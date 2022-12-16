Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illegal aliens sleeping on streets of El Paso and in airport; city bracing for thousands more if Title 42 endsLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Texas City Declares State of Emergency - Migrant Crisis IncreasesTy D.El Paso, TX
Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on 12/21 & 12/22Adrian HolmanEl Paso, TX
Illegal aliens coming out of manholes in El PasoLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
El Paso Declared a State of Emergency as Migrant Crisis will Increase in the Days AheadTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
cbs4local.com
First Baptist Church of El Paso brings back 'Living Christmas Tee' musical
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — For 57 years the First Baptist Church of El Paso invited the community to enjoy the official beginning of Christmas. After two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, the Living Christmas Tree music performance was back and better than ever. Watch here:. Sign...
cbs4local.com
El Paso ISD to provide district facilities to shelter migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Independent School District officials said the district will be using facilities to shelter migrants to help the city. The city declared a state of emergency on Saturday. El Paso ISD officials said they are working with the city in the wake of...
cbs4local.com
'There's not enough flights'; city leaders stress need to send migrants out of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso city leaders said in a press conference Monday they are looking to get migrants off the streets and directly to airports in bigger cities. “The fact of the matter is, there’s not enough flights out of our airport,” said Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino.
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces hosts fun and festive winter event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of Las Cruces is hosting a fun and festive winter event this evening. The celebration is called Farm-La-La. It is happening at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum at 4100 Dripping Springs Road. The public is invited to attend the...
cbs4local.com
22nd Annual Chanukah Playland kicks off
El Paso, TEXAS — Saturday night marked day one of the Jewish practice Hanukkah. Chanukah is the Jewish eight-day, wintertime “festival of lights,” celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting, special prayers and fried foods. On the civil calendar, it generally coincides with the month of December. Chanukah...
cbs4local.com
400 Texas National Guard troops sent to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is sending 400 Texas National Guard troops to El Paso as part of the contingency border force to help with the migrant crisis. The troops were sent on Monday. The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily halted the lifting of Title 42...
cbs4local.com
Retreat Center uses donations and money from their own funds to help house migrants
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A retreat center in Las Cruces with limited resources was doing everything they could to continue helping migrants. Father Thomas Smith with the Holy Cross Retreat Center said that while they used donations from the community they had to get money from their own funds.
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso under state of emergency as Title 42 is set to end
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso is facing a growing humanitarian crisis as hundreds of migrants continue crossing the border, with more expected with the expiration of a pandemic health order used to quickly expel most migrants this week. As the end of Title 42 nears, local leaders...
cbs4local.com
Deadly crash involving a pedestrian in El Paso's lower valley
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police are responding to a deadly motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. It happened Sunday night at around 9 p.m. The incident happened on 9251 North Loop in the lower valley. Police say a man was hit and taken to the hospital...
cbs4local.com
El Paso activates emergency operations center to address migrant crisis response
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Office of Emergency Management has activated the Emergency Operations Center following the city's disaster declaration, in order to centralize the community’s response to the migrant crisis. The Supreme Court temporarily halted the lift of Title 42 on Monday. The City...
cbs4local.com
New Mexico student charged in connection with fatal shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A University of New Mexico student has been charged in connection with last month's fatal shooting on campus that involved a basketball player at a rival school. Bernalillo County prosecutors said Eli-sha Upshaw, 19, was arrested Friday on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery,...
cbs4local.com
Texas National Guard, DPS troopers conduct training exercise on border near downtown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas National Guard troops and Texas state troopers conducted training exercises on the border near downtown El Paso on Tuesday. The Texas National Guard troops constructed a triple-strand concertina barrier near the border. Texas governor Greg Abbott deployed 400 Texas National Guard troops to...
cbs4local.com
30th Annual Greater El Paso Football Showcase
El Paso, TEXAS — Athletes from across the borderland had the opportunity to play one last game before moving onto college. The 30th annual Greater El Paso Football showcase All-star-game took place Saturday morning. Residents took to the Student Activities Complex located on 1300 Joe Battle Blvd to watch...
cbs4local.com
25-year-old man accused of stabbing grandfather to death with fork
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said a 25-year-old man was arrested and accused of stabbing his grandfather to death with a fork. Officers arrested 25-year-old Kevin Joe Robles. The stabbing happened on the 300 block of Colmillo last Wednesday. The man who died was identified...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Police Department search for car-jacking suspect
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department needs your help searching for a man who attempted to hijack a car with a person still inside in the Upper Valley. The incident happened on Monday, December 5th around 4:30 in the afternoon. According to the El Paso...
cbs4local.com
Woman dies after shot by 17-year-old son; teen arrested at Paso Del Norte bridge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 17-year-old was arrested and accused of shooting and killing his mother Friday evening. Officers arrested 17-year-old Juan Ortiz. Police identified the mother who died as 34-year-old Isabel Ortiz. The shooting happened on the 300 block of South Hills in south-central El Paso. Officials...
cbs4local.com
Salvation Army distributes Christmas gifts to 560 families in need
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Salvation Army distributed Christmas gifts to 560 families in need in the Angel Tree program on Monday. The event was held from 9:45 to 11:30 a.m. at the Christmas Distribution Center located at 4814 Montana Avenue. The Salvation Army is giving 100 more...
cbs4local.com
Crash on Paisano at San Francisco caused by ice on bridge; all lanes closed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews responded to a crash in downtown El Paso on Paisano Drive east at San Francisco Avenue. Officials said the crash was caused due to ice on the bridge. The crash caused all lanes to close, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
cbs4local.com
Governor Abbott demands federal border action ahead of polar vortex
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott demanded President Joe Biden to immediately deploy federal assets to address the border crisis, particularly in the City of El Paso, as a dangerously cold polar vortex moves into Texas this week. This terrible crisis for border communities in Texas...
cbs4local.com
16-year-old dies after getting hit by vehicle in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police identified the pedestrian who died in an incident in the Lower Valley on Sunday. The pedestrian was identified as 16-year-old Nathan Alexander Ortiz. The incident happened at 9200 North Loop around 7 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2016 Nissan Altima...
Comments / 0