Upcoming Downtown Holiday Events
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 South Calhoun Street. Be inspired and find holiday gifts in the Conservatory Shop! Days of Holly Shopping is an exciting way to support locally-owned and operated shops throughout downtown Fort Wayne, the West Main Shops, and the Wells Street Corridor on Small Business Saturday! Presented in conjunction with the Downtown Improvement District, Days of Holly Shopping continues on the first three Saturdays in December.
Kelley’s Backpacks Of Hope Efforts
The Kelley Automotive Group will once again partner with Backpacks of Hope to help provide a little extra comfort to the homeless during this harsh winter season. They are asking Kelley employees and customers to join in this charitable cause by donating money or essential items to fill the backpacks that will be distributed to those in need within our own community. Thank you to those corporate sponsors for their monetary and item donations.
Christmas Worship & Events
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare. Why: Christmas Eve Candles and Candlelight Service. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Sunday, Dec 18 – special service time of 10am for Preschool service, no communion.
Special Holiday Guests Visit Boys & Girls Clubs
Recently the kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne received a visit from Santa Claus, the Indiana Pacers, the Indiana Fever, mascots Boomer and the Mad Ant, the dance teams and players along with executives of Pacer Entertainment. Gathering at the clubs main facility on Fairfield Avenue...
Veterans Museum Wins Hoosier Hospitality Award
The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum 2122 O’Day Road Fort Wayne has been selected as a 2022 Hoosier Hospitality Award Winner. This award is given to Hoosiers that have displayed a high level of service in tourism-related professions in Indiana. The Indiana Destination Development Corporation held a ceremony...
Blessings In A Backpack
To celebrate Christmas this December, the entire church Avalon Missionary Church decided to launch “THE BIG GIVE.” This is Avalon’ effort to give back to the community in a big way this December. Little did the church know, a BIG NEED was waiting for them. “Our original...
Saint Therese Food Pantry Shares More Than Food
It’s the time of year when many people gather with family and eat all kinds of delicious foods. But perhaps this year more than ever, due to record-high inflation levels, putting that food on the table is incredibly hard for some local families. Community Harvest Food Bank’s Helping Hands...
Volunteers Send Christmas Joy To Children Overseas
Fort Wayne-area volunteers are celebrating the collection of gift-filled shoeboxes that will send a message to children around the world: God loves you, and you’re not forgotten!. Thousands of volunteers contributed to Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse by packing shoeboxes filled with fun toys, school supplies,...
Free New Years Epiphany Concert
In celebration of the Christmas Season, an Epiphany Concert will be held Sunday, Jan. 8, at 7:00 p.m., at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2304 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne. The concert is free and open to the public. Under the direction of Beverly Rieger, St. Therese music director, the concert...
New Allen County Jail Update: Next Steps
At a Legislative Session on Wednesday, November 23, the Allen County Board of Commissioners received a presentation on the four sites they were evaluating. After reviewing the analysis and objective scoring of the architect and engineering partners involved in the project, the Commissioners decided on a preferred site for a new county confinement facility. They directed the County Attorney to begin drafting a purchase agreement for the property, which is located at 2911 Meyer Road – a central location in the county formerly part of the International Harvester complex.
Fort Wayne’s “Crazy Christmas Houses”
‘Tis the season to once again highlight the houses in Fort Wayne that are decking the halls to the extreme. Looking for content to help families celebrate the season together? Feel free to use the Visit Fort Wayne “Holiday House List!”. Every year, the Visit Fort Wayne Insider Blog...
Strolling Through Fort Wayne’s Parks
22-year-old history author Joshua Schipper has released a new book that dissects the history and names of each of the 87 city parks in Fort Wayne. The book, Strolling through Fort Wayne’s Parks, is quickly climbing the Amazon new US History releases chart and will be released in local bookstores in mid-December. This massive 300+ page volume is a park-by-park analysis complete with dozens of quirky quotes, mind-blowing stories, and historic photos.
Holiday Light Shows To Shine At Five DNR Destinations
On-site holiday light shows will shine at five DNR destinations this December. Ouabache State Park in Bluffton will host its ninth annual Wonderland of Lights nightly, Dec. 2–31, from 6 to 9 p.m. in its campground and throughout the park. The presentation features more than 40 light displays and a synchronized music and light show at the Civilian Conservation Corps fire tower. Cost is $5 per vehicle.
Skating Through The Holidays ~ Voice Of The Township
The Wayne Township Trustee Office is celebrating the holiday season in traditional style for us; we are assisting our families with help from the Christmas Bureau, we’ve been collecting donations from community partners to hand out hams and turkeys for holiday meals and we are holding our annual Holiday Party at Bell’s Skating Rink.
Lindenwood Cemetery Rededicates AIDS Memorial
Lindenwood Cemetery will have a rededication ceremony for its AIDS Memorial on World AIDS Day, Thursday, Dec. 1, to help raise awareness of the AIDS pandemic caused by the spread of HIV infection, as well as mourn those who have died of the disease. The black granite monument, which features a red AIDS ribbon on the front inscribed with Northeast Indiana AIDS Memorial at the bottom, was first installed at Lindenwood Cemetery in 2004. The ceremony is an opportunity for the community to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with AIDS, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.
Construction Trades Students Build HVAC & Sheet Metal Lab
Construction Trades students are putting their skills to work and renovating a space that will soon be home to the new heating, air conditioning, ventilation and sheet metal lab for the Fort Wayne Community Schools Career Academy Construction Trades building at 125 Murray Street. Construction Trades Instructor Chris Roberts said...
December Events & Worship
Sunday, Dec 18 – special service time of 10am for Preschool service, no communion. Saturday, Dec 24 – Christmas Eve 6:30pm with communion. Sunday, Dec 25 – Christmas Day, 9:00am with communion. Sunday, Dec 31 – New Year’s Eve, 6:30pm with communion. There will be...
Fantasy Of Lights Brings Record Number Of New Displays
Following another banner year in 2021, Blue Jacket is expanding some new fan favorites. The Fort Wayne-based nonprofit, now in its 8th year running the area’s most popular holiday event, promises new displays and an expanded footprint for the return of the open-air Santa’s Christmas Market, which will be at the beginning of the route this year.
Riverfront Certifies Sensory Inclusive
KultureCity has partnered with Riverfront Fort Wayne to make Promenade Park and all of the programs and events that the venue hosts to be sensory inclusive. This new initiative will promote an accommodating and positive experience for all guests and fans with a sensory issue who visit Riverfront Fort Wayne.
ACPL & Botanical Conservatory Announce “Happy Smallidays”
The Allen County Public Library is partnering with the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory to offer free admission to “Happy Smallidays”, a new exhibit inspired by a children’s book of the same name. The recently published book by local author, Talitha Shipman, tells the story of how it feels to be very small when the plans, events, and celebrations around you are very big. Shipman also illustrated the book.
