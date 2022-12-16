ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Gail Lewis
4d ago

Lee campaign speech on tv was a right out lie. He said he and his wife slogan was”we take care of our children. That’s why he should be governor “. They fight for children of Tennessee. He knew the troubles DHS has and have had for years. It’s not just happened. He is not and will not help the underprivileged and children that are homeless. DCS should have gone over his head for the children. They are at fault too. They let it get bad and still said nothing doing election. They say his advertisement. He also have hundreds of thousands of dollars from Covid-19’s, he holding, and want to give it to private school. This money was for the poor , and to help peoples in need of support and seniors with little income. Children that go to private school, parents income is very high. They don’t need the money. There’s no low income children going to private school. He is playing God with the peoples money that was set aside to help them through this recession. Bill Lee you need prayer.

Jacqueline Damphier
4d ago

I believe this governor owes the parents in single mothers or dads an explanation of how this department for years got away with doing what they have been doing to innocent children and tormenting them mentally and disrupting their home for no reason and no evidence to prove of any wrongdoing you can't just make up allegations and stick with that and just because someone told you something you believe them without an investigation Governor you have explaining and I believe you owe these parents restitution for the pain and suffering that you have put us through because of your department that doesn't know laws and do whatever they want to do and lie to the court system and falsify documents you want proof we can show you proof and all the evidence against them the department.

ejoy
3d ago

This governor is useless on everything …. That’s why he doesn’t debate!!!! Another crook that has Tennessee…… these good old republicans !

wmot.org

Gov. Lee: Execution report complete, will release later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says the independent review into the state’s lethal injection procedure has been completed, but he is refusing to immediately release the report’s findings. Lee is promising that the entire review will be released before the end of the year...
Tennessee Lookout

Audit cites Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for Eastman Chemical pollution

For nearly a decade, the Eastman Chemical Company has been emitting unsafe levels of sulfur dioxide into the communities surrounding its Kingsport, Tenn. plants in violation of national air quality standards. A new audit by the Tennessee Comptroller, released last week, found that the state has more work to do to bring the company in […] The post Audit cites Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for Eastman Chemical pollution appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wpln.org

Police shootings, executions on hold and guns in cars: WPLN’s top criminal justice stories

Tennessee’s criminal justice system has topped several lists this year — largely for lagging behind the rest of the country in reforms. The state received national attention for having one of the highest rates of voter disenfranchisement for felony convictions in the country, and making it harder for people who served their sentence to get their rights restored.
Light Reading

Biden admin awards nearly $6 million to Tennessee in 'Internet for All' grants

WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Tennessee received its first "Internet for All" grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. Tennessee is receiving $5,989,952.62 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
WKRN

Electric company gives advice on how to keep the electric bill down

Middle Tennessee Electric is reminding people about ways to keep their costs down. Electric company gives advice on how to keep the …. Middle Tennessee Electric is reminding people about ways to keep their costs down. Man with sledgehammer steals violins from The Violin …. A man with a sledgehammer...
Tennessee Lookout

In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods

Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
localmemphis.com

Arkansas legislator proposes making Daylight Saving Time permanent

ARKANSAS, USA — There is a new attempt to make Daylight Saving Time permanent in Arkansas ahead of the new legislative session. State Representative Johnny Rye (R-Trumann) has proposed adopting Daylight Saving Time as permanent in the state— even if other states were to do otherwise. Rye's proposed...
Pride Publishing

Vanderbilt Poll 2022: Tennessee Republicans favor DeSantis over Trump for 2024 presidential nomination; support for abortion rises in state

Tennessee Republicans favor Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over former President Donald Trump to be the party’s presidential nominee in 2024 by double digits, according to the latest statewide Vanderbilt Poll. Among the registered Republicans who were interviewed, DeSantis leads Trump 54 percent to 41 percent in a head-to-head matchup.
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit

Polk County Schools Director James Jones was “left in the dark completely” this week when the school district in southeast Tennessee lost $36,000 in federal funds without an explanation from the state. It appears to be part of a roughly 5% reduction statewide in money that goes toward low-income students, though some districts are reporting […] The post Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WATE

TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill

Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year its come up- it failed. That's not stopping Democratic lawmakers who plan to file cannabis access legislation again. TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill. Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year...
WATE

Investigation into nails dumped on Tennessee roads

TDOT and local law enforcement agencies are investigating several separate incidents where nails were dumped on the road. Investigation into nails dumped on Tennessee roads. TDOT and local law enforcement agencies are investigating several separate incidents where nails were dumped on the road. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Keeping your gifts safe...
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County has the Cheapest Average Price for Regular Unleaded Gas on Monday in TN

(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 9.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 47.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. Prices for fuel in Tennessee make the Volunteer State the 6th least expensive state to refuel in. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
