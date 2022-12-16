WINDSOR, Vt. – I, John Fleming Sinclair, departed this planet on Dec. 14, 2022, surrounded by my family. I died of old age and a lot of fun. I was blessed with wonderful parents, Ned (Newcastle, NB), and Helen (Toronto, ON), who raised me, my brother Hugh, and my sister Jane in Windsor, Vt. I graduated from Middlebury College, where I focused on competitive skiing and parties, and the University of Pennsylvania Dental School, where I focused on my studies. I opened a dental practice in Springfield, Vt. in 1967. My wife Nancy and I built a home on Woodbury Road and raised three children, Molly (Old Orchard Beach, Maine), Jes (Castleton, Vt.), and Peter (San Marino, Calif.). I am survived by my three children and two grandchildren, John and Mary.

