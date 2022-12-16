Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Breakfast with Santa attracts families to Grand Island Library
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — School is out for Christmas break but the learning continues at the library with a special guest. Breakfast with Santa attracted hundreds to the Grand Island Public Library. Kids enjoyed snacks and of course photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. It kicks off a busy...
NebraskaTV
Learning Curve: KHS Band creates opportunities for all
KEARNEY, Neb. — A family is reunited thanks to the love of music and some help from the Kearney High School Band community. NTV's Carol Staab sits down with KHS Band Director Nathan LeFeber, Band Member Dave Martin and his mother, Guirlene Geroges, to share their story.
NebraskaTV
Pet Doc: Pet Insurance
KEARNEY, Neb. — If you view your pet as a valuable, Dr. Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic suggests you consider getting your pet insured. Dr. Beebout said we insure wedding rings, our lives, our vision, our dental, our automobiles, things that carry a great value to us, and as we've kind of come through time, the value of our animals have value, and we can insure them.
KSNB Local4
Smoke alarms alert family to house fire in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The cause of an early morning house fire is still under investigation but it’s believed to be electrical in nature, according to Grand Island Fire Battalion Chief Ed Carlin. The Grand Island Fire Department was called out to a structure fire in the 4000...
NebraskaTV
Ravenna Skate Auditorium continues tradition and brings more business to town
At the city auditorium in Ravenna, families from all around the area come to enjoy their Saturday night in one of the few remaining skating rinks in the area. Since Grand Island doesn’t have skating anymore, another option is in Ravenna and it’s free. “We call it Ravenna...
NebraskaTV
GIPS board member-elect provides multiple proofs of residency in hopes to ensure seat
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Following an internal investigation, the Grand Island Public Schools (GIPS) board of education is questioning the residency of board member-elect Katherine Mauldin. Mauldin filed for office in Jan. 18, taking most of the votes. Earlier this month, the GIPS board determined that Mauldin doesn’t live...
NebraskaTV
Kearney Park and Rec Winter Activities
KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney Park and Recreation has a way for you to keep warm and active this winter. Marty Browne with KPR has more on the leagues available and registration dates. The deadline to register for volleyball is December 19, basketball is January 3. More registration forms.
NebraskaTV
GI man arrested after aerosol duster cans, meth found in home with kids
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man is in the Hall County Jail after police say he had meth and more than 100 cans of aerosol duster in his home. Brian Hughes, 28, was arrested for two counts of child abuse, one count of possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities bust illegal rooster fighting ring in Howard County
ST. PAUL, NE — 10 people are facing charges after Central Nebraska authorities say they busted an illegal rooster fighting ring. Howard County Sheriff Tom Busch says his office received a 911 call about possible illegal gambling activity involving roosters on Saturday afternoon. A deputy and a Nebraska Game and Parks officer investigated and obtained a search warrant for a property southeast of St. Paul.
NebraskaTV
Holdrege man sentenced in meth distribution case
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Holdrege man has been sentenced in federal prison for his involvement in a meth bust in Kearney. Officials said Josiah Negley, 35, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
KSNB Local4
McCool Junction High School student dies in crash with semi
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - McCool Junction High School reported the death of a student on Sunday. According to a Facebook post by the school, 16-year-old Jordan Tol, a junior at McCool Junction, was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle accident. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a...
KSNB Local4
Hastings places fourth, Grand Island, Kearney finish strong at Flatwater Fracas
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The 2022 Flatwater Fracas high school wrestling tournament took place at the Heartland Events Center Friday and Saturday. Among central Nebraska boys teams, Hastings finished with the highest placement. The Tigers won the silver bracket over Columbus and Papillion-LaVista to place fourth overall in the tournament.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island girls wrestling repeats as Flatwater Fracas champions
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The 2022 Flatwater Fracas featured the second year where girls wrestling programs competed in the tournament. Six girls teams made the trip to the Hearland Events Center this year. Grand Island Senior High was the inaugural team champions in 2021. This year, the Islanders bested...
NebraskaTV
KSNB Local4
KSNB Local4
Winning 2by2 ticket sold in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Wednesday, December 14 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Smoker Friendly #018, 710 Diers Ave, in Grand Island. The winning numbers from Wednesday’s 2by2 draw were Red 10, 16, and White 06, 22.
klkntv.com
Light snow chances Monday; arctic air coming soon
Sunday topped out with temperatures in the mid 30s and 40s in a few spots near Hebron and toward Grand Island. As we turn to look into next week, be prepared. The beginning of Christmas week will be the start of our downward slope into MUCH colder weather. Temperatures will still be bearable as we attempt to climb back into the 30s, but clouds will hang tough throughout the day.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man gets jail time in obscene photo case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will spend two years in jail in connection with a case of sending obscene photos to two teenage girls. Hall County District Court records show Grayson Fries, 21, was convicted of misdemeanor negligent child abuse and two counts of misdemeanor distributing obscene literature and material to minors.
iheart.com
North Dakota Truck Driver Arrested After I-80 Standoff
(Grand Island, NE) -- A semi driver was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol after a standoff and hit-and-run on Interstate 80 Thursday night. Troopers tried to pull the driver over in response to a report of a semi driving erratically at just after 5 PM. The driver refused to pull over and rammed the patrol vehicle, disabling it and injuring the trooper. Stop sticks were eventually used in the area of Grand Island, according to authorities. They say the truck continued westbound and tried to hit more patrol vehicles, despite losing multiple tires. After stopping the semi, the driver refused to exit or respond to commands from troopers. After an hour, a K-9 was sent into the semi to flush the driver out, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Charges are pending for the driver, 56-year-old Kasey Martinson from North Dakota.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Planning Commission approves Brandt subdivision changes
Four public hearings and another three action items were undertaken by Kearney Planning Commission Friday for Greg Brandt subdivision. The subdivision's lots are located in Kearney County, on the north side of W Road and west of Cherrywood Street. Though in Kearney County, it falls within city of Kearney's extraterritorial...
