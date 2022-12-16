Read full article on original website
No Injuries Reported After Truck Strikes Vehicle While Turning Into Harvest Foods Parking Lot
OROFINO - On Monday, December 19 at approximately 4:02 p.m., deputies with the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office and personnel with Rescue 3 responded to a crash in the parking lot of Harvest Foods along US Highway 12 in Orofino. According to an incident summary from the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office,...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Car Fire Threatens Clarkston Home
CLARKSTON - Asotin County Firefighters attacked a car fire that was threatening a home Saturday evening about 5:30pm. When firefighters arrived on 18th Avenue in Clarkston, there were 3 cars on fire and flames were getting close to the home. Crews attacked the fire and knocked flames away from the...
Whitman County Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting Last Week in Pullman
PULLMAN - At around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, an "all clear" was issued by Washington State University police following an incident that took place in the 1000 Block of Latah Street in Pullman, across State Route 270 from the WSU Pullman campus. Police were reportedly called to the...
Idaho Fish & Game Seeking Information on Mule Deer Buck Shot and Left to Waste Near Lucile
LUCILE, ID - The Idaho Fish & Game is seeking more information on a 4x4 mule deer buck that was reportedly shot and left to waste near Lucile, ID sometime between the evening of December 13 and the morning of December 14. According to the IDFG, evidence at the scene...
koze.com
Moscow Police Update on Murders of Four U of I Students (Listen/Watch)
MOSCOW, ID – Homicide investigators in Moscow have received more than 16,000 tips during their investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students in mid-November. Autopsies determined that Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kernolde’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death with a fixed-blade knife. Two other people were home at the time but were not injured and reportedly did not hear the murders. No suspect has been identified and the murder weapon has not been found.
koze.com
Man Killed in Standoff With SWAT Team Identified
PULLMAN, WA – The man who barricaded himself in an apartment near Washington State University after threatening to kill his two roommates early Thursday morning has been identified. Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers says the 36-year-old man who died as the result of a gunshot wound is Brent Lee Kopacka.
Local Man Being Investigated for Possible DUI Following Crash on Redwolf Bridge
CLARKSTON - A local man was taken to the hospital on Tuesday following a crash on the north side of the Redwolf Bridge. Asotin County Fire District #1 and Lewiston Fire Rescue crews were called to the bridge just after noon Tuesday. According to a release from Asotin County Fire...
kezi.com
Moscow, Idaho police investigate vehicle found in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- A wrecked car found in Eugene similar to the vehicle of interest in a quadruple-homicide case in Moscow, Idaho has been reported to Moscow police, according to the Eugene Police Department. According to the EPD, at about 5:19 on December 17, a person was reported to be...
Post Register
Police searching for car seen near house where students were killed
BOISE — Police are asking for help finding the occupant of a car seen near where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last month, saying that person could have “critical information” about the case. The Moscow Police Department asked for the public’s help tracking...
Identity of man shot, killed in Pullman standoff released
PULLMAN, Wash. — The Whitman County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of the man who was shot after a standoff in Pullman. The report says 36-year-old Brent Kopacka was killed on December 15 at 1000 SE Latah Street. The cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound, and the manner of death is homicide. Kopacka was involved in...
New video and audio of Moscow murder victims hours before the murders
MOSCOW, ID — New audio and video has surfaced of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking down Main Street with a man in Moscow, Idaho. Kaylee’s father says police have confirmed that the man walking with the girls not a suspect. Their conversation was caught on camera. In the video, you can hear the pair referencing a man named “Adam.”...
Work to Repair Flood Damage on Southwick Grade East of Kendrick to Begin December 19
KENDRICK, ID - Starting Monday, December 19, crews will begin repairing the Southwick Grade between milepost 1 and milepost 3, approximately three miles east of Kendrick. The work on Southwick Grade is to repair major damage that occurred during a flood event in June 2022. According to the Nez Perce County Road Department, the work is anticipated to last into February 2023.
Idaho murders: Lawyer for victim's family says police may be in 'over their heads'
An attorney representing the family of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves said Moscow police may be 'in over their heads.'
KLEWTV
Dec. 20: Area school closures and delays
Pullman School District: Two-hour delay. In addition, district AM preschool programs, zero period classes, and all before-school activities, programs, and clubs will be canceled. Rural bus routes will run on emergency routes. Genesee Schools: Closed 12/20/22. Joint School District #171 in Orofino: Closed 12/20/22.
FOX 28 Spokane
Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th
MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they’re calling “critical cameras” from before and after the murders.
Idaho Transportation Department Reduces Weight Limit on Lenore Bridge
LENORE - After further evaluation, the Idaho Transportation Department has reduced weight limits for the Lenore Bridge, which crosses the Clearwater River and is located along U.S. Highway 12 between Lewiston and Orofino. According to the Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department, the ITD's evaluation shows the bridge is...
newsnationnow.com
Brian Entin explores Idaho killer’s possible escape routes
MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Is it time to look at the University of Idaho murder mystery from a different angle?. Up until now, the prevailing theory has been that the killer approached the front of the house. NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin tests the theory that the killer...
Kooskia man Arrested for After Allegedly Pulling a gun on Another Person
GRANGEVILLE - Idaho County Deputies responded to a call Wednesday involving an intoxicated person who had pulled a firearm on another person that resided in the home. The reporting party had safely left the residence. After deputies met with the reporting party and witnesses, they then went and made contact...
koze.com
Clarkston Man Charged With Felonies Following Drug Task Force Investigation
CLARKSTON, WA – A 55-year-old Clarkston man was arrested following a Quad Cities Drug Task Force investigation. According to court records, Forest Caston, Junior was charged with three counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) following an investigation which included controlled buys over several weeks. Caston was taken...
Nez Perce County Jail to Get New X-Ray Body Scanner Following Recent Incidents of Inmates Smuggling Fentanyl into Facility
LEWISTON - The Nez Perce County Detention Center will be acquiring an x-ray body scanner to deter inmates from bringing drugs into the facility. This comes on the heels of two inmates recently being charged with introducing contraband after allegedly smuggling fentanyl into the jail. The body scanner, which will...
