ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, AR

NWA lawyer named President of Prosecuting Attorneys Association Board

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KOdvR_0jlTEti700

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Washington County lawyer has been named President of the 2023 Arkansas Prosecuting Attorneys Association Board of Directors.

NWA doctor’s first sexual assault trial delayed until 2023

Matt Durrett, Washington County prosecuting attorney, was announced as president by Terri Isaac, Arkansas Office of the Prosecutor Coordinator, on December 16. Other Northwest Arkansas and River Valley prosecutors named to the board were:

  • Jeff Phillips, 5th judicial district, vice president
  • Daniel Shue, 12th judicial district, secretary-treasurer
  • Daniel Ethredge, 14th judicial district, board member
  • Nathan Smith, 19th judicial circuit west, board member

Tom Tatum II, 15th judicial district, will serve as the board representative for the National District Attorneys Association.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Ethredge to serve on Arkansas Prosecuting Attorney’s Association Board of Directors

The Arkansas Prosecuting Attorney’s Association (APAA) announced Friday its 2023 Board of Directors. Matt Durret, Prosecuting Attorney for the 4th Judicial District will serve as President, Jeff Phillips, Prosecuting Attorney for the 5th Judicial District will service as Vice President, and Daniel Shue, Prosecuting Attorney for the 12th Judicial District will serve as Secretary-Treasurer.
ARKANSAS STATE
Villager Journal

Rutledge recognizes Sharp County Officer of the Year

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today hosted the 20th annual Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon at the Benton Event Center, where she honored Highland Police Department Chief Shane Russell as the Sharp County Officer of the Year. “Chief Russell is a tireless servant who works to protect Arkansans,” said Attorney General Rutledge.
SHARP COUNTY, AR
onlyinark.com

The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry

Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
LAVACA, AR
neareport.com

Meet NEA’s new district prosecutor-elect, Sonia Fonticiella

In November, Northeast Arkansas elected a new district prosecutor to cover Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Greene, Mississippi, and Poinsett counties. She is Sonia Fonticiella and in January, 2023 she takes over one of the most influential roles in area law enforcement. On December 16, as she was packing up her private...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas governor announces TikTok ban on all state-issued devices

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson directed the head of the state's Division of Information Systems to inform all state employees that the TikTok app was banned from being used on state-issued devices. In a tweet sent on Friday, Dec. 16, Hutchinson said he made the directive last...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Prosecuting Attorney-elect planning to restart drug task force

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Prosecuting Attorney-elect in Arkansas is hoping to get more drugs off the streets. Plans were revealed on Thursday, Dec. 15 regarding the reformation of a drug task force for Arkansas Judicial District 3. The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties. District 3 Prosecuting...
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Prosecutor: Arkansas police recruit’s death was accidental

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — A case file reviewed by a local prosecutor says that an Arkansas police recruit died of natural causes while attending a law enforcement academy where there are “concerning issues with the culture of the training program.” The July death of Patrolman Vincent “Vinny” Parks was initially the subject of a criminal investigation by Arkansas State Police. The 38-year-old died on his first day of training at a training academy in North Little rock. A medical examiner’s autopsy report later ruled that Parks’ death was an accident caused by a “sickle-cell” crisis. Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley declined to detail the issues he referenced with the culture of the training program.
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy