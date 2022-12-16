NYS Police tackle dangerous roads, Bolivar NY police nab suspected drug dealer. It was a long and busy day for New York State Police Thursday as snow, sleet and freezing rain caused 55 vehicle crashes across the region, mainly in Allegany and Steuben counties. Of those crashes, at least six resulted in personal injury in Bolivar, Friendship, Cohocton, Avoca, Erwin and Bath. There were no indications from Troopers that any of the injuries were critical in nature. Some spots had a quarter of an inch of ice. The National Weather Service in Buffalo said Whitesville recorded 2.2” of snow. The Weather Service in Binghamton said Hornell received around an inch of snow, as did Bath. (These measurements were as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday). A special thanks is also extended to highway workers (state, county and local) as well as the numerous fire departments, EMS agencies and hospitals that assisted. It should also be noted that several municipal police agencies also had their hands full responding to accidents in their jurisdictions.

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO