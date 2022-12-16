A man is in critical condition after a crash in DeKalb County. Officials tell reporters…23-year-old, Marshall Davis was heading east on CR 28. He drifted off the road while approaching a stretch of road with curves. While Davis attempted to bring the vehicle back onto the road, it overcorrected and rolled over two times…he was ejected from the vehicle and suffered a head injury…airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition. Officials believe speed to be a contributing factor to the crash.

DEKALB COUNTY, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO