While many people across south Louisiana long for seasonally cold Christmas weather, Michael Acaldo always prays for a holiday week that doesn't fall below 65 degrees. Acaldo, president and CEO of St. Vincent de Paul Charities, knows that when the winter is mild, people who live on the streets are going to be better off. But when the temperature drops dangerously low — as forecasters predict it will on Thursday and Friday in the greater Baton Rouge area — it can become a critical situation for those without a home.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO