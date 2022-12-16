Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
REACH Literacy helping kids and adults in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - REACH Literacy is spreading the love of reading, by helping kids and adults in the Sioux Falls area. Executive Director Paige Carda joined Dakota News Now on Tuesday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Locals raise money for K9 Rescue Foundation with holiday lights show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A spectacular light display in a Sioux Falls neighborhood is not only helping bring Christmas cheer. The “Lights on Lotta” display takes donations for Big Paws K9 Rescue Foundation, a group that trains and donates service dogs to disabled veterans and former first responders. The Christmas light display raised $15,000 last year and aims to raise $20,000 this year.
dakotanewsnow.com
2023 One Book Siouxland selection announced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Siouxland Libraries has chosen a short story collection about life on the high plains as the One Book selection for 2023. Accidental Rancher by Eliza Blue was selected as the book for the Sioux Falls community to read and discuss in the coming year.
KELOLAND TV
5 cars stolen this weekend in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures fall this week, it may be tempting to stay inside where it’s warm, while you warm up your car, or leave your car running when you run inside a business, but Sioux Falls Police do not recommend it. Thieves got away...
dakotanewsnow.com
Celebration Chanukah and feed South Dakota at holiday event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 7th Annual Chanukah Celebration & Public Menorah Lighting in Sioux Falls will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday night. The event at the Empire Mall will feature juggling, latkes, donuts, gelt, and Chanukah music fun for the whole family. A special “Can-orah,”...
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall prediction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
dakotanewsnow.com
Monday Munchies: La Luna Cafe puts art in food and local art on walls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Perhaps you have company visiting Sioux Falls over the holidays, and you want to take them to that perfect, locally-owned sunny spot for a relaxing breakfast or lunch with gourmet coffee. Maybe you want to give them a cultural experience that is both...
kelo.com
SDDOC: Inmate serving 2 life sentences dies in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections says that state prison offender Jimmy Weatherford has died. Weatherford, age 63, passed away at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls on Dec. 18. Weatherford was serving two life sentences for first-degree murder and a 25-year...
dakotanewsnow.com
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven people were reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend. If you know any information regarding the status or location of any of these missing people, contact the corresponding police department. Phone numbers are listed below. Some of the missing persons’ photos are available for reference on MissingPersons.SD.Gov/.
New Number One on List of Sioux Falls’ Most Popular Baby Names
There's a new most popular baby name in Sioux Falls for 2022. Sanford Health has released its annual list of the top names for newborns over the past year. On the girls' side, there was a big change. Olivia was the top choice, moving up four spots from number five...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Sioux Falls man assaulted with bag of canned alcohol
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a man was arrested for assaulting someone with a plastic bag of canned alcohol in central Sioux Falls Sunday night. According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn, law enforcement was dispatched to the 500 block of N Minnesota Ave....
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported an officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Kum & Go gas station at Russell and Minnesota Ave. An officer made a traffic stop at the gas station around 1:30 p.m. When the officer approached the vehicle,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Six businesses fail alcohol compliance checks in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, the Sioux Falls Police Department conducted an alcohol compliance check in the city’s southwest region. Of the 29 businesses checked by the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers say six companies failed the alcohol compliance check and sold alcohol to a person under 21.
dakotanewsnow.com
Win prizes at Remedy and support The Banquet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At Remedy Brewing Company, owners started their own version of Chase the Ace called “Queen Bee Club.”. Funds raised benefit The Banquet in Sioux Falls, which serves thousands of meals to those in need each week. Officials with The Banquet say this time of year is crucial for fundraising.
dakotanewsnow.com
SAM offers free bus rides during cold weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With extreme wind chill in this week’s forecast, Sioux Area Metro (SAM) will waive bus fares on its fixed bus routes for Dec. 21 through 24. Wind chill temperatures are anticipated to plummet to near 50 below zero in the coming days,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Potential merger to come for Voyage FCU and Vermillion FCU
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pending approval from the NCUA and a supportive vote from the Vermillion Federal Credit Union membership, Voyage Federal Credit Union and Vermillion Federal Credit Union will merge in the summer of 2023. The merger would result in over $200 million in combined assets...
dakotanewsnow.com
DNA leads to identity of MN cold case victim
ST. PAUL, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - A homicide victim has been identified 41 years after his remains were found in southwest Minnesota. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) announced Tuesday that genetic genealogy and DNA has led to the identification of a murder victim whose remains were discovered over four decades ago in Rock County, Minnesota.
One Person Killed Near Hartford in Snowmobile Accident
Tragedy hit the Hartford, South Dakota area on Saturday night as one person was killed in a snowmobile accident that involved another vehicle. According to Dakota News Now, the accident occurred between an SUV and a snowmobile early Saturday evening. A 42-year-old male was pronounced dead after live-saving measures were...
dakotanewsnow.com
DOC: Inmate dies at 63 while serving life sentences
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Department of Corrections, a South Dakota state inmate passed away while serving two life and one 25-year sentence. The inmate, Jimmy Weatherford, was 63 years old and passed away in the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls on Dec. 18. The DOC did not disclose the cause of death.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Car thefts increase in winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department offered tips for preventing car thefts this winter. Police spokesman Sam Clemens reported at Tuesday’s briefing that a vehicle was stole while the owner had been warming it up—not uncommon at this time of year. Clemens...
