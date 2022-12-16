ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

wbrz.com

18-wheeler crash on I-10 Monday night leaves driver dead

MARINGOUIN - An 18-wheeler crashed and overturned on I-10 Monday evening, leaving its driver dead. Louisiana State Police said Robert Wilson, 47, was driving on I-10 around 8 p.m. Monday when, for unknown reasons, he veered off the road and into the woods, overturning the vehicle. Wilson was not restrained...
MARINGOUIN, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police identify man killed in shooting on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities responded to a deadly shooting in the 10500 block of Florida Boulevard on Monday, December 19. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that 21-year-old Timothy Chapman was killed at approximately 7:15 p.m. Detectives think this deadly shooting is a case of an armed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

One injured in shooting at Krispy Kreme on Plank Road

A targeted shooting Monday morning at a Krispy Kreme on Plank Road left one person injured, according to Baton Rouge police. Police say four men arrived at the donut shop at 11:12 a.m. and jumped out of the car before firing shots at another vehicle in the drive-thru line, injuring a person in the process.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man shot, killed inside Neighbors Food Mart along Dougherty Dr.

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed inside a small grocery store Monday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 28-year-old Timothy Stewart got in a fight with an unknown person who pulled a gun and shot him. Officers said the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Employee 'critically injured' after robbery from beauty supply store; detectives attempting to identify suspects

BATON ROUGE - Officers are searching for two people suspected of being responsible for a robbery from a beauty supply store on Airline Highway. Detectives are trying to identify the two people caught on camera who allegedly stole merchandise from the store in the 6100 block of Airline Highway. Officials say a store employee was "critically injured" while trying to stop them from leaving the store.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

As dangerous cold nears, homeless shelters hustle: 'Get people off the street'

While many people across south Louisiana long for seasonally cold Christmas weather, Michael Acaldo always prays for a holiday week that doesn't fall below 65 degrees. Acaldo, president and CEO of St. Vincent de Paul Charities, knows that when the winter is mild, people who live on the streets are going to be better off. But when the temperature drops dangerously low — as forecasters predict it will on Thursday and Friday in the greater Baton Rouge area — it can become a critical situation for those without a home.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Pineville man sentenced to 22 years for stealing over 100 guns from Youngsville, Benton stores

A Pineville man was sentenced to over 22 years in federal prison for stealing guns from stores in Youngsville and Benton. Salih Reed, 27, of Pineville, was sentenced to 22 years and six months in federal prison, followed by six years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $38,148.07 in restitution. Reed pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee in August, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana Brandon B. Brown said in a statement.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Watch the wreck of the Brookhill ferry return to the waters of the Mississippi River

In early October, Patrick Ford was out for one of his regular walks along the banks of the Mississippi in downtown Baton Rouge. At the time, the Mississippi was much lower than normal, and Ford was noticing all sorts of things he had never seen along the newly exposed ground. As he approached the tree line again to the north, he realized that what he had thought a few weeks earlier was a wall had been exposed much more.
BATON ROUGE, LA

