El Paso, TX

First Baptist Church of El Paso brings back 'Living Christmas Tee' musical

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — For 57 years the First Baptist Church of El Paso invited the community to enjoy the official beginning of Christmas. After two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, the Living Christmas Tree music performance was back and better than ever. Watch here:. Sign...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso ISD to provide district facilities to shelter migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Independent School District officials said the district will be using facilities to shelter migrants to help the city. The city declared a state of emergency on Saturday. El Paso ISD officials said they are working with the city in the wake of...
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces hosts fun and festive winter event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of Las Cruces is hosting a fun and festive winter event this evening. The celebration is called Farm-La-La. It is happening at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum at 4100 Dripping Springs Road. The public is invited to attend the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
22nd Annual Chanukah Playland kicks off

El Paso, TEXAS — Saturday night marked day one of the Jewish practice Hanukkah. Chanukah is the Jewish eight-day, wintertime “festival of lights,” celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting, special prayers and fried foods. On the civil calendar, it generally coincides with the month of December. Chanukah...
EL PASO, TX
400 Texas National Guard troops sent to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is sending 400 Texas National Guard troops to El Paso as part of the contingency border force to help with the migrant crisis. The troops were sent on Monday. The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily halted the lifting of Title 42...
EL PASO, TX
City of El Paso under state of emergency as Title 42 is set to end

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso is facing a growing humanitarian crisis as hundreds of migrants continue crossing the border, with more expected with the expiration of a pandemic health order used to quickly expel most migrants this week. As the end of Title 42 nears, local leaders...
EL PASO, TX
Deadly crash involving a pedestrian in El Paso's lower valley

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police are responding to a deadly motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. It happened Sunday night at around 9 p.m. The incident happened on 9251 North Loop in the lower valley. Police say a man was hit and taken to the hospital...
EL PASO, TX
New Mexico student charged in connection with fatal shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A University of New Mexico student has been charged in connection with last month's fatal shooting on campus that involved a basketball player at a rival school. Bernalillo County prosecutors said Eli-sha Upshaw, 19, was arrested Friday on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
30th Annual Greater El Paso Football Showcase

El Paso, TEXAS — Athletes from across the borderland had the opportunity to play one last game before moving onto college. The 30th annual Greater El Paso Football showcase All-star-game took place Saturday morning. Residents took to the Student Activities Complex located on 1300 Joe Battle Blvd to watch...
EL PASO, TX
25-year-old man accused of stabbing grandfather to death with fork

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said a 25-year-old man was arrested and accused of stabbing his grandfather to death with a fork. Officers arrested 25-year-old Kevin Joe Robles. The stabbing happened on the 300 block of Colmillo last Wednesday. The man who died was identified...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso Police Department search for car-jacking suspect

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department needs your help searching for a man who attempted to hijack a car with a person still inside in the Upper Valley. The incident happened on Monday, December 5th around 4:30 in the afternoon. According to the El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
Woman dies after shot by 17-year-old son; teen arrested at Paso Del Norte bridge

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 17-year-old was arrested and accused of shooting and killing his mother Friday evening. Officers arrested 17-year-old Juan Ortiz. Police identified the mother who died as 34-year-old Isabel Ortiz. The shooting happened on the 300 block of South Hills in south-central El Paso. Officials...
EL PASO, TX
Salvation Army distributes Christmas gifts to 560 families in need

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Salvation Army distributed Christmas gifts to 560 families in need in the Angel Tree program on Monday. The event was held from 9:45 to 11:30 a.m. at the Christmas Distribution Center located at 4814 Montana Avenue. The Salvation Army is giving 100 more...
EL PASO, TX
Governor Abbott demands federal border action ahead of polar vortex

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott demanded President Joe Biden to immediately deploy federal assets to address the border crisis, particularly in the City of El Paso, as a dangerously cold polar vortex moves into Texas this week. This terrible crisis for border communities in Texas...
TEXAS STATE
16-year-old dies after getting hit by vehicle in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police identified the pedestrian who died in an incident in the Lower Valley on Sunday. The pedestrian was identified as 16-year-old Nathan Alexander Ortiz. The incident happened at 9200 North Loop around 7 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2016 Nissan Altima...
EL PASO, TX

