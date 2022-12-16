LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As bitterly cold temperatures move into Mid-Michigan, one thing you don’t want to see freeze is your pipes. It’s a common problem Lansing plumber Roger Jarvis sees every year. “What can happen is if the pipes really freeze hard, they can actually burst, and I’ve seen where they burst in multiple […]

LANSING, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO