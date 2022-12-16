Read full article on original website
Senate proposes reevaluating state’s tax structure
Some state senators are touting the possibility of reinventing Indiana’s tax structure to determine whether the state could eliminate individual and corporate income taxes. They say it’ll take pressure off residents and businesses, but it would also depress future revenue as others say Indiana needs to invest in its quality of life. Sen. Travis Holdman […] The post Senate proposes reevaluating state’s tax structure appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
104.1 WIKY
State of Indiana Sues Tic Tok
Indiana’s Attorney General is going after tic toc. In an early morning phone conversation,. Rokita says he has filed two lawsuits against the Chinese company because it is not honest about what it does with personals data. The Attorney General says Tic Tok targets 12 year old’s and even...
Debating partisan school board elections
In the 2011 session of the General Assembly, the legislature passed (and I supported) HEA 1074 that effectively changed the state’s school board elections date from the May Primary to the November General Election. Indiana law also says that school board races are non-partisan. After what transpired this past General Election in multiple counties, nonpartisanship […] The post Debating partisan school board elections appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: 2024 governor race; One-one-one with Holcomb
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two of the state’s best known Republicans are officially in the race this week for Indiana governor. This week on “All Indiana Politics,” News 8’s Drew Blair sat down with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who talked about her campaign for governor in 2024, how she responds to criticism of the state’s handling of the COVID-19 crises, and much more.
Early poll of Hoosier voters: Daniels would sweep 2024 GOP Senate primary
A survey released Sunday of 1,000 Indiana voters says 32% of them would vote for outgoing Purdue President Mitch Daniels on the GOP ballot should he run for an empty U.S. Senate seat in the 2024 election. Bellwether Research & Consulting released the survey results that looked at an open...
wbaa.org
Indiana Senate Republican leaders want to eliminate state income tax by end of decade
Indiana Senate Republicans want the state to take a comprehensive look at its tax system – with an eye towards eliminating the income tax by the end of the decade. Caucus leaders are proposing creation of a high-level commission on taxation. Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee Chair Travis...
wbiw.com
Indiana Wesleyan University acquires Eleven Fifty Academy to Expand Tech education capabilities
MARION – Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) has received board of trustee approval to acquire the key assets of the Eleven Fifty Academy in a deal that will allow the program to continue providing Hoosiers a quick, proven way to ramp up their technical skills for future careers in the tech sector.
indianapublicradio.org
‘It got thrown in our lap, so we have to adapt.’ ER in northwest Indiana’s biggest city to close
Residents of Northwest Indiana’s largest city will soon have to travel to other communities for emergency medical care. The emergency room at Franciscan Health in Hammond will stop taking ambulances at 6 a.m. the day before Christmas Eve, according to a hospital spokesperson. Then on December 31st, all emergency room services will come to an end.
Holcomb says he’s focused on last years as Indiana governor
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is entering his final two years in office, with several candidates already lining up to take over his Statehouse desk as term limits prevent him from seeking reelection again. The 54-year-old Republican isn’t yet taking sides in the 2024 campaign or discussing any future plans, instead saying that he is […]
city-countyobserver.com
THE WEEKLY SCOOP
Resounding Joy aims to grow the music therapy program in 2023. Excerpt from an article by Mark Ambrogi in Current. Lindsay Zehren is a huge proponent of the many benefits of music therapy. Resounding Joy is a nonprofit that started in San Diego in 2004. Zehren, who worked with Resounding...
vincennespbs.org
Indiana Uplands region lays out READI plans
Another southern Indiana region has announced what it plans to do with its READI money. READI stands for Regional Economic Acceleration Development Initiative. The Indiana Uplands region represents Greene, Martin, Daviess, and Dubois counties among several others. Officials say they now have plans for around 24 million of the region’s...
WISH-TV
State gasoline tax to fall again in January
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Revenue says the state gasoline tax will fall again in January. The gasoline use tax will drop to 19.9 cents per gallon. The gasoline tax had increased in two previous months. Jan. 1 will be the first time its below 20 cents per gallon since March 31.
cbs4indy.com
Winter storm to impact Indiana before Christmas
We have a couple more quiet afternoons before a winter storm will bring major impacts ahead of the holiday. We have a couple more quiet afternoons before a winter storm will bring major impacts ahead of the holiday. Winter storm headed for Central Indiana on busiest …. Central Indiana is...
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Indiana that You Need to Visit
The Hoosier state is a perfect slice of Midwest life. Outside the urban reach of Indianapolis, across the plains that span out as to the horizon, there are a wealth of small towns in Indiana, each with its own individual charm. From lush green forests to historic downtown areas, from...
WANE-TV
Holcomb: Yes, we can spend our way to healthier citizens
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — “From a compassionate and competitive perspective, how are we going to improve?”. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb (R) was thinking out loud about Hoosier’s health Friday afternoon in a sit-down interview with WANE 15. Holcomb’s Public Health Commission researched for months to bring solutions...
104.1 WIKY
“Don’t Say Gay” Bill Headed to IN. Legislature
A bill that will likely see the state face backlash after its passage, should it get passed in 2023. The controversial “Don’t say gay” legislation is being considered for the next legislative session from the GOP wing of the statehouse. It’s a controversial proposal to limit discussion...
WOWO News
Carbon Reduction Strategy Released By INDOT
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Transportation has opened a comment period to seek input from Hoosiers on its draft carbon reduction strategy. Officials with INDOT say the CRS supports efforts to reduce CO2 emissions from the transportation sector. The strategy lays out Indiana’s proposed action plan for reducing...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Region unemployment rates continue to increase but so does number of residents working
The number of Northwest Indiana residents looking for work continues to increase, pushing unemployment rates higher. Lake County's November unemployment rate was 4.5 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, up from 4.1 percent in October. Porter County's rate rose a tenth of a percentage point to 3.1 percent.
Flu deaths double again, could exceed peak inpatient capacity of COVID
The number of reported flu-related deaths once again doubled in the span of a week, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
WIBC.com
Indiana State Police Now Recruiting
STATEWIDE — If you have been looking to “serve” or “protect,” you might like to know that Indiana State Police (ISP) is looking for new recruits. From now until the end of April, you are encouraged to apply for a job online. The organization says it would love to recruit 60 to 80 people but has not been able to reach those numbers in the last few years.
