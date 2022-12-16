ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

City of Spokane offering free Christmas Tree pickup

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane's Solid Waste Collection Department will be offering free curbside Christmas tree pickup for all of its customers starting Monday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Jan. 6. Once decorations are removed from your Christmas tree, place it at least three feet away from the refuse...
The weather outside is frightful!

Tuesday will bring the potential of 2-4" of new snowfall for the Spokane area and 3-6" in CDA. The higher totals will be in the Palouse, foothills of the Blue mountains, north and central Idaho and the Cascades where there are winter storm watches in place. Snow totals in these areas look like 4-8" for the Palouse and LC Valley and 3-4" for Sandpoint. The Cascade mountains will potentially see up to 20", with the North Idaho mountains likely seeing 18-24".
City of Spokane calls for third full-city plow of the season

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is calling its third full-city plow of the season after a blanket of snow hit on Tuesday. According to a release, crews will continue to work in the arterials tonight and move into residential areas overnight. The City of Spokane expects it to take three days once residential work begins.
'Severe right off the bat': Local snowboarder shares detail of Mt. Spokane accident involving employee

MT. SPOKANE, Wash. - After news broke that a Mt. Spokane employee was injured Saturday evening, folks began speaking out on what they saw happen on the mountain. Lindsay Inge is a beginner snowboarder, who was on the mountain with her boyfriend on Saturday when the accident occurred. She said multiple people told her the man was caught in a machine that appeared to be a snow groomer.
Home built by hand returns to the family after 60 years

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - When she was still only 2 years old, Jacqueline Volz's father began work on what would become their family's home. The Rock House, as they would come to call it, was little more than a vision in 1942 when he began, but soon stood as cozy, sturdy cottage home.
Snow Through Tuesday, Followed by Extreme Cold Rest of the Week!

Arctic BLAST and bouts of snow as we head into Christmas!. Throw all of your extra blankets on the bed! An arctic front will continue to drive daytime highs down into the teens and single digits, overnight lows below zero with windchill temperatures as cold as -35° through Thursday, with the coldest temperatures being Wednesday night into Thursday morning!
Crash blocking I-90 Westbound near Liberty Lake

SPOKANE, Wash. - I-90 Westbound is partially blocked near the Liberty Lake/ Harvard Road interchange due to a multi-vehicle collision. The right lane and left shoulder are currently blocked. The Washington State Department of Transportation is telling people to expect significant delays and to please slow down. This is a...
No. 11 Gonzaga hoping to build on momentum against visiting Grizzlies

With final exams complete and an impressive win over Alabama added to the resume, Gonzaga has one more task ahead before many of its players board flights home for a short holiday break. Gonzaga entertains Montana, which is riding a three-game winning streak, on Tuesday. The Zags (9-3) have one...
