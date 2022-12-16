Read full article on original website
John F. Sinclair, 2022
WINDSOR, Vt. – I, John Fleming Sinclair, departed this planet on Dec. 14, 2022, surrounded by my family. I died of old age and a lot of fun. I was blessed with wonderful parents, Ned (Newcastle, NB), and Helen (Toronto, ON), who raised me, my brother Hugh, and my sister Jane in Windsor, Vt. I graduated from Middlebury College, where I focused on competitive skiing and parties, and the University of Pennsylvania Dental School, where I focused on my studies. I opened a dental practice in Springfield, Vt. in 1967. My wife Nancy and I built a home on Woodbury Road and raised three children, Molly (Old Orchard Beach, Maine), Jes (Castleton, Vt.), and Peter (San Marino, Calif.). I am survived by my three children and two grandchildren, John and Mary.
West Virginia resident accused of identity theft in Vermont
A West Virginia man was arrested in Vermont for alleged identity theft and false pretense. George Padin, 35, faces three counts of each charge.
‘This one attacked us’: Upper Valley residents dig out from weekend storm
In Woodstock, where many residents were still without power Monday, business had mostly resumed. But everyone had stories of the weekend’s snow. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘This one attacked us’: Upper Valley residents dig out from weekend storm.
Santa comes to Kurn Hattin
CHESTER, Vt. – Every year the Rotary Club of Chester takes up a collection from its members and buys individual gifts for the children at Kurn Hattin Home for Children in Westminster, Vt. Kurn Hattin is a year-round, charitable, residential and day program home and school serving children ages 5-15, from throughout the Northeast. It was founded in 1894 and now has a 280 acre campus.
Hartford man seriously injured in mobile home fire
HARTFORD, Vt. — A Hartford man was seriously injured after sustaining life-threatening burns during a mobile home fire in Hartford last week. The Town of Hartford said police and fire officials were notified that a man went to the Dartmouth Health Emergency Room on Thursday with significant burns from a fire.
SAPA TV to Host 5th Annual Public Domain Christmas
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – SAPA TV, the Springfield area’s public access TV station, will once again run 24 hours of Christmas movies and short subjects from 7 p.m. Christmas Eve to 7 p.m. Christmas Day. Viewers in Springfield, Weathersfield, Chester, and in Charlestown, N.H. are welcomed to spend the...
“Redeemed” by Pollyanna Porter
REGION – On Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. join Springfield Town Library and local author Pollyanna Porter on Zoom to discuss her book “Redeemed.”. The day after his grandfather’s funeral, David Sumner saves a drowning boy, and his life will never be the same. From the beautiful family farm in Vermont to the alluring art world of New York City, this new book by Pollyanna Porter follows David as he falls in love with the boy’s mother, struggles with a glamorous-though-empty life in the city, and finally flees, desperate for a fresh start.
Mt. Ascutney Hospital names Tayo S. Kirchhof Director of Development
WINDSOR, Vt. – Tayo S. Kirchhof has been appointed Director of Development by Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center (MAHHC), a member of Dartmouth Health. In this role, Kirchhof will work with individuals and organizations in Windsor, Vt. and surrounding areas to steward programs and gifts that support MAHHC’s mission.
Drop-off spot closed at Rutland hospital on Monday
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Regional Medical Center is getting a new MRI magnet Monday. According to a post on social media, that delivery will close the curbside drop-off at the Stratton Road entrance. Both the inner and outer canopy loops will be closed for the magnet delivery. People...
2nd Alarm Fire In Bernardston
— Update: Monday evening a two-alarm fire was reported at a Bernardston home on Turners Falls Road. The home belonged to former town select man Bob Raymond and his wife, Linda, who were not home at the time of the fire. Multiple area fire departments were called in when the second alarm was struck for mutual aid including Northfield, Turners Falls, Greenfield, Erving, and others. The cause of the fire is suspected to be related to the wood stove.
Man charged with DUI in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A 54-year-old man was arrested for DUI in Springfield on Thursday. Authorities were notified of a suspicious person and vehicle at the Circle K on Missing Link Road at around 11:45 p.m. Police say that the driver, Paul Gregory, showed signs of impairment and was arrested for...
News from Westminster Cares
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Westminster Cares Board of Directors met Dec. 7 at 4:30 p.m. in person and via WebEx with Vice President Pete Harrison presiding. The following attended in person: Pete Harrison, Pat Goodell, and director Donna Dawson. Those attending via WebEx were Miriam Lanata, Regina Borden, Cindy Moses, Don Dawson, and Lori Larue. Doug Oftedahl and Kathy Elliot were unable to attend.
Brattleboro’s free Christmas Breakfast to mark its 40th — and likely last — year
The annual Charlie Slate Memorial event, now feeding upward of 1,000 people, is facing rising costs and a reduced crew of third- and fourth-generation organizers. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brattleboro’s free Christmas Breakfast to mark its 40th — and likely last — year.
Film screening and concert with “The Reverend” on 1/7
PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts presents a screening of “The Reverend,” a documentary feature film, followed by a Q&A with director Nick Canfield on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. at Next Stage. The subjects of the film, Reverend Vince Anderson & His Love Choir, perform at Next Stage at 7:30 p.m.
Longtime NH Educator Identified in Fatal Crash
The woman who was killed last week in a fatal crash on Interstate 93 in Concord has been identified as a longtime local educator. State Police say 58-year-old Jackleen Roberts from Chocorua was killed a week ago Sunday as a snowstorm was blanketing the state. Police say she was the only person in the vehicle. She was taken to Concord Hospital, where she died from her injuries on December 14. Roberts worked her entire career in the Governor Wentworth Regional School District and was a teacher, assistant principal and principal.
Christmas Eve at Old Parish Church
WESTON, Vt. – Weston’s Old Parish Church will hold a Community Christmas Eve Service with caroling, readings, and fellowship at 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 24. Feel free to come early to secure a seat; all are welcome. Masking is optional, but encouraged for those with health concerns. The...
Slide off on I-91 in Thetford leads to DUI charge
THETFORD — A 54-year-old man from Fairlee was arrested for DUI in Thetford yesterday. Authorities were notified of a slide off on I-91 north. While on scene, police say they observed multiple signs of impairment. The driver, identified as Wendell Hartley, was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Hartley was...
Youth-driven program reminds of the consequences for providing alcohol to minors
TOWNSHEND, Vt. – The holiday season is upon us. As families gather to celebrate, it is important for adults to stay vigilant with alcohol use and make sure alcohol is not easily accessible to young people. Underage drinking can be especially prevalent during the holidays, so a group of local youth leaders participated in a national program that reminds adults to do their part to ensure a happy and safe holiday for everyone.
Fatal crash closes Route 101 in Amherst
AMHERST, NH – A fatal accident closed Route 101 between Old Manchester Road and Walnut Hill Road Sunday while investigators processed the scene of a head-on collision. Amherst police and fire responded to a call for an accident near the transfer station, about one-half mile west of Horace Greeley Road at 5 p.m. Callers reported multiple people were injured, and additional ambulances were requested to respond. Amherst Fire requested to check the availability of a DHART medical helicopter for a Status 1 patient which is the most serious condition. A short time later the helicopter was canceled and one fatality was confirmed from the scene to dispatch.
Candlelight Christmas Eve service in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The community is warmly invited to the Christmas Eve service on Saturday evening, Dec. 24, at the Second Congregational Church in Londonderry. The church is located at 2051 Vt. Rt. 11 in Londonderry, VT. The service is at 5:30 p.m. and will be a service of...
