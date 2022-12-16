ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Jakob Poeltl (knee) available for Spurs Thursday

San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) is available Thursday versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Poeltl has been upgraded from probable. After missing more than three weeks with a knee injury, Poeltl is averaging 21.7 minutes, 7.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks in his first two games back. The Spurs are on the front end of a back-to-back, so they may hold Poeltl out Friday versus the Orlando Magic.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Deni Avdija (back) now questionable Thursday for Wizards

Washington Wizards small forward Deni Avdija (back) is questionable for Thursday versus the Utah Jazz. Avdija is a late addition to the injury report and the Wizards are on the front end of a back-to-back, so he's likely headed for an absence. Corey Kispert is a candidate to start if Avdija is ruled out and he could see an expanded role if Kristaps Porzingis (illness, questionable) is inactive.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Charlotte's Terry Rozier (hip) inactive for Wednesday's game versus Clippers

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (ankle) is ruled out for Wednesday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Rozier will sit out his second straight game with a right hip contusion. Expect Kelly Oubre to play an increased role against a Los Angeles' team ranked fourth in defensive rating. Oubre's projection...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 12/22/22

Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com

Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart is dealing with an ankle injury and is probable to face the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Oklahoma City. Hart's Wednesday projection includes 13.3...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Chicago's Alex Caruso (shoulder) will not return on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (shoulder) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso will not play in the second half after he was sidelined with a right shoulder sprain. Expect Ayo Dosunmu to log more minutes at the guard positions if Caruso remains out.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Sacramento's Harrison Barnes (quad) active on Wednesday night

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (quad) will play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Barnes will suit up after he was listed as questionable with quad soreness. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Barnes to score 27.4 FanDuel points. Barnes' projection includes 15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Boston's Marcus Smart (illness) inactive on Wednesday

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (illness) is ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Indiana Pacers. Smart will sit out after he came down with a non-COVID illness. Expect Derrick White to play more minutes on Wednesday night against a Pacers' team ranked 20th in defensive rating. White's current projection...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Lakers rule out Russell Westbrook (foot) on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Westbrook will miss his second straight game with foot soreness. Expect Kendrick Nunn to see more minutes off the bench on Wednesday night. Nunn's projection includes 6.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Paul George (knee) starting in Clippers' Wednesday lineup versus Hornets

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. After a two game absence, George will make his return to Los Angeles' starting lineup. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project George to score 40.7 FanDuel points. George's projection includes 22.1 points, 6.8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Warriors starting Jonathan Kuminga for resting Klay Thompson on Wednesday

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Brooklyn Nets. Kuminga will make his fourth start this season after Klay Thompson was held out for rest reasons. In 28.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Kuminga to score 24.0 FanDuel points. Kuminga's projection includes 12.7 points,...
numberfire.com

Bulls' Alex Caruso (elbow) questionable on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (elbow) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso is dealing with a right elbow sprain and is questionable to face Atlanta on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.8 minutes against the Hawks. Caruso's Wednesday projection...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Bulls' Goran Dragic (ankle) out on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Dragic is dealing with left ankle soreness and will not be available to face Atlanta on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the New York Knicks on Friday. Dragic is...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Washington's Kristaps Porzingis (illness) questionable on Thursday

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis' status is currently in limbo after he sat out one game with an illness. In a matchup versus a Jazz team ranked 26th in defensive rating, Daniel Gafford is a candidate to see more minutes if Porzingis is ruled out.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

76ers' Furkan Korkmaz (illness) available on Wednesday

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Korkmaz has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Wednesday's clash with the Pistons. Korkmaz is averaging 4.8 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 8.3 FanDuel points per game this...
numberfire.com

Josh Richardson (personal) not listed on Spurs' Thursday injury report

San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (personal) is available for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Richardson will make his return after he missed two games for personal reasons. In 24.0 expected minutes, our models project Richardson to score 19.6 FanDuel points. Richardson's projection includes 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Lamar Jackson (knee) ruled out again for Ravens Week 16

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for Week 16 versus the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday. Jackson will miss a third straight game after not practicing again all week. Tyler Huntley, who was added to the injury report Wednesday with a shoulder injury, will be the Ravens' starter. He completed 17 of 30 passes for 138 scoreless yards and an interception against the Cleveland Browns last week, and rushed 6 times for 15 yards.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Klay Thompson (knee) available for Warriors Tuesday

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (knee) is available for Tuesday versus the New York Knicks. Thompson has been upgraded from probable for a second consecutive game. Tuesday is the front end of a back-to-back for Golden State, so don't be surprised if Thompson is rested on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets. Stephen Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (groin) are still unavailable for the Warriors.
