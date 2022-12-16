Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Investigation into harassing text messages to Upstate women expands
An investigation continues to grow after several Upstate women have received harassing anonymous text messages. The investigation began in Greenville County last week and expanded to Oconee County, Monday.
2022 Debutante Cotillion awards scholarships to local students
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Epsilon Tau Omega Chapter in Greenville, South Carolina, presented more than 50 young women to society at the 2022 Debutante Cotillion. The event was held at the Greenville Convention Center on Saturday. WYFF News 4's Destiny Chance was mistress of ceremony....
Multiple women being harassed by anonymous source in S.C.
An investigation is underway Friday morning following multiple complaints of harassment through various social media channels.
Co-owner of Greenville's Two Chefs Café restaurants dies, husband says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The co-owner of one of Greenville's longtime favorite restaurants has died. Judy Balsizer, who owned Two Chefs Café and Market with her husband Bill, died Friday as a result of multiple organ failure due to congenital heart disease, he said. "She had been battling illness...
South Carolina US Army veteran gets gift of lifetime: paid-off mortgage
JONESVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate U.S. Army veteran and his family got a Christmas gift to remember this season after their mortgage was paid off by a group that honors first responders and military heroes. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgage and renovated the Jonesville home...
Woman shot at Red Roof Inn hotel, deputies say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A woman was reported being shot at an Upstate hotel, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Burgess said that the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at a Red Roof Inn hotel on Pottery Road. The woman was shot in the back...
Homicide investigation in the Upstate
A homicide investigation is currently underway in the Upstate. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 10:30 to a 911 report of a shooting victim at 6400 Augusta Road.
Victim identified in fatal Augusta Road shooting
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting. Deputies responded to the report of a shooting on Augusta Road near White Horse Road in Greenville around 10:30AM Monday.
Pickens County Humane Society feels impact of inflation, needs donations
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — The Pickens County Humane Society is feeling the impact of inflation and in need of donations, according to Samantha Gamble, Director of Pickens County Humane Society. "Everything has went up," said Gamble. "Where vaccines used to cost us maybe $3 a shot, now they've gone...
Student found with gun at Upstate high school
A student at Dorman High School was arrested after being found with a gun.
Man arrested, charged after incident at Spartanburg County church, deputies say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man was arrested a week before Christmas and faces a string of charges after an incident at an Upstate church. Deputies charged Robert Edward Morris, 44, is charged with destructions, damaging and vandalizing property, disorderly conduct, giving false information to officers, resisting or interfering with police and simple assault.
Man dies in fire in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The North Greenville Fire Department and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fire that killed one man Sunday in Travelers Rest. Deputies said the fire happened at the 5600 block of Locust Hill Road. In a neighborhood where residents said it’s typically quiet, Darlene Hoffman, who lives on Locust […]
Man found dead at Augusta Road address in Greenville, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was shot and killed Monday morning at a business on Augusta Road, in Greenville County, officials said. Carrie Weimer, with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, said a death investigation was being conducted at 6400 Augusta Road, near White Horse Road Extension, after a person was reportedly shot.
Marion man charged for shooting another man in neck, deputies say
MARION, N.C. — A Marion man has been charged with attempted murder, according to deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say authorities responded to a residence on Oct. 22. in Marion for a gunshot wound victim. According to deputies, an investigation determined that Joseph Mullen Jr.,...
Sandlappers outlast Tarheels in 86th Shrine Bowl
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Returning for the first time since 2019, the 86th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is staying in the Palmetto State once again. The Sandlappers, led by South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers and a pair of Clemson Tigers commits, outlasted the North Carolina All-Stars 17-13 on Saturday afternoon in Spartanburg.
Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
Young Asheville woman charged in crash that killed pedestrian, police say
A woman has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a pedestrian this past summer, police said Monday. David Vanderhorst, 63, was killed on June 3 as he walked on College Street in Asheville, according to Samantha Booth, with the Asheville Police Department. Booth said Joanna Guy, 23,...
Upstate golf course could be turned into multi-family homes, neighbors and golfers sound off
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A beloved Greenville County golf course could be closing and what could come in its place has neighbors and golfers alike worried. "It's kind of bittersweet that development is going here. It's cool, more homes but it's one less golf course in the area," golfer John McNamara said.
Police pursuit ends in Greenville crash, officers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A road was closed after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Greenville. That's according to the Greenville Police Department. Police said the crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday on Rutherford Road. According to police, officers were chasing a suspect for an alleged...
South Carolina school district announces teacher's death
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A teacher in South Carolina has died after her fight with cancer. Spartanburg County School District Six announced the death of Melissa Parris on Facebook. The district said Melissa Parris, who taught first grade at Woodland Heights Elementary School for 25 years, died from cancer. "She...
