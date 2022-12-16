Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWO News
FWA awards bid for east terminal expansion project
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Clayco was awarded the bid for the Fort Wayne International Airport’s (FWA) East Terminal Expansion project as part of Project Gateway. Clayco, a real estate, architecture, design-build and construction firm, will begin construction in May 2023. The work will include the renovation of about 10,500-square-feet...
Kelley’s Backpacks Of Hope Efforts
The Kelley Automotive Group will once again partner with Backpacks of Hope to help provide a little extra comfort to the homeless during this harsh winter season. They are asking Kelley employees and customers to join in this charitable cause by donating money or essential items to fill the backpacks that will be distributed to those in need within our own community. Thank you to those corporate sponsors for their monetary and item donations.
wfft.com
80 jobs coming to the Fort Wayne area
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Dozens of new jobs are coming to the Fort Wayne area. ALG Health, a domestic producer of personal protective equipment (PPE) will be opening a manufacturing plant in Antwerp, Ohio. Antwerp is about 30 minutes northeast of Fort Wayne. ALG plans to hire 80 new...
city-countyobserver.com
-Fort Wayne Regional Dispatch Center- Accepting Applications for Dispatcher Position
-Fort Wayne Regional Dispatch Center- Accepting Applications for Dispatcher Position. (Fort Wayne, IN)- The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for a Regional Dispatcher position at the Fort Wayne Post Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) located at 5811 Ellison Road. This RDC covers the eleven counties that comprise the Fort Wayne...
loud1033.com
Winter Storm Watch issued for Thursday to Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Forecasters are saying that a strong winter storm is moving in this week. The National Weather Service has put a Winter Storm Watch into effect from Thursday night to Saturday morning. The storm could bring blizzard conditions just before Christmas weekend. The NWS predicts...
December 16, 2022 – Text Ads
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653. Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com. Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline. HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT. Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions...
WANE-TV
Mobile home explodes in Angola, officer hurt by flying debris
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — A mobile home exploded in Angola after a driver, suspected of OWI, crashed into the residence and a gas meter connected to the residence Sunday afternoon. Angola Fire and Police departments responded to the scene around 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to a police report.
WANE-TV
Narcan cutting overdose deaths in Fort Wayne, over 80 doses given freely every week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Opioids have been an issue in the United States, Indiana, and Fort Wayne. In fact, last year Fort Wayne set a record for most overdose deaths in the city with 173. This year the city has helped combat the issue by giving out free...
WISH-TV
Jane King: Monday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King. Fort Wayne is the second most affordable place to live. Fort Wayne was named the second most affordable city to buy a home in the nation, according to RealtyHop. The report took into account...
WANE-TV
15 Fury Alert: How much snow are we getting this week?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A significant winter storm moves in later this week. Here’s a quick breakdown of the timeline and weather conditions coming our way. A Winter Storm Watch is in place from Thursday evening to Saturday morning. Thursday: Rain/ice/snow possible in the morning. Temperatures then...
Saint Therese Food Pantry Shares More Than Food
It’s the time of year when many people gather with family and eat all kinds of delicious foods. But perhaps this year more than ever, due to record-high inflation levels, putting that food on the table is incredibly hard for some local families. Community Harvest Food Bank’s Helping Hands...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo asks for unwanted Christmas lights
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is currently accepting donations for unwanted Christmas lights. The zoo started the recycling effort in an attempt to prevent unwanted Christmas lights from ending up in a landfill, according to the zoo’s Facebook page. Last year, people...
Upcoming Downtown Holiday Events
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 South Calhoun Street. Be inspired and find holiday gifts in the Conservatory Shop! Days of Holly Shopping is an exciting way to support locally-owned and operated shops throughout downtown Fort Wayne, the West Main Shops, and the Wells Street Corridor on Small Business Saturday! Presented in conjunction with the Downtown Improvement District, Days of Holly Shopping continues on the first three Saturdays in December.
Spencerville family loses house and belongings in fire, thankful for support from community
The biggest thing they want to do is say thank you to everyone who has supported them in one way or another.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne author writes book on every park in the city
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When a Fort Wayne author found out the city has 87 parks, the realization inspired his latest book. Joshua Schipper is the 22-year-old author of a series titled “Crossroads of History”. For his second book, “Strolling through Fort Wayne’s Parks”, he researched the stories behind all the parks that residents know and love, as well as some that are hidden in plain sight.
wfft.com
Former Fort Wayne radio personality joins Black Pine Animal Sanctuary
ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) - A former Fort Wayne radio personality will be the new Fund Development Specialist for Black Pine Animal Sanctuary. Diane Current, former WOWO and WGL promotions director, and on-air personality will be working with committees, staff, and a voluntary board to organize events at the Sanctuary. Current...
Kinky Boots moves closing performance location after power outages
Outages around Fort Wayne moved the closing performance of Kinky Boots across the street to the Arts United Center according to Three Rivers Music Theatre's Facebook page.
wfft.com
Power outage hits roughly 6,000 Fort Wayne I&M customers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Close to 6,000 customers of Indiana Michigan Power were without power, following an outage in Fort Wayne Sunday afternoon. I&M was reporting 19 outages affecting more than 5,980 residents, as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Most of those affected are in Downtown Fort Wayne. The company...
WISH-TV
Man arrested for attacking grandmother at Fort Wayne JCPenney store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested in Fort Wayne for a attacking and robbing a grandmother at a JCPenney store in Glenbrook Mall. Police say a woman called 911 and said that a man later identified as William Thompson, attacked her grandmother. Court papers say the...
Blessings In A Backpack
To celebrate Christmas this December, the entire church Avalon Missionary Church decided to launch “THE BIG GIVE.” This is Avalon’ effort to give back to the community in a big way this December. Little did the church know, a BIG NEED was waiting for them. “Our original...
The Waynedale News
Fort Wayne, IN
450
Followers
1K+
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT
Celebrating its 87th year in print, The Waynedale News is one of the few remaining local and independently owned newspapers in the state. The community newspaper is a free publication distributed to over 35,000 readers, every two weeks throughout South and Southwest Fort Wayne, Indiana. The newspaper presents local, positive and family friendly information and entertainment to the public about area events and interests. The continuation of the newspaper is a direct result of community popularity and support from local advertising.https://waynedalenews.com/
Comments / 0