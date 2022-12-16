Lindenwood Cemetery will have a rededication ceremony for its AIDS Memorial on World AIDS Day, Thursday, Dec. 1, to help raise awareness of the AIDS pandemic caused by the spread of HIV infection, as well as mourn those who have died of the disease. The black granite monument, which features a red AIDS ribbon on the front inscribed with Northeast Indiana AIDS Memorial at the bottom, was first installed at Lindenwood Cemetery in 2004. The ceremony is an opportunity for the community to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with AIDS, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 15 DAYS AGO