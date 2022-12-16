Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Tax assistance available through CVTC and RCU
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Royal Credit Union is partnering with Chippewa Valley Technical College and the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program to provide assistance to community members with their tax returns. According to a media release from Royal Credit Union, VITA was created to provide free income tax return...
WEAU-TV 13
UWEC cancels in-person final exams
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is canceling in-person final exams on Wednesday and Thursday. It comes as the Chippewa Valley anticipates a winter storm this week. The in-person exams are being canceled to allow students to safely travel for the holidays, according to the University...
WEAU-TV 13
Altoona homicide suspects plead not guilty
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people charged with homicide after an Altoona man was found dead in April plead not guilty. Dec. 20, 2022 court documents show 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Ill. enters not guilty pleas. Dec. 20, 2022 court documents also show 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona enters not guilty pleas.
WEAU-TV 13
American Red Cross Holiday Blood Drive to be held in Altoona
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A blood drive in Altoona is scheduled to be held on Wednesday. According to the American Red Cross, the Red Cross Northwest Chapter Board of Directors Holiday Blood Drive is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. at the American Red Cross-Northwest Chapter Headquarters located at 3728 Spooner Avenue in Altoona.
‘Significant increase in burglaries’ Eau Claire Police say
Police say most of the burglaries are occurring due to criminals taking advantage of unlocked doors while homeowners are away.
WEAU-TV 13
Altoona High School students get a taste of Japan
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Students at Altoona High School got a taste of international cuisine Tuesday. The “Tasting Japan” Tour made a stop in Altoona Tuesday, and gave students the opportunity to learn about the country’s different foods. “Tasting Japan” is a class hosted by a second-generation Japanese chef who is professionally trained as a sushi chef.
WEAU-TV 13
VFW celebrates 3rd birthday of USSF
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday marks the third year of service for the newest Branch of the U.S. Military, and VFW’s in the area are recognizing the men and women who defend the domain of space. Established on Dec. 20, 2019, the United States Space Force turns 3...
WEAU-TV 13
Last week’s storm impacting some winter activities at area parks
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow on the ground, many people are getting outside to enjoy their favorite winter hobbies. While it’s making some of those activities possible, last week’s snow is also creating some problems. To create an outdoor rink ready for ice skating, it takes time....
WEAU-TV 13
Green Waste Facility opens for storm cleanup, annual Merry Mulch
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Green Waste Facility is set to open Monday. According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire, in effort to help accommodate storm cleanup, the Green Waste Facility on Jeffers Road is scheduled to open beginning Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 and is scheduled to remain open through Jan. 31, 2023 for the annual Merry Mulch tree recycling program. The site is scheduled to be open during daylight hours, at no cost.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Nonstop route from RSW to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, begins
Sun Country Airlines began nonstop service Monday from Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers to Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The twice-weekly route to Chippewa Valley Regional Airport will operate on Mondays and Fridays. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in Eau Claire duplex fire Friday night
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one was hurt in a structure fire in Eau Claire late Friday night. The Eau Claire Fire Department said they were called to a fire at a duplex on the 1000 block of Zephyr Hill Avenue at 10:13 p.m. Friday. According to a release,...
WEAU-TV 13
Hope Gospel Mission hosts Community Christmas Dinner
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members across the Chippewa Valley were invited to Hope Gospel Mission for their annual Community Christmas Dinner. The dinner is an annual event, hosted by the non-profit for over 20 years. With the help of over 30 volunteers, they were ready to serve dinner to 500 people.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Monday, December 19th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep girl’s hockey action as the CFM Sabers play host to Medford. Plus prep basketball action including Fall Creek vs Durand-Arkansaw and Colfax vs Regis for girls basketball. Also, Altoona hosts prep wrestling against Medford and more.
wwisradio.com
Another Staple at Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire is Leaving
(Eau Claire, WI) — Another staple at the Oakwood Mall is leaving. Dhimiters, which is known for its gyros, said on Facebook over the weekend that it has outgrown its spot in the mall’s food court. There is no word on just what Dhimiters’ owners are planning, but they say they are looking to make good use of their food truck. Dhimiters will close in the mall by the start of the new year.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Saturday, December 17th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Osseo-Fairchild hosts a prep basketball doubleheader against McDonell Catholic. Prep hockey action includes Neenah vs North and RAM vs Menomonie. And Eau Claire swimming hosts the Santa Claus Invite.
Appeal to find missing teen in western Wisconsin
Police have issued a public appeal to find a 16-year-old boy missing in western Wisconsin. The Barron County Sheriff's Department said James Mortensen was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday in the Barronett area. He was last seen on a snowmobile wearing a gray jacket, black pants and black boots.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Figure Skating Club to host annual exhibition show on January 1st, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Figure Skating Club will be skating for a good cause at its annual exhibition show on January 1st, 2023. The event is free to attend but donations are being accepted. All donations will go toward the Chippewa Falls Police Department K-9 program. The...
Sheriff: Missing 16-year-old James Mortensen last seen in Barronett on his snowmobile
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Law enforcement in western Wisconsin is asking for the public's help in finding James Mortensen, a 16-year-old who was last seen on Monday.The Barron County Sheriff's Department says he was last seen around 3 p.m. in the Barronett area. He was on his snowmobile and wearing a gray jacket, black pants, and black boots. The sheriff's office believes Mortensen is in the Cumberland area.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 715-537-3106.
LIVE LOOK: Crash slowing down traffic on I-94 in Eau Claire
winonaradio.com
Another Three-Vehicle Accident Happens as Road Conditions Wavering with Winter Weather
(KWNO)- Early this morning at approximately 2:44 a.m. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash. According to a press release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation showed that a northbound minivan lost control on a curve due to extremely icy road conditions. The...
