Orofino, ID

bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Car Fire Threatens Clarkston Home

CLARKSTON - Asotin County Firefighters attacked a car fire that was threatening a home Saturday evening about 5:30pm. When firefighters arrived on 18th Avenue in Clarkston, there were 3 cars on fire and flames were getting close to the home. Crews attacked the fire and knocked flames away from the...
CLARKSTON, WA
koze.com

Moscow Police Update on Murders of Four U of I Students (Listen/Watch)

MOSCOW, ID – Homicide investigators in Moscow have received more than 16,000 tips during their investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students in mid-November. Autopsies determined that Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kernolde’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death with a fixed-blade knife. Two other people were home at the time but were not injured and reportedly did not hear the murders. No suspect has been identified and the murder weapon has not been found.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Man Killed in Standoff With SWAT Team Identified

PULLMAN, WA – The man who barricaded himself in an apartment near Washington State University after threatening to kill his two roommates early Thursday morning has been identified. Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers says the 36-year-old man who died as the result of a gunshot wound is Brent Lee Kopacka.
PULLMAN, WA
kezi.com

Moscow, Idaho police investigate vehicle found in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- A wrecked car found in Eugene similar to the vehicle of interest in a quadruple-homicide case in Moscow, Idaho has been reported to Moscow police, according to the Eugene Police Department. According to the EPD, at about 5:19 on December 17, a person was reported to be...
MOSCOW, ID
Post Register

Police searching for car seen near house where students were killed

BOISE — Police are asking for help finding the occupant of a car seen near where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last month, saying that person could have “critical information” about the case. The Moscow Police Department asked for the public’s help tracking...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Identity of man shot, killed in Pullman standoff released

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Whitman County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of the man who was shot after a standoff in Pullman. The report says 36-year-old Brent Kopacka was killed on December 15 at 1000 SE Latah Street. The cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound, and the manner of death is homicide. Kopacka was involved in...
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Work to Repair Flood Damage on Southwick Grade East of Kendrick to Begin December 19

KENDRICK, ID - Starting Monday, December 19, crews will begin repairing the Southwick Grade between milepost 1 and milepost 3, approximately three miles east of Kendrick. The work on Southwick Grade is to repair major damage that occurred during a flood event in June 2022. According to the Nez Perce County Road Department, the work is anticipated to last into February 2023.
KENDRICK, ID
KLEWTV

Dec. 20: Area school closures and delays

Pullman School District: Two-hour delay. In addition, district AM preschool programs, zero period classes, and all before-school activities, programs, and clubs will be canceled. Rural bus routes will run on emergency routes. Genesee Schools: Closed 12/20/22. Joint School District #171 in Orofino: Closed 12/20/22.
PULLMAN, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th

MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they’re calling “critical cameras” from before and after the murders.
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Brian Entin explores Idaho killer’s possible escape routes

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Is it time to look at the University of Idaho murder mystery from a different angle?. Up until now, the prevailing theory has been that the killer approached the front of the house. NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin tests the theory that the killer...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Clarkston Man Charged With Felonies Following Drug Task Force Investigation

CLARKSTON, WA – A 55-year-old Clarkston man was arrested following a Quad Cities Drug Task Force investigation. According to court records, Forest Caston, Junior was charged with three counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) following an investigation which included controlled buys over several weeks. Caston was taken...
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
