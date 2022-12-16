ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
The Hill

Congress aims to label Russia ‘Aggressor State’ instead of State Sponsor of Terrorism

Congressional leadership is working to quickly introduce a bill condemning Russia as an “Aggressor State” amid plans for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Washington on Wednesday.  The designation would provide the president new sanctions authorities to target Russian officials, however a House GOP aide called it a “half-baked” response to Zelensky’s demand that the…
The Hill

What Congress’s spending bill includes for energy, sustainability

Congress has released a $1.7 trillion bill to fund the government for fiscal 2023. The agreement came as Democrats sought to get a bill across the finish line while they still held both houses of Congress — giving the GOP a fair amount of leverage in the negotiations. The mammoth funding package includes boosts to the…
The Independent

House votes to release Donald Trump’s tax returns after years of legal fighting

An influential congressional committee voted on Tuesday to release former president Donald Trump’s tax returns, bringing to an end a legal saga that began in 2019 and reached as high as the US Supreme Court.The Democratically controlled House Ways and Means Committee agreed 24 to 16, along partisan lines, to share the returns with the public.Though large parts of Mr Trump’s tax returns have been reported by the press and scrutinised by investigators in places like New York, the release still marks a major political blow for Mr Trump, who sought to block Congress from accessing his taxes.The returns,...
