East Lansing, MI

WLNS

Holiday season recycling guide

LANSING, MI
WLNS

Play of the Week 12-19

LANSING, MI
WLNS

Duty to clear snow and ice

LANSING, MI
WLNS

Experts give tips to save money and storm-protect your home

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As bitterly cold temperatures move into Mid-Michigan, one thing you don’t want to see freeze is your pipes. It’s a common problem Lansing plumber Roger Jarvis sees every year. “What can happen is if the pipes really freeze hard, they can actually burst, and I’ve seen where they burst in multiple […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

When do I legally have to clear snow from my property?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With a major snowstorm coming this week, it’s the perfect time to highlight local rules requiring property owners to remove snow and ice from around their homes to avoid fines or being found liable if someone’s hurt on their property. As attorney Bryan Waldman from the Sinas Dramis law firm explains, […]
EAST LANSING, MI

