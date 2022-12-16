Read full article on original website
Group protests ceremony for Lou Anna Simon outside Breslin Center
The portrait of Simon was included in her 2019 retirement agreement, but many people have called in to question why they are holding a ceremony for the honor.
Eaton County teacher awarded for going ‘over and beyond the call of duty’
Jill Ford of Willow Ridge Elementary won the Excellence in Education Award for engaging her students and encouraging personal growth.
LPD helps Lansing residents with holiday essentials
A West Michigan woman delivered her own baby in a snowstorm along US-131 this weekend.
Sparrow report reveals death increase in Mid-Michigan
Data shows that death is on the rise in Ingham, Eaton, Ionia, Isabella, and Shiawassee counties.
Jackson firefighters help keep kids warm this winter
Firefighters from Jackson and Summit Township gathered at Hunt Elementary School in Jackson to donate coats.
Okemos freshman K.J. Torbert beats buzzer with half-court shot
With K.J.'s shot, the Wolves had a 52-49 victory against Howell.
Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm along Michigan highway
A West Michigan woman delivered her own baby in a snowstorm along US-131 this weekend.
Michigan State University expert breaks down Jan. 6 meeting
The last meeting caught the attention of a political expert at Michigan State University who said what's next could be unprecedented.
Families able to go grocery shop thanks to local program
The 'Adopt A Family' program is in honor of Dr. Joan Jackson Johnson, who was known for giving back to the community.
Michigan families in need getting extra $95 for food assistance
The extra money will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from assistance given earlier in the month.
Lansing police officers hand out gifts to 21 families in need
Families across mid-Michigan are now enjoying their gifts from the Lansing Police Department.
For first time, women to chair Michigan House and Senate budget committees
Lansing Democrat Senator-elect Sarah Anthony and Eaton County Rep. Angela Witwer will chair their respective appropriations committees and they have already met and started making changes.
Holiday season recycling guide
Holiday season recycling guide
Holiday travel in Michigan will be affected by major winter storm
A winter weather watch for Thursday through Saturday has already been issued by the National Weather Service for Lansing and Jackson.
Play of the Week 12-19
Play of the Week 12-19
Duty to clear snow and ice
Duty to clear snow and ice
Experts give tips to save money and storm-protect your home
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As bitterly cold temperatures move into Mid-Michigan, one thing you don’t want to see freeze is your pipes. It’s a common problem Lansing plumber Roger Jarvis sees every year. “What can happen is if the pipes really freeze hard, they can actually burst, and I’ve seen where they burst in multiple […]
Tips for staying healthy during the holidays
How are you staying safe this holiday season?
When do I legally have to clear snow from my property?
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With a major snowstorm coming this week, it’s the perfect time to highlight local rules requiring property owners to remove snow and ice from around their homes to avoid fines or being found liable if someone’s hurt on their property. As attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis law firm explains, […]
Jackson’s ‘Kilted Santa’ prepares to bring holiday joy
Have you ever heard of the Kilted Santa?
