New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North CarolinaTravel MavenSeven Devils, NC
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Local dog rescued, serves as tracker for deputies
LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A local dog has a new lease on life – and a new job title – after he was adopted into the Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO). Cameron Shelton, an animal control deputy and former K9 handler for the Virginia Department of Corrections, was making one of his regular visits to […]
wcyb.com
Kingsport Fire Department working to make sure residents freeze out winter fires
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — With single-digit temperatures arriving for Christmas weekend, the Kingsport Fire Department is making sure residents put a freeze on winter fires. Officials say half of all home heating fires occur in December, January and February. That's why Barry Brickey, of the Kingsport Fire Department, says...
Kingsport PD: Woman hospitalized after crash on I-26 Saturday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) has released new details in a crash that I-26 Westbound for a time on Saturday. A release from the KPD states that a black Chrysler PT Cruiser veered off the right side of the interstate around 7:30 p.m. near mile marker 7.2. According to police, the […]
Johnson City Press
Family cleans up home on West Sullivan Street
The owner of a lot on West Sullivan Street, along with members of his family, cleaned up the property Monday morning, two weeks after city officials ordered him to do so. Chief Building Official Keith Bruner said that Robert Larkins had two weeks to get rid of a camper, vans and other junk on the lot or the city would do so itself. The deadline for removal was Friday. On Monday morning, Kingsport Buildings and Code Officials were at the property and the family removed all the belongings off the lot. City officials said they would not comment due to ongoing litigation.
wjhl.com
Winter Fire Safety
(WJHL) Barry Brickey with the Kingsport Fire Department shares some important information on fire safety during these cold weather months. He shares statistics and tips on how to keep your family safe.
WCSO: Hampton Inn assault suspect injures deputies in jail
A man accused of attacking a Hampton Inn employee over the weekend injured a deputy while in jail, according to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office (WCSO).
TBI: Missing Greeneville woman found safe
UPDATE: Catherine Honan has been found safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Previous: GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Greeneville woman. According to the TBI, 68-year-old Catherine Honan was last seen near North Irish Street in Greeneville. Honan was last seen wearing […]
wcyb.com
3 people in custody following pursuit in SW VA; shots were fired from vehicle, police say
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Three people are in custody after an early Monday morning home invasion where officers say the victim was held at gunpoint and tied up. According to Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye, his office got a call around 1 a.m. to a home in the Swords Creek community. The victim told police the suspects entered the home at gunpoint, tied him up, and stole several items.
wjhl.com
Sheriff: Kingsport man drove through yards, shot at police during pursuit
Sheriff: Kingsport man drove through yards, shot at police during pursuit. Sheriff: Kingsport man drove through yards, shot …. Sheriff: Kingsport man drove through yards, shot at police during pursuit. Getting your car winter ready. TBI revisits Greeneville cold case of murdered aunt, …. An early-morning double homicide on West...
Police: 1 injured in Monday night Gate City shooting
GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a Monday night shooting on West Jackson Street left one person injured. The Gate City Police Department and Scott County deputies responded to the scene at 8:30 p.m. and took a suspect in custody. First responders transported a person with a gunshot wound to the hospital. No further […]
TBI revisits Greeneville cold case of murdered aunt, nephew
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — An early-morning double homicide on West Main Street in 2014 shocked the Greeneville community and raised one question that has since remained a mystery: who is responsible? The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) revisited the case nearly nine years later with the hopes that a tip can lead to a break […]
Two charged in Gate City shooting, victim in critical condition
GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – The Gate City Police Department (GCPD) announced charges against two suspects they say were involved in a shooting Monday night. According to a release by the department, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of West Jackson Street in reference to person suffering from a gunshot wound. When GCPD officers, […]
993thex.com
Home invasion suspect captured in Smyth County
A suspect is in custody following a police pursuit through portions of Smyth County, Virginia early Monday. Sheriff Chip Shuler’s report said Anthony Lee Edwards, 30, of Kingsport, is facing 10 charges including kidnapping, eluding law enforcement, and two counts of attempted malicious wounding. Officers began chasing Edwards’ car...
JCPD: Man arrested after midnight pursuit in JC
A Johnson City man has been arrested after he led police on a chase around midnight Saturday night.
Victim was targeted, tied up in SWVA armed robbery
Russell County authorities shared new details about an armed robbery Monday morning, revealing that suspects allegedly targeted a specific victim in a scam before tying them up, stealing their belongings and shooting at police during a pursuit.
JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly attacking Hampton Inn employee, responding officers
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly attacking and employee of Hampton Inn and officers that responded to the call, according to police. A release from the Johnson City Police Department states Timothy Libbey, from Athens, was arrested and charged after officers responded to Hampton Inn on North State of […]
Johnson City man charged after ‘repeatedly’ kicking victim in face during alleged assault
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested Sunday after an alleged assault at a home on Green Valley Drive. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were called to the home around 2:25 a.m. due to reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, police found Johnny […]
Stolen El Camino found: Authorities team up to find classic car
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A classic car that was stolen has been found after a collaborative effort by several local law enforcement agencies. According to Major Jamie Aistrop with the Jonesborough Police Department, a red 1972 Chevrolet El Camino SS was stolen from a home near downtown Jonesborough but found just a few days after […]
Kingsport Times-News
Hundreds line up to receive toys from Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
BLOUNTVILLE — The cars lined up Saturday morning with little boys and girls peering out the windows. It was the annual Toys from Cops event, held by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport city announces holiday garbage pickup
KINGSPORT — The city will not be adjusting garbage or trash/yard waste routes due to the Christmas or New Year’s holiday. Both the garbage routes and the trash/yard waste routes will run on a normal schedule.
