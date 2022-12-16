Read full article on original website
The 1916 construction of the historic Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit house in Springfield, MissouriCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in MissouriTravel MavenSpringfield, MO
Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this weekKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
10 Springfield Area Companies That Pay $25+ an HourEvan CrosbySpringfield, MO
ksmu.org
Faces Behind the Numbers: David Patillo
When David and Jennifer Patillo celebrated their 30th anniversary in 2020, they planned for a private weekend getaway to Arches National Park in Utah. But Jennifer remembers when David decided to include their sons in the trip. “And he said, ‘man, how about we invite the boys?” Jennifer says. "Like,...
What are the chances of a white Christmas in Springfield?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Cue “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas.” Whether you are shopping for gifts for family and friends or watching Christmas movies, snow always ties back to the perfect holiday and what most people dream about. If you have been outside recently, you know it is definitely beginning to feel more like Christmas […]
Historic George Dimmitt Memorial Hospital in Humansville, Missouri built in 1929 was a gift to the community
George Dimmit Memorial Hospital, Bolivar, Missouri.Photo byJsuddath, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The George Dimmitt Memorial Hospital located at 102 S. Bolivar Road was a historic hospital in Humansville, Missouri. The hospital was later known as Polk Community Hospital and is listed as Lakeshores Residential Center now at SeniorCareHomes.com. In 2012, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KYTV
Springfield families get an early Christmas with Crosslines meal & toy distribution event
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas came early for several people in Springfield Saturday. Crosslines held its 41st annual Christmas Meal and Toy Distribution. Crosslines says it gave meals to over 5,000 people at its in-person giveaway and gave meals to about 500 homebound senior citizens. Organizers say their goal is...
KYTV
Vandals hit church in Clever, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tis the season for people to fill churches for Christmas time services across the Ozarks. But for one congregation an unwelcomed intruder violated their space. “It’s definitely put us on high alert,” said Drew Gammill. He says something wasn’t quite right when he arrived...
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Missouri
Missouri is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Eat This, Not That.
ksmu.org
Fuse program continues to gain momentum
Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. A fuse lights a fire, generates a spark and leads to big changes.
KTTS
Snow, Life-Threatening Wind Chills Possible Thursday
(KTTS News) — The National Weather Service says two to four inches of snow could fall across the Ozarks Thursday. The best chance for snow will be in the northern half of the state. A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Thursday for St. Clair County north of Springfield.
fourstateshomepage.com
This Day in History: Brad Pitt’s roots between Missouri and Oklahoma
KSNF/KODE — December 18th, a day that marks the birth of a movie star known for his intense roles and good looks. His roots are deep in two of the Four States. Brad Pitt was born on December 18, 1963, in Shawnee, Oklahoma. He grew up in Springfield, Missouri and attended Kickapoo High School. Just short of graduating from the University of Missouri, Pitt dropped out and moved to California to become an actor.
The story behind ‘Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer’
For over 40 years the jingle "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer" has been one of the most popular Christmas songs.
KTTS
Parson Appoints Two New Judges In Greene County
(KTTS News) — Governor Parson has announced two judicial appointments in Greene County. Joshua Christinsen of Springfield has been named as Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial District. He is a partner in the Kutak Rock law firm. Kaiti Greenwade of Willard was named as Associate Circuit Judge for...
kttn.com
Missouri project to disrupt “School-to-Prison Pipeline” gets a boost
A new federal grant is giving schools in three Missouri counties and St. Louis City a fresh look at the challenges of students of color living with disabilities. Missouri students of color with disabilities face harsher school disciplinary practices than their white peers, which can lead them into the juvenile justice system. Disrupting this path is the goal of the Missouri Juvenile Justice Association’s SToP Project, with a $275,000 grant from the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council.
KYTV
Grocery stores in the Ozarks explain high egg prices
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Inflation has hit everyone across the country; a lot of it is seen in the grocery store. Workers at Mama Jean’s Natural Market in Springfield say egg prices are some of the highest they have seen. Lauryl Wagoner, assistant manager at Mama Jean’s Natural Market, says mostly the high gas prices make egg vendors raise their prices.
ksmu.org
More clinics scheduled this week for those who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine
As of Friday, there were 71 people in Springfield hospitals because of COVID-19, according to data from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. Nine of them were in critical care. The number of deaths of Greene County residents from COVID-19 remained at 763. In an effort to help people avoid severe...
KYTV
Staying warm if your power is out
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With extreme cold temperatures expected on Thursday and Friday, it’s possible your home may lose power. If that happens, your home will cool gradually. More than just inconvenient, an extended power outage can be dangerous. Here are some tips for how to keep the heat...
Several agencies respond to an early morning fire in Brookline, Missouri
BROOKLINE, Mo.- Several agencies responded to a fire at an auto shop west of Springfield early Sunday morning. Crews could be seen at Buddy’s U-Pull Auto Mall on US-60 near the James River Freeway on-ramps. Republic Fire Department was seen using a ladder truck to spray water on the southeast side of the business.
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Watch, Wind Chill Watch issued for part of the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for winter‘s worst weather as the Christmas holiday nears. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for several counties in the northern Ozarks. The watch begins Thursday morning. It includes these counties:. Benton, Mo. Henry, Mo. Miller, Mo. Morgan, Mo. St. Clair,...
Missouri State University cancels Thursday basketball game due to winter weather
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Missouri State University announced Tuesday that they would cancel the Thursday night men’s basketball game vs. Sam Houston due to the threat of extreme weather. According to Missouri State Athletics, anyone who has bought tickets for the game may exchange their tickets at the Great Southern Bank Box Office for tickets to any […]
koamnewsnow.com
Police release name in fatal weekend Marionville crash
MARIONVILLE, Mo. (LAWRENCE COUNTY) - Authorities release the name of a woman who died in a two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County, Missouri. The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says Penelope (Penny) Miller died from injuries in a crash on Saturday in Marionville. The crash happened around 4:24 pm near the intersection of...
