General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
India to step up COVID surveillance as cases increase elsewhere
NEW DELHI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - India's government has asked all states to step up surveillance for any new variants of the coronavirus, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases in China and elsewhere.
Elon Musk creates Twitter poll on $1.7T spending bill, says it's 'unlikely' in best interest of the people
Twitter CEO Elon Musk said Congress' massive $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill was being railroaded through and is "unlikely to be in the best interests of the people."
