Beckley, WV

Fayette County Giving Tree Project huge success

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has been given a huge amount of gifts for its ‘Giving Tree Project‘, thanks to the generosity of many citizens around the County. Sheriff Mike Fridley says it is overwhelming how many people have donated holiday gifts to The Giving Tree project at the Sheriff’s Department. […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
El Bandido celebrates 2 years at Beckley location

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The El Bandido Mexican Restaurant celebrated two years of businesses at their Beckley location on Robert C. Byrd Drive over the weekend. The establishment, situated near other Raleigh County fixtures such as Staples and Planet Fitness at By Pass Plaza, celebrated the anniversary of their second year in Beckley on Saturday, December 17, 2022.
BECKLEY, WV
Traffic Alert: Beckley pipeline work ongoing

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Active road work occurring in the Beckley are could result in delays for some motorists Tuesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, roadside maintenance is underway along Antonio Avenue in Raleigh County by the East Beckley Community Transformation Center. Entities on-site for the utility work include West...
BECKLEY, WV
Residents in parts of Raleigh County without power

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Residents are without power after an outage at a substation according to Raleigh County Dispatch. Dispatchers said Sophia Volunteer Fire Department is on scene. Willis Avenue is closed until further notice. If you are traveling in that area, you are urged to use caution or find an alternate route.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Deputies searching for missing truck out of Fayette County

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a stolen vehicle. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Just before midnight on December 17, 2022, the below truck was stolen from WVA Manufacturing in Alloy. It was last seen headed East...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
RCCAA hosts ‘Sleigh the Day’ giving event, seeks continued support for families this holiday season

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Community Action Association (RCCAA) held its Sleigh the Day event over the weekend in support of local families. The event, established to provide assistance to families struggling with core security issues during the holiday season such as food, utilities, and housing, took place on Friday, December 17, 2022.
BECKLEY, WV
Person electrocuted after attempting to break-into AEP substation

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A person was fatally electrocuted after attempting to cut a chain on an AEP substation in Raleigh County on Tuesday morning. According to AEP spokesperson Phil Moye, the person was cutting through a chain link fence at the Crab Orchard Substation and came into contact with energized equipment. He said the person died as a result.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!)

Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!) Welcome to Lewisburg, West Virginia! This small mountain town has a big secret – it is officially the coldest place in the state. Come prepared with heavy coats, as temperatures can dip well below freezing during winter. At Lewisburg on December 30, 1917, the thermometer dropped to 37 degrees below zero, West Virginia’s lowest official temperature.
LEWISBURG, WV
Crash temporarily closes Kanawha County roadway

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - MacCorkle Avenue was temporarily closed Monday evening in the Marmet area after a crash that ended with the vehicle on fire, Metro 911 dispatchers said. The accident was reported after 5:30 p.m. near the Todd Judy Ford dealership. A person was able to get out...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Two suspects in custody after Cross Lanes shooting, pursuit

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5:16 p.m. 12/19/22. Kanawha County’s chief deputy released the names of two suspects who were arrested after a shooting and a pursuit and the name of the man who was wounded in the incident. Richard Dangoot, 29, of Ravenswood and Jonathan “Baby...
CROSS LANES, WV
Kanawha deputies apprehend shooting suspects

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies took a pair of shooting suspects into custody late Monday morning in connection with an earlier shooting in the Cross Lanes area. According to authorities, a man was shot in the back at around 10:35 a.m. A bullet through the back window...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Local sheriff’s department warns residents to keep pets warm

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — One local sheriff’s department is warning residents to keep their pets warm to avoid possible animal cruelty charges. The Summers County Sheriff’s Department released guidelines from the West Virginia Code which states an animal must have adequate shelter. This includes proper food, water, and shelter which protects the animal from the […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Study: 2 West Virginia cities on list of most depressed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the bottom 15 of WalletHub’s Happiest Places to Live study. They are also considered some of the most depressed. The study used emotional and physical well-being, income and employment and community and environment to rank the 182 cities. Huntington is ranked last for […]
CHARLESTON, WV

