ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, OH

Area officer arrested on OVI, weapons charge in Centerville

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HNYr9_0jlTG7nQ00

CENTERVILLE — An area officer is accused of being drunk behind the wheel but it’s who he says he is during an interaction Wednesday with officers that had Centerville Police even more concerned.

News Center 7′s Haley Kosik investigated this arrest Friday along with footage obtained by News Center 7 showing what happened.

>>Fairborn HS student killed, 2 other juveniles injured in Greene County crash

Centerville Police say the guy talking at officers in body camera footage is Patrick Bucci.

Kosik says officers pulled over for suspicion of being drunk behind the wheel.

While it’s hard to understand in the video, police tell us Bucci claims to be a police officer.

“Do you have your badge?” the officer says to Bucci on the camera.

“I have my police ID,” he said.

“You said you had one drink, right?” the officer asks him.

“Just one,” Bucci replies.

>>Xenia Police ask for help in identifying person of interest after gunfire hits house

So, where does the he work? Here’s the text from the video obtained News Center 7.

“I got a police officer,” the officer said. “He’s got his gun on him. He can’t even talk straight at all. He’s got his gun on him. He’s an off-duty cop.”

Then, one of the officers in the video asked Bucci what agency he works for.

Kosik says you can’t hear what he says in the video but then the officer replies, “North Hampton, where’s that at?”

News Center 7 spent Friday working to get a response from the North Hampton Police Department including four phone calls in the last 24 hours and an email to the department.

Kosik paid them a visit Friday. The department is located at the village officers, which looks more like a house. The screen door was locked and a notice on the door says village offices are by appointment only.

The body camera obtained from News Center 7 shows the officer saying, “This guy, he’s weaving all over the place. I smelled alcohol.”

Bucci is facing preliminary charges of OVI, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and using weapons while intoxicated.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wesb.com

Georgia Woman Sentenced In Fatal I-86 Crash

The Georgia Woman responsible for a wrong-way fatal crash on I-86 in July was sentenced yesterday. 33-year-old Heather Capell was sentenced to 2 1/3 to seven years in state prison for vehicular manslaughter, and 1 1/3 to four years for criminally negligent homicide. The sentences will run concurrently. A jury...
GEORGIA STATE
dayton247now.com

Multi-vehicle crash on I-675 North near Wilmington Pike

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Centerville Police are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-675 North near Wilmington Pike. Centerville Dispatch says there have been no transports to the hospital at this time, but there are multiple vehicles involved. Calls started coming in at 5:18 p.m., according to dispatch. Dayton...
CENTERVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman receives sentence in fatal crash

ST MARYS, W.Va. (WTRF) – A woman has been sentenced for causing a fatal crash and leaving the scene, reports WTAP. Court documents report Cana E. Turner, of Sisterville, was charged September 19, 2021 with driving under the influence causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing death. The crash, on September 17, […]
SAINT MARYS, WV
KETV.com

Nebraska Department of Corrections reports inmate missing Friday night

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Corrections reported a missing inmate Friday night. Officials said 26-year-old Keith Duckett didn't return to a community correctional facility in Lincoln after finishing his job in the community. He is a Black male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 180 pounds,...
LINCOLN, NE
CBS 42

New Georgia House member arrested on drug and theft charges

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting an elder […]
BARROW COUNTY, GA
CBS Pittsburgh

Ohio man facing more than 20 years in prison for threatening Arizona election official

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal charges against an Ohio man for threatening an Arizona state election official. The 44-year-old Joshua Russell allegedly left voicemails threatening to kill an official in the Arizona Secretary of State's office, leading up to the midterm elections. Russell's arrest is the result of Attorney General Merrick Garland's Election Threats Task Force. If convicted on all charges, Russell could face more than 20 years in prison. The task force has brought at least six federal cases so far, with arrests in Colorado, Arizona, and Michigan for threats against election workers. 
ARIZONA STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
105K+
Followers
146K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy