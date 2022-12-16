Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
WOWT
Omaha Police arrest man for robbing laundromat
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested after allegedly robbing a laundromat and returning later for another theft. According to Omaha Police, 38-year-old Jonathan Clausell was arrested in relation to multiple incidents at the Anytime Laundry near 96th and Park Drive within the last week. On Dec. 14 at...
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest made in Anytime Laundry robbery in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the robbery at Anytime Laundry that happened earlier this month. The Omaha Police Department arrested Jonathan Clausell for charges related to multiple incidents at Anytime Laundry. On Monday, officers reportedly responded to the business to investigation a theft...
klkntv.com
Lincoln residents threatened with gun after answering knock at door, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two unsuspecting Lincoln residents were held up at gunpoint after answering a knock at their door over the weekend. The first report of an armed threat came from an apartment near 13th and E Streets just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Lincoln Police say. Officers...
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman says armed robbers beat her up before fleeing in $70,000 stolen truck
UPDATE, Tuesday (Dec. 20) — Police say they have recovered the Ram used in this robbery. It was located near South 29th and E Streets on Monday. We’re told there was no one inside. Police have not said if they’ve made any progress in catching the violent criminals...
klin.com
Two Lincoln Residents Confronted By Gunmen At Front Door
A 39 year old man got a rude welcome after moving into his new house last Wednesday. He called Lincoln Police Friday night saying a man threatened him with a gun at his front door. “Arriving officers spoke to the victim who reported answering a loud knock at the door...
WOWT
2 dogs die in overnight Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire in a garage killed two dogs overnight. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded at 4:03 a.m. to a fire at a house near 41st and Binney Street. When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the attached garage. The fire...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Woman injured after man reportedly shoots at vehicle
OMAHA, Neb. -- There was one person injured in a shooting near Puff N Stuff in Omaha Sunday evening. The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating the shooting that they were alerted to by a ShotSpotter around 6:34 p.m. Sunday. The alert reported said there were numerous rounds of gunfire.
WOWT
FBI serves warrants at homes of Omaha Police officers, Councilman Palermo
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - FBI Omaha agents served federal search warrants Tuesday morning at the homes of an Omaha city councilman and two city police officers. The FBI served warrants Councilman Vinny Palermo’s south Omaha home as well as the homes of Officers Johnny Palermo, who is not related to the councilman, and Daniel Torres.
KETV.com
Omaha officials investigating possible arson after building fire Tuesday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha officials are investigating a possible case of arson early Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to 27th and Harney streets for a building fire just after 1 a.m. Officials said a homeless man started the fire. The building was abandoned, and no one was injured.
KETV.com
26-year-old woman injured after shooting Sunday night in North Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 26-year-old woman was injured in a shooting Sunday night, according to Omaha police. Around 6:34 p.m., officers responded to the scene, near North 30th and Pinkney streets, after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for "numerous rounds of gunfire," authorities said. Omaha police said officers found evidence...
KELOLAND TV
Nebraska man arrested for burglary, fleeing police
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Omaha man faces charges, following a scary situation in a neighborhood on the east side of Sioux Falls. A woman in an apartment, near 8th Street and Cleveland Avenue, saw a man with a flashlight outside her window early Saturday morning. She called...
1011now.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lincoln Police investigate car theft
University of Nebraska–Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green has announcement his plan to retire as chancellor in 2023. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. Traffic deaths up in Nebraska in November. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes in...
WOWT
Omaha Police Department warns residents of porch pirates
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jaynie Salehi is a nurse, but she wanted to start a passion project to share her love of crafting. So, she ordered some equipment. “A belt sander, a miter saw, so very expensive items to start up my woodworking business,” Salehi said. But before she...
klkntv.com
Two injured after crash in southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two drivers were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after a crash in southeast Lincoln. The two-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of 70th Street and Nebraska Parkway. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening,...
WOWT
BREAKING: Inspectors condemn Legacy Crossing apartments
Tenants of an Omaha apartment complex are left stranded with few answers. Latino Peace Officers Association under investigation. A nonprofit that works with police is under investigation by the Internal Revenue Service. Festival shines lights on Ukraine. Updated: 10 hours ago. A Hanukkah celebration is calling special attention to Ukraine...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln men enter pleas for gang racketeering conspiracy involving shooting and assaults
Two Lincoln men indicted for trying to kill a rival gang member have entered guilty pleas to a racketeering conspiracy, after the prosecutor described a shooting, assaults and drug sales on social media among their crimes. Edward "Eddie" Williams and Antonio Shannon, both 21, agreed to a federal sentence between...
News Channel Nebraska
Leigh man dies in Friday accident near Clarkson
CLARKSON, Neb. -- A Leigh man died in a car accident that happened near Clarkson on Friday morning. The Colfax County Sheriff's Department said that around 10 a.m. they got an emergency call of a car accident at the intersection of Road X and Road 9, one mile east of Clarkson.
1011now.com
Trucker faces felony charges after chase across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man faces felony charges after a pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska last week. Lancaster County prosecutors charged Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, with Assault on an Officer using a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident and Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest. He’s scheduled in court Tuesday morning for a bond review hearing and then again on Jan. 17, 2023, for another hearing.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 52-year-old Bryan Allen Dennis, of Omaha, Nebraska, on December 14th on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000. Kandall Omax Brown, 40, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested December 17th for Domestic Abuse Assault. Brown was held on...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man receives 15 year sentence for drug and firearm charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a drug and firearm charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell said 29-year-old Christian Genchi, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. Genchi was sentenced for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
