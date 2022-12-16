Read full article on original website
10-year-old alone and trapped inside mobile home, wrapped around tree during tornado
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) Stephanie Suire and her 10-year-old son Conner Darby live toward the end of their mobile home community on Bradley Lane in New Iberia. Suire left their home just before the tornado hit Wednesday to check on her father who lives nearby. “I get down the road and I see the tornado […]
21-year-old killed in another shooting at apartments off Florida Boulevard, police say
A 21-year-old man was killed Monday evening when an assailant opened fire while trying to carry out a robbery at a Florida Boulevard apartment complex, Baton Rouge police say — one of several homicides this year at the violence-plagued compound. First responders pronounced Timothy Chapman dead at the Broadmoor...
One dead in shooting near apartment complex on Florida Boulevard, police say
A shooting on Florida Boulevard Monday night left one man dead, according to Baton Rouge police. Police say the shooting occurred near the Broadmoor Plantation Apartments on the 10500 block of Florida Boulevard. No other information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
18-wheeler crash on I-10 Monday night leaves driver dead
MARINGOUIN - An 18-wheeler crashed and overturned on I-10 Monday evening, leaving its driver dead. Louisiana State Police said Robert Wilson, 47, was driving on I-10 around 8 p.m. Monday when, for unknown reasons, he veered off the road and into the woods, overturning the vehicle. Wilson was not restrained...
Crowley police unit totaled in crash
A Crowley police unit was involved in an crash Tuesday morning in Rayne that left the vehicle totaled.
One injured in shooting at Krispy Kreme on Plank Road
A targeted shooting Monday morning at a Krispy Kreme on Plank Road left one person injured, according to Baton Rouge police. Police say four men arrived at the donut shop at 11:12 a.m. and jumped out of the car before firing shots at another vehicle in the drive-thru line, injuring a person in the process.
Man shot, killed inside Neighbors Food Mart along Dougherty Dr.
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed inside a small grocery store Monday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 28-year-old Timothy Stewart got in a fight with an unknown person who pulled a gun and shot him. Officers said the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at...
Employee 'critically injured' after robbery from beauty supply store; detectives attempting to identify suspects
BATON ROUGE - Officers are searching for two people suspected of being responsible for a robbery from a beauty supply store on Airline Highway. Detectives are trying to identify the two people caught on camera who allegedly stole merchandise from the store in the 6100 block of Airline Highway. Officials say a store employee was "critically injured" while trying to stop them from leaving the store.
1 shot dead at Baton Rouge food mart days before Christmas; 'That's just foolishness'
A person was shot and killed Monday morning at a market across from an apartment complex off of North Foster Drive — a street corner that has played host over the years to intermittent spurts of violence. The shooting at 2879 Dougherty Drive drew a cohort of Baton Rouge...
Lafayette Christmas drive-thru light show gets shut down
As first reported last month, Acadiana's first drive-thru Christmas light show at Bridge Point Farms opened for business on Thanksgiving Day, but it is closing a week before Christmas.
Trapped 10-Year-Old Boy Escapes Mobile Home Through Broken Window During Louisiana Tornado
Communities around New Orleans are still recovering from the tornado from earlier this week, and among them is the family of 10-year-old Conner Darby, a brave preteen who escaped danger by thinking on his feet. On Tuesday, as storms approached New Iberia, Louisiana, Darby became trapped in his mobile home...
Longtime Baton Rouge Fire captain dies after suffering medical emergency while on duty
BATON ROUGE - A longtime fire captain died Saturday after suffering a medical emergency while on duty, officials say. The Baton Rouge Fire Department announced that Captain Walker L. Hill, who worked for the department for more than 24 years, died Saturday after having a medical emergency while on duty.
Theft increases in Acadia Parish this holiday season
This holiday season the Grinch isn't the only one stealing Christmas. The Acadia parish Sheriff's Office warns people about protecting themselves; their homes and their possessions.
Deputies searching for man accused in Sunday morning armed robbery off Essen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a man who allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint off Essen Lane Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the robbery happened near the intersection of Essen Park Avenue and Essen Lane around 7 a.m. Sunday.
Shooting victim found dead inside car on I-110 South near Harding Blvd., police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead following a shooting on the interstate early Friday (Dec. 16) morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police say it happened around 3:35 a.m. on I-110 South near Harding Blvd. Once they arrived, officers found a victim dead inside of a car from gunshot injuries.
As dangerous cold nears, homeless shelters hustle: 'Get people off the street'
While many people across south Louisiana long for seasonally cold Christmas weather, Michael Acaldo always prays for a holiday week that doesn't fall below 65 degrees. Acaldo, president and CEO of St. Vincent de Paul Charities, knows that when the winter is mild, people who live on the streets are going to be better off. But when the temperature drops dangerously low — as forecasters predict it will on Thursday and Friday in the greater Baton Rouge area — it can become a critical situation for those without a home.
Pineville man sentenced to 22 years for stealing over 100 guns from Youngsville, Benton stores
A Pineville man was sentenced to over 22 years in federal prison for stealing guns from stores in Youngsville and Benton. Salih Reed, 27, of Pineville, was sentenced to 22 years and six months in federal prison, followed by six years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $38,148.07 in restitution. Reed pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee in August, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana Brandon B. Brown said in a statement.
Watch the wreck of the Brookhill ferry return to the waters of the Mississippi River
In early October, Patrick Ford was out for one of his regular walks along the banks of the Mississippi in downtown Baton Rouge. At the time, the Mississippi was much lower than normal, and Ford was noticing all sorts of things he had never seen along the newly exposed ground. As he approached the tree line again to the north, he realized that what he had thought a few weeks earlier was a wall had been exposed much more.
