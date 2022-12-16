ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glade Springs, WV

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!)

Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!) Welcome to Lewisburg, West Virginia! This small mountain town has a big secret – it is officially the coldest place in the state. Come prepared with heavy coats, as temperatures can dip well below freezing during winter. At Lewisburg on December 30, 1917, the thermometer dropped to 37 degrees below zero, West Virginia’s lowest official temperature.
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

WV Hive selects Beckley man for 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Each year the West Virginia Hive selects one individual to be their Entrepreneur of the Year award and today, December 19, 2022, that winner has been announced. The West Virginia Hive has selected Dr. Marcus Thomas, owner of Fat Bottom Coolers, as its 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year. Fat Bottom Coolers […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Residents in parts of Raleigh County without power

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Residents are without power after an outage at a substation according to Raleigh County Dispatch. Dispatchers said Sophia Volunteer Fire Department is on scene. Willis Avenue is closed until further notice. If you are traveling in that area, you are urged to use caution or find an alternate route.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

The Myrtle Beach Bowl on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis talks to about economic development, the “tripledemic”, football and the Respect for Marriage Act. Mark Curtis talks to Republican West Virginia Governor Jim Justice about economic development in the Mountain State. Dr. Hoyt Burdick, M.D., Mountain Health Network comes on […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Maximum sentence in Beckley murder case

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A Raleigh County man received the maximum sentence for a March 2019 fatal shooting in a sentencing hearing held Monday in Beckley. Ramon Edwards killed Jalen Joe, 23, on March 15, 2019, in Beckley. He previously pleaded guilty to second degree murder. Raleigh County Prosecutor Ben...
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Study: 2 West Virginia cities on list of most depressed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the bottom 15 of WalletHub’s Happiest Places to Live study. They are also considered some of the most depressed. The study used emotional and physical well-being, income and employment and community and environment to rank the 182 cities. Huntington is ranked last for […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDBJ7.com

Person electrocuted after attempting to break-into AEP substation

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A person was fatally electrocuted after attempting to cut a chain on an AEP substation in Raleigh County on Tuesday morning. According to AEP spokesperson Phil Moye, the person was cutting through a chain link fence at the Crab Orchard Substation and came into contact with energized equipment. He said the person died as a result.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Two suspects in custody after Cross Lanes shooting, pursuit

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5:16 p.m. 12/19/22. Kanawha County’s chief deputy released the names of two suspects who were arrested after a shooting and a pursuit and the name of the man who was wounded in the incident. Richard Dangoot, 29, of Ravenswood and Jonathan “Baby...
CROSS LANES, WV
Lootpress

Commission Recap: Two new Raleigh County Deputies appointed

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tuesday’s regular session of the Raleigh County Commission was a brief affair with the bulk of the morning’s time dedicated to standard business. Following introductions and the ceremonial reciting of the pledge of allegiance, the commission discussed exonerations and budget revisions before passing...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley Stratton Middle School holds first ever Crafts Fair

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local middle school got into the holiday spirit on Saturday, December 17th. Beckley Stratton Middle School put together its inaugural Christmas Crafts and vender Fair. Local small business owners packed the halls of the school, to give members of the community a chance to cross off any last minute shopping […]
BECKLEY, WV
lootpress.com

Traffic Alert: Beckley pipeline work ongoing

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Active road work occurring in the Beckley are could result in delays for some motorists Tuesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, roadside maintenance is underway along Antonio Avenue in Raleigh County by the East Beckley Community Transformation Center. Entities on-site for the utility work include West...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Local sheriff’s department warns residents to keep pets warm

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — One local sheriff’s department is warning residents to keep their pets warm to avoid possible animal cruelty charges. The Summers County Sheriff’s Department released guidelines from the West Virginia Code which states an animal must have adequate shelter. This includes proper food, water, and shelter which protects the animal from the […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Kanawha deputies apprehend shooting suspects

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies took a pair of shooting suspects into custody late Monday morning in connection with an earlier shooting in the Cross Lanes area. According to authorities, a man was shot in the back at around 10:35 a.m. A bullet through the back window...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

