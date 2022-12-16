ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

ksmu.org

Faces Behind the Numbers: David Patillo

When David and Jennifer Patillo celebrated their 30th anniversary in 2020, they planned for a private weekend getaway to Arches National Park in Utah. But Jennifer remembers when David decided to include their sons in the trip. “And he said, ‘man, how about we invite the boys?” Jennifer says. "Like,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

What are the chances of a white Christmas in Springfield?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Cue “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas.” Whether you are shopping for gifts for family and friends or watching Christmas movies, snow always ties back to the perfect holiday and what most people dream about. If you have been outside recently, you know it is definitely beginning to feel more like Christmas […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic George Dimmitt Memorial Hospital in Humansville, Missouri built in 1929 was a gift to the community

George Dimmit Memorial Hospital, Bolivar, Missouri.Photo byJsuddath, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The George Dimmitt Memorial Hospital located at 102 S. Bolivar Road was a historic hospital in Humansville, Missouri. The hospital was later known as Polk Community Hospital and is listed as Lakeshores Residential Center now at SeniorCareHomes.com. In 2012, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
HUMANSVILLE, MO
KYTV

Vandals hit church in Clever, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tis the season for people to fill churches for Christmas time services across the Ozarks. But for one congregation an unwelcomed intruder violated their space. “It’s definitely put us on high alert,” said Drew Gammill. He says something wasn’t quite right when he arrived...
CLEVER, MO
ksmu.org

Fuse program continues to gain momentum

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. A fuse lights a fire, generates a spark and leads to big changes.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Snow, Life-Threatening Wind Chills Possible Thursday

(KTTS News) — The National Weather Service says two to four inches of snow could fall across the Ozarks Thursday. The best chance for snow will be in the northern half of the state. A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Thursday for St. Clair County north of Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

This Day in History: Brad Pitt’s roots between Missouri and Oklahoma

KSNF/KODE — December 18th, a day that marks the birth of a movie star known for his intense roles and good looks. His roots are deep in two of the Four States. Brad Pitt was born on December 18, 1963, in Shawnee, Oklahoma. He grew up in Springfield, Missouri and attended Kickapoo High School. Just short of graduating from the University of Missouri, Pitt dropped out and moved to California to become an actor.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTTS

Parson Appoints Two New Judges In Greene County

(KTTS News) — Governor Parson has announced two judicial appointments in Greene County. Joshua Christinsen of Springfield has been named as Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial District. He is a partner in the Kutak Rock law firm. Kaiti Greenwade of Willard was named as Associate Circuit Judge for...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri project to disrupt “School-to-Prison Pipeline” gets a boost

A new federal grant is giving schools in three Missouri counties and St. Louis City a fresh look at the challenges of students of color living with disabilities. Missouri students of color with disabilities face harsher school disciplinary practices than their white peers, which can lead them into the juvenile justice system. Disrupting this path is the goal of the Missouri Juvenile Justice Association’s SToP Project, with a $275,000 grant from the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Grocery stores in the Ozarks explain high egg prices

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Inflation has hit everyone across the country; a lot of it is seen in the grocery store. Workers at Mama Jean’s Natural Market in Springfield say egg prices are some of the highest they have seen. Lauryl Wagoner, assistant manager at Mama Jean’s Natural Market, says mostly the high gas prices make egg vendors raise their prices.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Staying warm if your power is out

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With extreme cold temperatures expected on Thursday and Friday, it’s possible your home may lose power. If that happens, your home will cool gradually. More than just inconvenient, an extended power outage can be dangerous. Here are some tips for how to keep the heat...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Police release name in fatal weekend Marionville crash

MARIONVILLE, Mo. (LAWRENCE COUNTY) - Authorities release the name of a woman who died in a two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County, Missouri. The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says Penelope (Penny) Miller died from injuries in a crash on Saturday in Marionville. The crash happened around 4:24 pm near the intersection of...
MARIONVILLE, MO

