Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) out for Dallas on Friday
Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Finney-Smith continues to deal with an adductor injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with Houston. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Finney-Smith is...
Keldon Johnson (hamstring) out Thursday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (hamstring) is out Thursday versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Johnson has been downgraded from doubtful and will miss a second straight game. The Spurs are on the front end of a back-to-back, so Johnson's next chance to play will be on Friday versus the Orlando Magic. Romeo Langford figures to draw another start on Thursday and Josh Richardson will have more minutes available off the bench.
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl (knee) probable on Thursday
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poeltl is dealing with right knee soreness but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Pelicans on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 24.0 minutes against San Antonio. Poeltl's...
Deni Avdija (back) now questionable Thursday for Wizards
Washington Wizards small forward Deni Avdija (back) is questionable for Thursday versus the Utah Jazz. Avdija is a late addition to the injury report and the Wizards are on the front end of a back-to-back, so he's likely headed for an absence. Corey Kispert is a candidate to start if Avdija is ruled out and he could see an expanded role if Kristaps Porzingis (illness, questionable) is inactive.
Paul George (knee) starting in Clippers' Wednesday lineup versus Hornets
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. After a two game absence, George will make his return to Los Angeles' starting lineup. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project George to score 40.7 FanDuel points. George's projection includes 22.1 points, 6.8...
Bengals' Hayden Hurst (calf) questionable for Week 16
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) is questionable for Week 16 against the New England Patriots. Hurst missed the past two games, but he's trending toward returning for Saturday's contest. Mitchell Wilcox should start again if Hurst winds up remaining out. Hurst is averaging 5.3 targets and 6.3 FanDuel...
Washington's Kristaps Porzingis (illness) questionable on Thursday
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis' status is currently in limbo after he sat out one game with an illness. In a matchup versus a Jazz team ranked 26th in defensive rating, Daniel Gafford is a candidate to see more minutes if Porzingis is ruled out.
Week 16 Expert Betting Picks and Predictions
Each and every week throughout the NFL season, the experts at numberFire will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop. They'll share some insight into one of their picks to provide context for their reasoning. For this article, we...
Bulls' Alex Caruso (elbow) questionable on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (elbow) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso is dealing with a right elbow sprain and is questionable to face Atlanta on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.8 minutes against the Hawks. Caruso's Wednesday projection...
Lakers rule out Russell Westbrook (foot) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Westbrook will miss his second straight game with foot soreness. Expect Kendrick Nunn to see more minutes off the bench on Wednesday night. Nunn's projection includes 6.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
Mavericks starting Tim Hardaway Jr. for inactive Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hardaway Jr. will make his 13th start this season after Dorian Finney-Smith was ruled out with a right adductor strain. In 29.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hardaway Jr. to score 25.2 FanDuel points. Hardaway...
LeBron James (ankle) active and starting in Lakers' Wednesday lineup, Troy Brown Jr. to bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. After sitting one game with an ankle ailment, James will make his return on Wednesday night. In 37.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 53.7 FanDuel points. James' Wednesday projection includes 29.9...
Lamar Jackson (knee) ruled out again for Ravens Week 16
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for Week 16 versus the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday. Jackson will miss a third straight game after not practicing again all week. Tyler Huntley, who was added to the injury report Wednesday with a shoulder injury, will be the Ravens' starter. He completed 17 of 30 passes for 138 scoreless yards and an interception against the Cleveland Browns last week, and rushed 6 times for 15 yards.
Kelly Olynyk (ankle) out again for Utah on Thursday
Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk (ankle) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Washington Wizards. Olynyk continues to deal with a left ankle sprain and will remain sidelined for Thursday's clash with Washington. His next chance to play will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Olynyk...
Bulls' Goran Dragic (ankle) out on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Dragic is dealing with left ankle soreness and will not be available to face Atlanta on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the New York Knicks on Friday. Dragic is...
Thunder's Josh Giddey (illness) available on Wednesday night
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (illness) is active for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. After two missed contests with an illness, Giddey will make his return at home. In 32.8 expected minutes, our models project Giddey to score 34.3 FanDuel points. Giddey's projection includes 13.9 points, 8.2...
Charlotte's Terry Rozier (hip) inactive for Wednesday's game versus Clippers
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (ankle) is ruled out for Wednesday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Rozier will sit out his second straight game with a right hip contusion. Expect Kelly Oubre to play an increased role against a Los Angeles' team ranked fourth in defensive rating. Oubre's projection...
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz (illness) available on Wednesday
Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Korkmaz has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Wednesday's clash with the Pistons. Korkmaz is averaging 4.8 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 8.3 FanDuel points per game this...
Brooklyn's Joe Harris starting for Kyrie Irving (calf) on Wednesday
Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is starting in Wednesday's lineup against Golden State Warriors. Harris will make his 18th start this season after Kyrie Irving was ruled out with a calf ailment. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project Harris to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 11.9 points,...
Kyle Anderson (back) inactive again Wednesday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back spasms) is out Wednesday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Anderson will remain out for a second straight game and Austin Rivers will make another start. Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels could benefit from additional minutes off the bench. Rivers scored 27 FanDuel points in...
