Sea Girt, NJ

North Country could see major winter storm as Christmas approaches

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A major winter storm could hit northern New York right before and during Christmas. 7 News weather forecaster John Kubis says there is the potential for a dramatic swing in temperatures, strong wind gusts and significant snow accumulation. Things start Thursday evening with rising temperatures....
