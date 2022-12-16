NWA lawyer named President of Prosecuting Attorneys Association Board

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Washington County lawyer has been named President of the 2023 Arkansas Prosecuting Attorneys Association Board of Directors.

Matt Durrett, Washington County prosecuting attorney, was announced as president by Terri Isaac, Arkansas Office of the Prosecutor Coordinator, on December 16. Other Northwest Arkansas and River Valley prosecutors named to the board were:

Jeff Phillips, 5th judicial district, vice president

Daniel Shue, 12th judicial district, secretary-treasurer

Daniel Ethredge, 14th judicial district, board member

Nathan Smith, 19th judicial circuit west, board member

Tom Tatum II, 15th judicial district, will serve as the board representative for the National District Attorneys Association.

