wfft.com
Arp wants to see unedited video of Mayor Tom Henry's arrest, citing threats against officers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp says Mayor Tom Henry's behavior during his September drunk driving arrest was inappropriate and that the council should review all of the unedited body camera video. "Intimidation of city employees is something that we must take seriously, especially...
WANE-TV
Councilman Russ Jehl wants 3rd party on body cam footage to avoid “embarrassing” Mayor Henry
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — City Council members have slowly been giving their reaction to the footage of Mayor Henry’s arrest. On Monday, Russ Jehl shared his thoughts with WANE 15. “My reaction was you hear the officer walk away, confer with themselves, talk about being intimidated, talk...
city-countyobserver.com
-Fort Wayne Regional Dispatch Center- Accepting Applications for Dispatcher Position
-Fort Wayne Regional Dispatch Center- Accepting Applications for Dispatcher Position. (Fort Wayne, IN)- The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for a Regional Dispatcher position at the Fort Wayne Post Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) located at 5811 Ellison Road. This RDC covers the eleven counties that comprise the Fort Wayne...
buildingindiana.com
Plans Confirmed for $350M+ Recycling Facility, 200 Jobs
Exurban confirmed plans to create up to 200 jobs in Fort Wayne with the construction of a zero-waste recycling facility for electronic scrap metals. The company was responding to a lawsuit that challenges the development. The new facility and company headquarters will be sited on 77 acres of industrial property,...
Grieving mother who punched bailiff pleads guilty to lesser charge in Allen Superior Court
On Monday, the battery charge was dismissed in an agreement to which she pleaded guilty to Level 6 felony resisting arrest.
104.1 WIKY
State of Indiana Sues Tic Tok
Indiana’s Attorney General is going after tic toc. In an early morning phone conversation,. Rokita says he has filed two lawsuits against the Chinese company because it is not honest about what it does with personals data. The Attorney General says Tic Tok targets 12 year old’s and even...
wfft.com
80 jobs coming to the Fort Wayne area
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Dozens of new jobs are coming to the Fort Wayne area. ALG Health, a domestic producer of personal protective equipment (PPE) will be opening a manufacturing plant in Antwerp, Ohio. Antwerp is about 30 minutes northeast of Fort Wayne. ALG plans to hire 80 new...
Crash in DeKalb County leaves one man injured
A man is in critical condition after a single-car crash in Dekalb County Sunday. Police believe speed to be a contributing factor to the crash.
wfft.com
Video: Mayor Tom Henry tells arresting officers: 'You all work for me.'
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – During his drunk driving arrest in October, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry barked orders at officers, demanded to speak to the chief of police and sheriff, and at one point whispered to a sergeant, “There goes my next election.”. The comments were recorded...
wfft.com
Protestors shout "justice" for 13-year-old killed in an October hit-and-run
Protestors outside the Steuben County Courthouse shouting "justice for Wayden" Monday. Inside the courtroom doors, a judge holding the initial hearing for 45-year-old Hope Richmond. Protestors shout "justice" for 13-year-old killed in an October hit-and-run Protestors outside the Steuben County Courthouse shouting "justice for Wayden" Monday. Inside the courtroom doors,...
wbnowqct.com
WANE-TV
Narcan cutting overdose deaths in Fort Wayne, over 80 doses given freely every week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Opioids have been an issue in the United States, Indiana, and Fort Wayne. In fact, last year Fort Wayne set a record for most overdose deaths in the city with 173. This year the city has helped combat the issue by giving out free...
WANE-TV
East terminal expansion up next for Fort Wayne International Airport
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Expansions are on the way for the east terminal of Fort Wayne International as part of the airport’s ongoing renovation project. Starting in May 2023, the east terminal expansion focuses on renovating the concourse area and expanding the airport’s first floor, adding up to a 35,500-square-foot renovation.
WOWO News
Man found dead at Ohio rest area
VAN WERT COUNTY, Oh. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle at a rest area off of U.S. 30 in Ohio. A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was performing a rest area check on eastbound U.S. 30 in Union Township, Van Wert County when they discovered the deceased man.
WISH-TV
Man arrested for attacking grandmother at Fort Wayne JCPenney store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested in Fort Wayne for a attacking and robbing a grandmother at a JCPenney store in Glenbrook Mall. Police say a woman called 911 and said that a man later identified as William Thompson, attacked her grandmother. Court papers say the...
News Now Warsaw
North Webster man killed in accident near Goshen
GOSHEN – A North Webster man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident south of Goshen. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office crash news release, the accident occurred at 5:29 a.m. Friday on CR 31, 1.84 about two miles south of the Goshen city limits. Evans...
963xke.com
Winter Storm Watch issued for Thursday to Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Forecasters are saying that a strong winter storm is moving in this week. The National Weather Service has put a Winter Storm Watch into effect from Thursday night to Saturday morning. The storm could bring blizzard conditions just before Christmas weekend. The NWS predicts...
Southeast Grocery Store Progress Creates Mixed Emotions
Progress continues to be made on efforts to bring a full-service grocery store to southeast Fort Wayne at 918 E. Pontiac St. to provide healthy food options in an area that is currently defined as a food desert. As part of the next steps in the process, the City of...
wfft.com
WNDU
North Webster man dies after crashing into tree in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A North Webster man is dead after police say he crashed into a tree early Friday morning in Elkhart County. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2004 Jeep SUV was traveling north on County Road 31 just north of County Road 46 just before 5:30 a.m. when it left the road and drove down an embankment. The Jeep then hit a tree.
