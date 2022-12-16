Read full article on original website
Robert De Niro's NYC townhouse burglarized while actor, daughter inside, report says
A reported repeat offender was allegedly caught trying to use actor Robert De Niro’s iPad and "stealing Christmas presents" after breaking into his Upper East Side home.
Ex-NBA great Amar'e Stoudemire breaks silence on arrest: 'I could never see myself assaulting any person'
Former NBA superstar Amar’e Stoudemire spoke out Sunday night about his arrest on a misdemeanor battery charge in Florida allegedly in an incident involving his daughter.
Woman snorkeling in Hawaii likely eaten by 'aggressive' shark with 'something red' around gills: officials
Investigators say they have determined what happened to a woman who went missing off the south shore of Maui while snorkeling with her husband earlier this month.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Florida teen allegedly stabbed, beat mother with frying pan over keeping his room clean
A Florida teenager severely beat this mother after she kept telling him to clean his room, authorities said.
Las Vegas toddler sisters killed after aunt allegedly drunkenly plows into tree with girls' mom in front seat
Two sisters, ages 2 and 3, were killed in an alleged drunk driving crash in North Las Vegas, and now their aunt, who was behind the wheel, and mom are facing charges.
Two Florida women arrested after allegedly running 'traveling drug roadshow'
Two Florida women will face years behind bars after attempting to sell illegal drugs in South Florida, according to authorities. They were arrested on drug charges Friday.
Two men sold 120,000 fake oxycodone laced with fentanyl through dark web, encrypted messaging apps
Two men were indicted for allegedly using the dark web to sell more than 120,000 fake oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl to thousands of customers across the country.
White House unable to describe what Kamala Harris is doing on immigration
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that she does not "have anything to lay out" on Vice President Kamala Harris' role to address the border crisis.
Atlanta teens dead after social media argument leads to shootout: police
Two teens were killed Saturday evening in a shooting between two groups in southwest Atlanta that also left others injured, police said.
Vatican kicks pro-life activist priest out of clergy, alleges 'blasphemous communications'
The Vatican has removed a prominent pro-life activist priest from the clergy, accusing Frank Pavone of engaging in "blasphemous communication" on social media.
Boston murder suspect found hanging by his underwear after attempting to escape police out 12th floor window
Boston police allege that a man tried to jump out of an apartment window when police arrived and discovered a dead body in the unit on Sunday night.
Argentina's Emiliano Martinez raises eyebrows with racy gesture after winning Golden Glove
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez won the Golden Glove trophy as the World Cup's best goalie but it's what he did with the trophy that raised eyebrows.
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new doc slammed by experts: They're 'only given a platform' due to prince's DNA
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix documentary about "inspiring leaders" was criticized by royal experts in a new interview with Fox News Digital.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have demands for the royal family while Prince William celebrates an ex
The Fox News Entertainment newsletter brings you the latest Hollywood headlines, celebrity interviews and stories from Los Angeles and beyond.
Chicago suspect wanted after shooting teen in face on CTA Red Line train, police say
Chicago police are searching for a suspect who shot a teen in an ear and an eye while aboard a CTA Red Line train in the city's Chinatown neighborhood early Sunday.
Kari Lake election lawsuit 'far from over,' university warns against using 'American' and more top headlines
Fox News First brings you Fox News' top headlines every morning.
Top Dem and GOP lawmakers sound off on SCOTUS blocking Biden's immigration moves: 'Nightmare at our border'
Democrat and GOP politicians say Title 42, a COVID-era policy implemented under Trump to expel illegal immigrants, stops a nightmarish border situation from worsening
ABC host falsely claims Biden never said 'come on over,' blames Republicans for border crisis
ABC’s Martha Raddatz claimed that GOP leaders such as former President Trump and Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis are to blame for the ongoing migrant crisis at the border.
Jackson State tight end deals with 'racist attacks,' other vitriol after dropping TD pass: reports
Jackson State tight end Hayden Hagler, who is White, was reportedly the subject of "racist attacks" and other vitriol after dropping a touchdown pass on Saturday.
