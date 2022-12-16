ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

AP News Summary at 7:16 p.m. EST

Ukraine's Zelenskyy preparing to visit DC on Wednesday. WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to visit Washington on Wednesday, according to AP sources, in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February. Two congressional sources and one other person familiar with the matter confirmed plans for the highly sensitive visit on the condition of anonymity. They said Zelenskyy’s visit could still be called off at the last minute due to security concerns. The visit to Washington is set to include an address to Congress on Capitol Hill and a meeting with President Joe Biden. It comes as lawmakers are preparing to vote on a spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Hearing on FTX founder's extradition to US set for Wednesday

NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Bankman-Fried will have a hearing Wednesday in a Bahamian court on his possible extradition U.S. in the coming days to face criminal charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, a source familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record. In a court in Nassau, Bahamas, on Monday, Bankman-Fried’s lawyers said he had agreed to be extradited to the U.S., but the necessary paperwork had not yet been written up. It was not immediately clear when Bankman-Fried’s extradition could occur once it is approved by the Bahamian court. Bahamian authorities arrested Bankman-Fried last week at the request of the U.S. government. U.S. prosecutors allege he played a central role in the rapid collapse of FTX and hid its problems from the public and investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission said Bankman-Fried illegally used investors’ money to buy real estate on behalf of himself and his family.
NEW YORK STATE
KHQ Right Now

FL OAG EXCLUSIVE: ICE Training Videos About Losing Track of More Than 150,000 Illegal Immigrants

The following clips are exclusive footage, obtained by the Florida Attorney General's Office, of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement training videos and virtual meetings regarding Operation Horizon, revealing that ICE lost more than 150,000 illegal immigrants entering the United States without proper processing procedures. The footage is part of a...
FLORIDA STATE
KHQ Right Now

Amazon to make big business changes in EU settlement

Amazon will make major changes to its business practices to end competition probes in Europe by giving customers more visible choices when buying products and, for Prime members, more delivery options, European Union regulators said Tuesday. The EU's executive Commission accepted the legally binding commitments from Amazon to resolve two...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Violent quake in N California damages homes, disrupts power

RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — A powerful earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday, jolting residents awake as it shattered glass, shook homes off foundations, damaged roads and left nearly 60,000 homes and businesses in the rural area without power and many without water. At least 12 people were injured. “It felt like my roof was coming down,” Cassondra Stoner said. “When I woke up, the only thing I could think about was, ‘Get the freaking kids.’” When the ground stopped moving, Stoner’s family was fine — a daughter even slept through the racket. But when she showed up to work at Dollar General, she found tiles had fallen from the ceiling, shelves were toppled and the contents of the discount store were scattered on the floor. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about 210 miles (345 kilometers) northwest of San Francisco and close to the Pacific coast. The epicenter was just offshore at a depth of about 10 miles (16 kilometers). Numerous aftershocks followed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

US asks court to end asylum limits, with a short delay

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Tensions remained high at the U.S-Mexico border Tuesday amid uncertainty over the future of restrictions on asylum-seekers, with the Biden administration asking the Supreme Court not to lift the limits before Christmas. The U.S. government made its plea in a filing a day after Chief Justice John Roberts issued a temporary order to keep the pandemic-era limits on migrants in place. Before Roberts issued that order, the restrictions had been slated to expire Wednesday. The federal government acknowledged that ending the restrictions will likely lead to “disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings.” But the government asked the court to reject a last-minute effort by a group of conservative-leaning states to maintain a measure that allows officials to expel many but not all asylum-seekers. Migrants have been denied rights to seek asylum guaranteed by U.S. and international law 2.5 million times since March 2020 on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19 under a public-health rule called Title 42.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy