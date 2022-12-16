ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

city-countyobserver.com

-Fort Wayne Regional Dispatch Center- Accepting Applications for Dispatcher Position

-Fort Wayne Regional Dispatch Center- Accepting Applications for Dispatcher Position. (Fort Wayne, IN)- The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for a Regional Dispatcher position at the Fort Wayne Post Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) located at 5811 Ellison Road. This RDC covers the eleven counties that comprise the Fort Wayne...
FORT WAYNE, IN
buildingindiana.com

Plans Confirmed for $350M+ Recycling Facility, 200 Jobs

Exurban confirmed plans to create up to 200 jobs in Fort Wayne with the construction of a zero-waste recycling facility for electronic scrap metals. The company was responding to a lawsuit that challenges the development. The new facility and company headquarters will be sited on 77 acres of industrial property,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
104.1 WIKY

State of Indiana Sues Tic Tok

Indiana’s Attorney General is going after tic toc. In an early morning phone conversation,. Rokita says he has filed two lawsuits against the Chinese company because it is not honest about what it does with personals data. The Attorney General says Tic Tok targets 12 year old’s and even...
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

80 jobs coming to the Fort Wayne area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Dozens of new jobs are coming to the Fort Wayne area. ALG Health, a domestic producer of personal protective equipment (PPE) will be opening a manufacturing plant in Antwerp, Ohio. Antwerp is about 30 minutes northeast of Fort Wayne. ALG plans to hire 80 new...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Protestors shout "justice" for 13-year-old killed in an October hit-and-run

Protestors outside the Steuben County Courthouse shouting "justice for Wayden" Monday. Inside the courtroom doors, a judge holding the initial hearing for 45-year-old Hope Richmond. Protestors shout "justice" for 13-year-old killed in an October hit-and-run Protestors outside the Steuben County Courthouse shouting "justice for Wayden" Monday. Inside the courtroom doors,...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
wbnowqct.com

Crash In DKC

A man is in critical condition after a crash in DeKalb County. Officials tell reporters…23-year-old, Marshall Davis was heading east on CR 28. He drifted off the road while approaching a stretch of road with curves. While Davis attempted to bring the vehicle back onto the road, it overcorrected and rolled over two times…he was ejected from the vehicle and suffered a head injury…airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition. Officials believe speed to be a contributing factor to the crash.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

East terminal expansion up next for Fort Wayne International Airport

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Expansions are on the way for the east terminal of Fort Wayne International as part of the airport’s ongoing renovation project. Starting in May 2023, the east terminal expansion focuses on renovating the concourse area and expanding the airport’s first floor, adding up to a 35,500-square-foot renovation.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Man found dead at Ohio rest area

VAN WERT COUNTY, Oh. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle at a rest area off of U.S. 30 in Ohio. A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was performing a rest area check on eastbound U.S. 30 in Union Township, Van Wert County when they discovered the deceased man.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
News Now Warsaw

North Webster man killed in accident near Goshen

GOSHEN – A North Webster man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident south of Goshen. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office crash news release, the accident occurred at 5:29 a.m. Friday on CR 31, 1.84 about two miles south of the Goshen city limits. Evans...
GOSHEN, IN
963xke.com

Winter Storm Watch issued for Thursday to Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Forecasters are saying that a strong winter storm is moving in this week. The National Weather Service has put a Winter Storm Watch into effect from Thursday night to Saturday morning. The storm could bring blizzard conditions just before Christmas weekend. The NWS predicts...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Kendallville man seriously injured in county line crash

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Kendallville man is hospitalized with serious head injuries after crashing a truck near the Noble and Dekalb County line. The Dekalb County Sheriff's Department says 23-year-old Marshall Davis was driving on County Road 28 crossing the county line just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday. That's when...
KENDALLVILLE, IN
WNDU

North Webster man dies after crashing into tree in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A North Webster man is dead after police say he crashed into a tree early Friday morning in Elkhart County. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2004 Jeep SUV was traveling north on County Road 31 just north of County Road 46 just before 5:30 a.m. when it left the road and drove down an embankment. The Jeep then hit a tree.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

Fort Wayne, IN
