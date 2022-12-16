Lee campaign speech on tv was a right out lie. He said he and his wife slogan was”we take care of our children. That’s why he should be governor “. They fight for children of Tennessee. He knew the troubles DHS has and have had for years. It’s not just happened. He is not and will not help the underprivileged and children that are homeless. DCS should have gone over his head for the children. They are at fault too. They let it get bad and still said nothing doing election. They say his advertisement. He also have hundreds of thousands of dollars from Covid-19’s, he holding, and want to give it to private school. This money was for the poor , and to help peoples in need of support and seniors with little income. Children that go to private school, parents income is very high. They don’t need the money. There’s no low income children going to private school. He is playing God with the peoples money that was set aside to help them through this recession. Bill Lee you need prayer.
I believe this governor owes the parents in single mothers or dads an explanation of how this department for years got away with doing what they have been doing to innocent children and tormenting them mentally and disrupting their home for no reason and no evidence to prove of any wrongdoing you can't just make up allegations and stick with that and just because someone told you something you believe them without an investigation Governor you have explaining and I believe you owe these parents restitution for the pain and suffering that you have put us through because of your department that doesn't know laws and do whatever they want to do and lie to the court system and falsify documents you want proof we can show you proof and all the evidence against them the department.
This governor is useless on everything …. That’s why he doesn’t debate!!!! Another crook that has Tennessee…… these good old republicans !
