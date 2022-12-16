Read full article on original website
Related
Gene Frenette: Believe it or not, Jaguars looking like team of playoff destiny
Seventeen days ago, after the NFL’s hottest team in the Detroit Lions shredded the Jaguars 40-14 at Ford Field, the only feeling of despair about their postseason chances came from outside the TIAA Bank Field building. The Jaguars’ players conceded nothing. Without being mathematically eliminated from the playoff picture, they clung to the...
Nebrasketball Gets Back on Track With Win Over Queens
Husker men wrap up nonconference play with 75-65 victory
Comments / 0