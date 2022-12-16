ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canutillo, TX

Canutillo ISD Board seeks applicants to fill upcoming vacancy

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — The Canutillo Independent School District Board of Trustees is now accepting applications from qualified candidates who are interested in filling an upcoming vacancy on the Board.

Trustee Sergio Coronado will submit his resignation from the Board by Dec. 31 following his election to the El Paso County Commissioners Court. The deadline to submit an application for consideration is Jan. 20, 2023. Applications are available online here .

To be eligible for consideration, candidates must:

  • Be a registered voter
  • Be a resident of the District for the last 6 months and Texas for the last 12 months
  • Have not been deemed partially or fully mentally incapacitated by the courts
  • Have not been convicted of a felony

Applicants will be asked to submit proof of voter registration, a valid Texas ID, a resume of qualifications and a 500-word statement of philosophy on board service and their commitment as a Trustee.

Candidates will be interviewed by the Board in February before making an appointment. The appointee will fill the remainder of the unexpired term through November 2024.
For more information, please contact Jessica Martinez at jemartinez@canutillo-isd.org or call 915.877.744

