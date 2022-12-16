Read full article on original website
PBTISD superintendent releases statement on ‘kill list’
PECOS, Texas — Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD Superintendent Brent Jaco released a statement Friday on a threatening social media post made by a student. The post listed several students on a “kill list.”. Administrators and district police investigated and identified those responsible for the post. The student who posted the...
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
It has happened again. One month after the earthquake last month just northwest of Pecos, another one hit. This one was another 5.4 magnitude quake striking at 5:35 pm on December 16th with a 3.3 magnitude aftershock about three minutes later. Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday,...
Home-Rule Charter Committee recognized
Body Members of the Charter Review Committee were honored for their efforts in creating the homerule charter during the Dec. 12 city council meeting. Recognized were Joe Chris Alexander, Vanessa Cardwell, Jerome Chavez, Kevin Dehaven, Joe Ben Gallegos Jr., Sylvia Hernandez, Gil-Rey Madrid, Rev. Jim Miles, Ember Renteria, Ken Ripley, Lou Ann Tovar, Anthony Urias, Terry Wigham and Ethny Valenzuela. Voters chose to make Fort Stockton a home-rule charter city in the Nov. 8 election.
