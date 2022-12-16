Read full article on original website
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Allow asylum at ports of entry and mass crossings will end, advocate says
"A typical asylum seeker years ago would go through a port of entry, but they are told these ports of entry are closed to them so they have been pushed to cross unlawfully,"
House votes to release Donald Trump’s tax returns after years of legal fighting
An influential congressional committee voted on Tuesday to release former president Donald Trump’s tax returns, bringing to an end a legal saga that began in 2019 and reached as high as the US Supreme Court.The Democratically controlled House Ways and Means Committee agreed 24 to 16, along partisan lines, to share the returns with the public.Though large parts of Mr Trump’s tax returns have been reported by the press and scrutinised by investigators in places like New York, the release still marks a major political blow for Mr Trump, who sought to block Congress from accessing his taxes.The returns,...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy plans to visit Washington
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to be in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. The trip comes as lawmakers are debating a bill that includes billions more in aid for Ukraine.
Congress aims to label Russia ‘Aggressor State’ instead of State Sponsor of Terrorism
Congressional leadership is working to quickly introduce a bill condemning Russia as an “Aggressor State” amid plans for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Washington on Wednesday. The designation would provide the president new sanctions authorities to target Russian officials, however a House GOP aide called it a “half-baked” response to Zelensky’s demand that the…
What Congress’s spending bill includes for energy, sustainability
Congress has released a $1.7 trillion bill to fund the government for fiscal 2023. The agreement came as Democrats sought to get a bill across the finish line while they still held both houses of Congress — giving the GOP a fair amount of leverage in the negotiations. The mammoth funding package includes boosts to the…
Mexico arrests brother of leading drug cartel boss
Mexico's Defense Department says the Mexican army has arrested the brother of the country's most wanted drug cartel boss, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera
