Keitha Marks, formerly of Dexter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Keitha Marks, formerly of 327 West Grove Street, Dexter, NY, died December 17, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown NY. She was born March 8, 1924, the daughter of the late Allen and Gwyneth Rowland Martin and graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1941. She married Howard M. Marks January 8, 1945. Howard died March 2, 2018.
Jeannine A Narrigan, 93, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jeannine A Narrigan, 93, passed on December 16, 2022, at Summit Village where she had been a resident. She was born to Clarence E. Gordon and DeEtta E Northop Carey on April 12, 1929, in Three Mile Bay, NY. Jeannine’s fondest childhood memories were spent...
Elizabeth A. (Betty) Schroy, 88, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth A. (Betty) Schroy, 88, of Northland Estates, Watertown passed away Sunday morning, December 18,2022 at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown. Betty was born July 13,1934 in Watertown, the daughter of the late Ernest “Dooley” and Nina (Parker) Kingsley. She was a graduate of Watertown...
Clarence E. Pike, Jr., 61, of Massena and formerly of Canton and Heuvelton
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Clarence E. Pike, Jr., 61, of Francis Street, Massena and formerly of Canton and Heuvelton, died at his residence on December 16, 2022. Services will be held privately for the family. Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Mazikeen Marie VanTassel, Infant, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mazikeen Marie VanTassel, infant daughter of Zachery and Heaven VanTassel, passed away, December 15, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. She is survived by her parents; two sisters, Jazmin and Zoey VanTassel; grandparents, Ricky and Patricia VanTassel; many aunts, uncles and other relatives. Services...
Clayton “Pete” Leon Trudell, 92, formerly of Lisbon
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WWNY) - Clayton “Pete” Leon Trudell, 92 years old, formally of Lisbon, NY, born March 26, 1930 in Ellenburg, NY, died peacefully surrounded by his family, December 10th, 2022 in Nashville, TN. Mr. Trudell is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gayle Waldruff Trudell of...
Frederick F. Beck, 83, of Lyons Falls
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Frederick F. Beck, 83, of Laura Street, passed away at his home early Saturday morning, December 17, 2022, under the loving care of his family. Frederick was born on February 7, 1939 in Lowville, a son of the late Donald and Evelyn Sullivan Beck. He graduated from Port Leyden High School in 1957, and served in the military police of the U.S. Army for two years. On June 30, 1962, he married Jean Marie Benedict at the Turin United Methodist Church. The couple celebrated 60 years of marriage in June 2022. Fred worked in the control department for Georgia Pacific and Lyons Falls Pulp and Paper for 37 years.
Marian L. Pickert, 93, formerly of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Marian L. Pickert, 93, formerly of Main Street passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital with her family at her side. She was born on March 2, 1929, in Gouverneur, New York to the late P. Lawrence & Mildred E. (Reddick) Pickert.
Patricia Ann “Patsy” French, 71, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Patricia Ann “Patsy” French, age 71, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 10:00AM at Frary Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Oswegatchie Mausoleum. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 3:00PM to 6:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. French passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
Thomas D. Squires, 77, formerly of the North Country
TEMPLE TERRACE, Florida (WWNY) - Thomas D. Squires, 77, formerly of NNY, passed away on December 17, 2022 at the Melech Hospice House in Temple Terrace, FL. He was born on October 29, 1945 in Watertown, NY son of Donald and Doris Squires. Tom graduated from Carthage Central High School in 1963, Oswego State in 1967, he attended Wadham’s Hall in Ogdensburg and graduated with a Master’s Degree from Christ the King Seminary in Buffalo, NY in 1975.
Anna R. Hirschey, 96, of Glenfield and Croghan
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Anna R. Hirschey, 96, formerly of Lovers Lane Road and Erie Canal Road, passed away at the Lewis County Health System Residential Healthcare Facility on Friday, December 16, 2022. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St....
Franziska Bronicki, 96, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Franziska Bronicki, age 96, of Potsdam, NY passed away on December 19, 2022 at her residence in the village of Potsdam. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Tuesday, December 27th from 3-5 pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, NY with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Burial will take place in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Contributions in Franziska’s memory can be made to St. Mary’s Church.
Watertown, other local communities get millions of $ for improvements
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown, Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and other north country communities are getting millions of dollars to improve their downtowns. More than $102 million has been awarded for projects across the state through the Restore New York Communities Initiative. Restore New York supports municipal revitalization efforts, helping to...
Individual rescued from the Black River Sunday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A person was rescued from the Black River Sunday afternoon. The Watertown Fire Department, along with the city police department, and Guilfoyle Ambulance Services rescued the individual. A passer-by witnessed the person jump off the Mill Street Bridge into the river and reported it to...
Your Turn: feedback on sewage in river, lottery win & Mel’s award
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State data shows Watertown sent close to 8 million gallons of untreated sewage and rainwater into the Black River in November. It’s due to a combination of wet weather and old infrastructure:. They spend time trying to find things to buy like a pool...
Watertown lacrosse players commit to play in college
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the time of the year for area high school athletes to sign letters of intent and on Monday a trio of athletes put pen to paper at Watertown High School. Joe Girardi signed a letter of intent to continue his lacrosse career at...
Evans Mills Raceway expands times for holiday light show
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evans Mills Raceway Park is offering more opportunities for people to see their drive-through holiday light show. General manager Nick Czerow said the Northern Lights show will be available every day through New Year’s Day. It was open Thursdays through Sundays only. Watch the...
All aboard the Dexter Express
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Students at Dexter Elementary School are riding toward the holidays in style for the school’s first-ever “Dexter Express” event. You’ve heard of the Polar Express, but for students from kindergarten through second grade, it’s all aboard the Dexter Express. “Friday...
Find locally produced meat at Cooperative Extension workshop
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering a workshop designed to help people find sources of locally raised meat. Nutrition and food systems educator Lindsey Promitas says each participant will receive a $24 voucher they can use to buy local meat. There will be...
Santa and Grinch visit patients at Samaritan Medical Center
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two very special guests did rounds Tuesday morning at Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center. Santa Claus and his assistant, The Grinch, checked in on some special patients a couple of days before Christmas. “Sheer excitement for all those knowing that there was going to be...
