Greenville, SC

WYFF4.com

2022 Debutante Cotillion awards scholarships to local students

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Epsilon Tau Omega Chapter in Greenville, South Carolina, presented more than 50 young women to society at the 2022 Debutante Cotillion. The event was held at the Greenville Convention Center on Saturday. WYFF News 4's Destiny Chance was mistress of ceremony....
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman shot at Red Roof Inn hotel, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A woman was reported being shot at an Upstate hotel, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Burgess said that the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at a Red Roof Inn hotel on Pottery Road. The woman was shot in the back...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man dies in fire in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The North Greenville Fire Department and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fire that killed one man Sunday in Travelers Rest. Deputies said the fire happened at the 5600 block of Locust Hill Road. In a neighborhood where residents said it’s typically quiet, Darlene Hoffman, who lives on Locust […]
TRAVELERS REST, SC
WYFF4.com

Man found dead at Augusta Road address in Greenville, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was shot and killed Monday morning at a business on Augusta Road, in Greenville County, officials said. Carrie Weimer, with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, said a death investigation was being conducted at 6400 Augusta Road, near White Horse Road Extension, after a person was reportedly shot.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Marion man charged for shooting another man in neck, deputies say

MARION, N.C. — A Marion man has been charged with attempted murder, according to deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say authorities responded to a residence on Oct. 22. in Marion for a gunshot wound victim. According to deputies, an investigation determined that Joseph Mullen Jr.,...
MARION, NC
WYFF4.com

Sandlappers outlast Tarheels in 86th Shrine Bowl

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Returning for the first time since 2019, the 86th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is staying in the Palmetto State once again. The Sandlappers, led by South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers and a pair of Clemson Tigers commits, outlasted the North Carolina All-Stars 17-13 on Saturday afternoon in Spartanburg.
SPARTANBURG, SC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
ROCK HILL, SC
WYFF4.com

Police pursuit ends in Greenville crash, officers say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A road was closed after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Greenville. That's according to the Greenville Police Department. Police said the crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday on Rutherford Road. According to police, officers were chasing a suspect for an alleged...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina school district announces teacher's death

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A teacher in South Carolina has died after her fight with cancer. Spartanburg County School District Six announced the death of Melissa Parris on Facebook. The district said Melissa Parris, who taught first grade at Woodland Heights Elementary School for 25 years, died from cancer. "She...
