Letter to the Editor: Scott Garin should lead the Ithaca Police Department
This is a letter to the editor regarding the ongoing search for a permanent police chief in Ithaca by former resident Brittany Morse. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit letters to the editor, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. I lived in the Ithaca community...
County continues examination of best ways to address local opioid problems
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The REACH Medical clinic started four years ago as one example of a new era in harm reduction drug treatment programs in Ithaca, adding another option to those that were in place in the city and extending its presence to a wider variety of patients during the pandemic, using telehealth to maintain a connection to the homeless population.
NY Comptroller Finds Issues With Town of Marathon Town Clerk
New York State Comptroller’s Office of Thomas DiNapoli found several issues with the Town of Marathon Town Clerk during a recent government audit. The audit found the Town Clerk did not record, deposit, remit or report collections in a timely or accurate manner. Due to the findings of the audit, the Board’s ability to monitor financial operations were hindered. The audit reports that if the Board conducted the required annual audits, the Board may have been able to recognize the issues and take corrective action.
Gallery: Rutabaga curl
ITHACA, N.Y.—Curlers and spectators took to the Ithaca Farmers Market on Saturday, Dec. 17, for the 25th Annual Rutabaga Curl. All pictures credited to staff photographer Casey Martin.
State Police warning of trooper-impersonation scam
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are warning of a trooper-impersonation scam-within-a-scam targeting people in Tompkins County. New York State Police announced that troopers in Ithaca have received several reports of the scam from Tompkins County residents. According to NYSP, the scammer poses as a trooper and calls the victims, telling them they have fallen victim […]
NY Attorney General says Syracuse nursing home owners pocketed inflated rent payments
Syracuse, N.Y. – The owners of Van Duyn nursing home siphoned money out of the facility by pocketing inflated rent payments, according to the New York Attorney General’s Office. In court papers filed Dec. 7, the AG’s office says Van Duyn owners Efraim Steif and Uri Koenig are...
PEDC Recap: Southworks asbestos cleanup grant gets endorsement
ITHACA, N.Y.—To close out the calendar year, it was a relatively short meeting for the city of Ithaca Planning and Economic Development Committee. The board weighed endorsements for a state economic development grant, the formation of a new city advisory commission, and received an update about the city’s efforts to address unsanctioned encampments.
Susan Currie picked by Tompkins County Dems to fill vacated legislature seat
ITHACA, N.Y.—After the tragic passing of Henry Granison left a void on the Tompkins County Legislature, the Tompkins County Democrats have announced a candidate to fill his spot. Susan Currie, formerly the Tompkins County Public Library director, was announced as the pick on Thursday after a unanimous selection by...
One suspect in custody after homicide Monday morning in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—One man is in custody after a Monday morning killing took place in the 100 block of Chestnut Street in Ithaca. It is Ithaca’s third homicide of 2022. A press release from Ithaca Police Department’s Lieutenant Ted Schwartz states that just before 11:30 a.m., police were called to the location to respond to a stabbing incident. Officers and Bangs Ambulance attended to the victim, who was “in grave condition” upon responders’ arrival, but the victim died after being transported to a local hospital. Police identified the victim as Zacharias Moore, of Ithaca. He was 37 years old.
Closures and Cancellations for December 16, 2022
UPDATE: The travel advisory in the county was lifted at 2:30 p.m. and with the advisory lifted and improved conditions, Festival of Lights will go on as scheduled tonight. Festival of Lights and the fireworks show will go on as scheduled on Saturday, December 17th. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Several closures have been...
State shuts down Stone Lounge (Video Included)
The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) voted for a penalty of cancellation of the Stone Lounge’s liquor license at a board meeting last Wednesday, according to an email from a SLA public information representative. Camron Fuller, owner and operator of the Stone Lounge and Fuller’s Tavern of Cortland,...
How 2 brothers from downstate NY started a gas price war in a Syracuse suburb
North Syracuse, N.Y. -- Gas prices are falling in the Syracuse area, but in one suburb, they’re plunging, thanks to an old-fashioned price war started by two brothers from downstate New York. The average price of gas in the Syracuse area on Monday was $3.33 a gallon, according to...
Ithaca Police arrest man in Dollar Tree burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges. The Ithaca Police Department was notified of a theft just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. A private security contractor for the Dollar Tree was watching it happen in real-time. IPD responded and took the man into custody without incident. 26-year-old Edrick Acosta Ramos is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
Macedon police chief on leave as town board investigates ‘incident’
Chief Rivera was sworn in as the first Latino to hold the position of police chief in the Town of Macedon on March 20.
NY plans to change the way you heat your home. Gas, oil, propane furnaces to be phased out
Syracuse, N.Y. – A state commission today approved plans to phase out fossil fuel-burning furnaces beginning as soon as 2025 as part of New York’s aggressive program to address climate change. The plan adopted today by the state Climate Action Council requires energy-efficient electric heat pumps or other...
Over Twenty Dogs Arrive at BC Humane Society
Over 20 dogs finished their trip from Louisiana to Binghamton today. They were greeted by members of the Broome County Humane Society. The trip was made possible through the Bissell Foundation -- a national group that works to reduce animal overpopulation in shelters. The Broome County Humane Society has been working with the foundation for years.
Regional Police Reports
NYS Police tackle dangerous roads, Bolivar NY police nab suspected drug dealer. It was a long and busy day for New York State Police Thursday as snow, sleet and freezing rain caused 55 vehicle crashes across the region, mainly in Allegany and Steuben counties. Of those crashes, at least six resulted in personal injury in Bolivar, Friendship, Cohocton, Avoca, Erwin and Bath. There were no indications from Troopers that any of the injuries were critical in nature. Some spots had a quarter of an inch of ice. The National Weather Service in Buffalo said Whitesville recorded 2.2” of snow. The Weather Service in Binghamton said Hornell received around an inch of snow, as did Bath. (These measurements were as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday). A special thanks is also extended to highway workers (state, county and local) as well as the numerous fire departments, EMS agencies and hospitals that assisted. It should also be noted that several municipal police agencies also had their hands full responding to accidents in their jurisdictions.
Last member of Syracuse drug trafficking ring sentenced to prison
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The last member of the Syracuse drug trafficking ring that brought kilogram quantities of heroin and fentanyl from Pennsylvania to Syracuse, has been convicted and sentenced on Monday, December 19. The last of 14 defendants charged and convicted in this major heroin and fentanyl trafficking case, 22-year-old Yoan Rodriguez of Syracuse, […]
GoFundMe organized for family of Church Street fire
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a fire burned one of Elmira’s historic homes on Church Street, resulting in heavy damage to the roof and third floor. On Wednesday, a GoFundMe was set up and organized for the Matthews family to help in a time of need. The GoFundMe says that the mansion […]
Cornell declines increased funding request from TCAT, citing lack of ‘specific justification’
ITHACA N.Y.—Cornell University has declined to increase its underwriter payments in support of Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT). In August, TCAT’s Board of Directors greenlighted a request for an 8% increase in contributions from its three underwriters, the City of Ithaca, Tompkins County, and Cornell. The increase would constitute an additional $75,780 in payments, bringing the total annual contribution from each underwriter to $1,022,911. In total, the funds would make up about 16% of TCAT’s $19.2 million of its projected expenditures in 2023.
