Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!)
Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!) Welcome to Lewisburg, West Virginia! This small mountain town has a big secret – it is officially the coldest place in the state. Come prepared with heavy coats, as temperatures can dip well below freezing during winter. At Lewisburg on December 30, 1917, the thermometer dropped to 37 degrees below zero, West Virginia’s lowest official temperature.
WV Hive selects Beckley man for 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Each year the West Virginia Hive selects one individual to be their Entrepreneur of the Year award and today, December 19, 2022, that winner has been announced. The West Virginia Hive has selected Dr. Marcus Thomas, owner of Fat Bottom Coolers, as its 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year. Fat Bottom Coolers […]
Residents in parts of Raleigh County without power
CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Residents are without power after an outage at a substation according to Raleigh County Dispatch. Dispatchers said Sophia Volunteer Fire Department is on scene. Willis Avenue is closed until further notice. If you are traveling in that area, you are urged to use caution or find an alternate route.
Do You Remember? ‘Turnpike Trapper’ strands hundreds on West Virginia Turnpike
The weather was pretty chilly on this Monday and even colder weather is in store, but it was not a lot of fun for motorists in our region back on December 18th and 19th, 2009.
Raleigh County power outage caused by electrocution after attempted copper theft
A power outage in Raleigh County, West Virginia was due to a person who was electrocuted.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Hampshire, Mineral, and Fayette Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Representatives inspect conditions of manufactured home communities in Mercer County
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — On Monday, December 19, 2022, representatives visited manufactured home parks in the Mercer County area to inspect the conditions where tenants lived. Back on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, attorney Adam Wolfe with Mountain State Justice and others met at the Mercer County Courthouse for a hearing on a lawsuit against the […]
59News Anchors join Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department for Shop with a Cop
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department held its annual Shop with a Cop at the Walmart in MacArthur to help kids in the county do just that. They also got a little help from some familiar faces. It marked the return to in-store shopping due to the pandemic. For the past two years, the […]
Raleigh County Community Action Association makes the most of the holiday and Sleigh the Day
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local organization helped those less fortunate this holiday season. The Raleigh County Community Action Association held its Sleigh the Day event on Saturday, December 17, 2022. People came out to partner with the organization to donate and give out clothes, blankets, toys, and even toiletries to both families and kids. […]
The West Virginia town that was once home to the most millionaires in the nation
BRAMWELL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In the 1880s, when railroads in the West Virginia coalfields were booming as coal was pouring out of the mountains, it brought many people to the area to capitalize off the coal boom. The town of Bramwell in Mercer County, established in 1888 and named...
The Myrtle Beach Bowl on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis talks to about economic development, the “tripledemic”, football and the Respect for Marriage Act. Mark Curtis talks to Republican West Virginia Governor Jim Justice about economic development in the Mountain State. Dr. Hoyt Burdick, M.D., Mountain Health Network comes on […]
Maximum sentence in Beckley murder case
BECKLEY, W.Va. — A Raleigh County man received the maximum sentence for a March 2019 fatal shooting in a sentencing hearing held Monday in Beckley. Ramon Edwards killed Jalen Joe, 23, on March 15, 2019, in Beckley. He previously pleaded guilty to second degree murder. Raleigh County Prosecutor Ben...
Study: 2 West Virginia cities on list of most depressed
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the bottom 15 of WalletHub’s Happiest Places to Live study. They are also considered some of the most depressed. The study used emotional and physical well-being, income and employment and community and environment to rank the 182 cities. Huntington is ranked last for […]
Person electrocuted after attempting to break-into AEP substation
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A person was fatally electrocuted after attempting to cut a chain on an AEP substation in Raleigh County on Tuesday morning. According to AEP spokesperson Phil Moye, the person was cutting through a chain link fence at the Crab Orchard Substation and came into contact with energized equipment. He said the person died as a result.
Two suspects in custody after Cross Lanes shooting, pursuit
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5:16 p.m. 12/19/22. Kanawha County’s chief deputy released the names of two suspects who were arrested after a shooting and a pursuit and the name of the man who was wounded in the incident. Richard Dangoot, 29, of Ravenswood and Jonathan “Baby...
Commission Recap: Two new Raleigh County Deputies appointed
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tuesday’s regular session of the Raleigh County Commission was a brief affair with the bulk of the morning’s time dedicated to standard business. Following introductions and the ceremonial reciting of the pledge of allegiance, the commission discussed exonerations and budget revisions before passing...
Beckley Stratton Middle School holds first ever Crafts Fair
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local middle school got into the holiday spirit on Saturday, December 17th. Beckley Stratton Middle School put together its inaugural Christmas Crafts and vender Fair. Local small business owners packed the halls of the school, to give members of the community a chance to cross off any last minute shopping […]
Traffic Alert: Beckley pipeline work ongoing
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Active road work occurring in the Beckley are could result in delays for some motorists Tuesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, roadside maintenance is underway along Antonio Avenue in Raleigh County by the East Beckley Community Transformation Center. Entities on-site for the utility work include West...
Local sheriff’s department warns residents to keep pets warm
HINTON, WV (WVNS) — One local sheriff’s department is warning residents to keep their pets warm to avoid possible animal cruelty charges. The Summers County Sheriff’s Department released guidelines from the West Virginia Code which states an animal must have adequate shelter. This includes proper food, water, and shelter which protects the animal from the […]
Kanawha deputies apprehend shooting suspects
CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies took a pair of shooting suspects into custody late Monday morning in connection with an earlier shooting in the Cross Lanes area. According to authorities, a man was shot in the back at around 10:35 a.m. A bullet through the back window...
