FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fayette County Giving Tree Project huge success
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has been given a huge amount of gifts for its ‘Giving Tree Project‘, thanks to the generosity of many citizens around the County. Sheriff Mike Fridley says it is overwhelming how many people have donated holiday gifts to The Giving Tree project at the Sheriff’s Department. […]
59News Anchors join Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department for Shop with a Cop
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department held its annual Shop with a Cop at the Walmart in MacArthur to help kids in the county do just that. They also got a little help from some familiar faces. It marked the return to in-store shopping due to the pandemic. For the past two years, the […]
lootpress.com
El Bandido celebrates 2 years at Beckley location
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The El Bandido Mexican Restaurant celebrated two years of businesses at their Beckley location on Robert C. Byrd Drive over the weekend. The establishment, situated near other Raleigh County fixtures such as Staples and Planet Fitness at By Pass Plaza, celebrated the anniversary of their second year in Beckley on Saturday, December 17, 2022.
Do You Remember? ‘Turnpike Trapper’ strands hundreds on West Virginia Turnpike
The weather was pretty chilly on this Monday and even colder weather is in store, but it was not a lot of fun for motorists in our region back on December 18th and 19th, 2009.
lootpress.com
Traffic Alert: Beckley pipeline work ongoing
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Active road work occurring in the Beckley are could result in delays for some motorists Tuesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, roadside maintenance is underway along Antonio Avenue in Raleigh County by the East Beckley Community Transformation Center. Entities on-site for the utility work include West...
Residents in parts of Raleigh County without power
CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Residents are without power after an outage at a substation according to Raleigh County Dispatch. Dispatchers said Sophia Volunteer Fire Department is on scene. Willis Avenue is closed until further notice. If you are traveling in that area, you are urged to use caution or find an alternate route.
Raleigh County power outage caused by electrocution after attempted copper theft
A power outage in Raleigh County, West Virginia was due to a person who was electrocuted.
Deputies searching for missing truck out of Fayette County
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a stolen vehicle. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Just before midnight on December 17, 2022, the below truck was stolen from WVA Manufacturing in Alloy. It was last seen headed East...
RCCAA hosts ‘Sleigh the Day’ giving event, seeks continued support for families this holiday season
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Community Action Association (RCCAA) held its Sleigh the Day event over the weekend in support of local families. The event, established to provide assistance to families struggling with core security issues during the holiday season such as food, utilities, and housing, took place on Friday, December 17, 2022.
WDBJ7.com
Person electrocuted after attempting to break-into AEP substation
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A person was fatally electrocuted after attempting to cut a chain on an AEP substation in Raleigh County on Tuesday morning. According to AEP spokesperson Phil Moye, the person was cutting through a chain link fence at the Crab Orchard Substation and came into contact with energized equipment. He said the person died as a result.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!)
Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!) Welcome to Lewisburg, West Virginia! This small mountain town has a big secret – it is officially the coldest place in the state. Come prepared with heavy coats, as temperatures can dip well below freezing during winter. At Lewisburg on December 30, 1917, the thermometer dropped to 37 degrees below zero, West Virginia’s lowest official temperature.
WSAZ
Crash temporarily closes Kanawha County roadway
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - MacCorkle Avenue was temporarily closed Monday evening in the Marmet area after a crash that ended with the vehicle on fire, Metro 911 dispatchers said. The accident was reported after 5:30 p.m. near the Todd Judy Ford dealership. A person was able to get out...
wchstv.com
Two suspects in custody after Cross Lanes shooting, pursuit
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5:16 p.m. 12/19/22. Kanawha County’s chief deputy released the names of two suspects who were arrested after a shooting and a pursuit and the name of the man who was wounded in the incident. Richard Dangoot, 29, of Ravenswood and Jonathan “Baby...
Raleigh County Community Action Association makes the most of the holiday and Sleigh the Day
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local organization helped those less fortunate this holiday season. The Raleigh County Community Action Association held its Sleigh the Day event on Saturday, December 17, 2022. People came out to partner with the organization to donate and give out clothes, blankets, toys, and even toiletries to both families and kids. […]
Metro News
Kanawha deputies apprehend shooting suspects
CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies took a pair of shooting suspects into custody late Monday morning in connection with an earlier shooting in the Cross Lanes area. According to authorities, a man was shot in the back at around 10:35 a.m. A bullet through the back window...
Local sheriff’s department warns residents to keep pets warm
HINTON, WV (WVNS) — One local sheriff’s department is warning residents to keep their pets warm to avoid possible animal cruelty charges. The Summers County Sheriff’s Department released guidelines from the West Virginia Code which states an animal must have adequate shelter. This includes proper food, water, and shelter which protects the animal from the […]
Representatives inspect conditions of manufactured home communities in Mercer County
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — On Monday, December 19, 2022, representatives visited manufactured home parks in the Mercer County area to inspect the conditions where tenants lived. Back on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, attorney Adam Wolfe with Mountain State Justice and others met at the Mercer County Courthouse for a hearing on a lawsuit against the […]
Fayette County Sheriff’s Department need help locating stolen vehicle
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — According to Sheriff Mike Fridley with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, they are seeking help from the public in locating a stolen vehicle. On Saturday, December 17, 2022, just before midnight, a truck was reportedly stolen from WVA Manufacturing in Alloy. It was last seen headed East on US Route 60. […]
Study: 2 West Virginia cities on list of most depressed
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the bottom 15 of WalletHub’s Happiest Places to Live study. They are also considered some of the most depressed. The study used emotional and physical well-being, income and employment and community and environment to rank the 182 cities. Huntington is ranked last for […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Hampshire, Mineral, and Fayette Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
