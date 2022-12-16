ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

ksmu.org

Faces Behind the Numbers: David Patillo

When David and Jennifer Patillo celebrated their 30th anniversary in 2020, they planned for a private weekend getaway to Arches National Park in Utah. But Jennifer remembers when David decided to include their sons in the trip. “And he said, ‘man, how about we invite the boys?” Jennifer says. "Like,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksmu.org

Faces Behind the Numbers: Beckey Hughes Lundholm

Madison Bateman remembers spending summers growing up at her grandma’s apartment in Springfield. After swimming for hours, Madison and her brother ate grilled cheese sandwiches prepared by their grandma Beckey Hughes Lundholm with loads of butter. “That was our after swimming meal, I guess," said Madison. "But she would...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksmu.org

Fuse program continues to gain momentum

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. A fuse lights a fire, generates a spark and leads to big changes.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksmu.org

WIC contract renewed for Greene County

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced Monday the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has renewed the contract to provide $1,446,519 for the continuation of WIC in Greene County. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department plans to expand the Women, Infants & Children or WIC program to new locations in...
GREENE COUNTY, MO

