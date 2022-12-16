ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

People ‘eating pet food and heating meals with candles’ due to cost of living crisis

People are eating pet food and trying to heat meals using candles as a result of the cost of living crisis, a community food project manager has said.UK inflation has reached a 41-year high, with the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks soaring by 16.4 per cent in the year to October, in what has been the biggest rise since 1977.Added to soaring energy bills, households are being forced to make difficult choices between heating and eating - and it is claimed some have resorted to more extreme measures. “I’m still shocked by the fact that we have people...
The Guardian

This Christmas I’m visiting my parents. I worry one of them shows hoarding-style behaviour

One of my parents shows hoarding-style behaviour. Is there anything I can do to help and support them?. This Christmas, I’m heading back to my parents’ house. I am close to them and love them very much. I have just found out from one of my parents that the other has bought another freezer. My parents have several freezers in their house already, all filled to the point you can’t really open them easily. It is a small terrace house, and it’s just my parents living there.
BBC

Essex mother 'may go hungry' to save money to feed children

A single mother-of-four says she is having to consider whether or not to feed herself some nights so she has enough to feed her children, despite government energy subsidies saving £900 a year for a "typical" household. BBC Politics East has been looking at how price rises are hitting people and businesses.
Mary Duncan

“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Tyla

Mum who gave birth to nine babies is finally allowed out of hospital

A mum has been allowed to return home after giving birth to nine children. Halima Cissé, 27, spent 19 months in hospital in Morocco after welcoming the world’s first documented nonuplets. The mum was flown to Morocco for specialist care where they received medical support at the Ain...
New York Post

I refused to switch plane seats — so a mom let her kid crawl on top of me

A long-haul flight isn’t fun at the best of times — but waking up to a child crawling all over you is bound to make it a little worse. A TikTok user who documents her travels under the username @DiaryOfASoloTraveller recalled a recent flight which left her speechless — and reignited a fierce debate over the etiquette surrounding families traveling together. In the now-viral, 45-second clip, the woman explains she had just settled in her window seat for the six-hour flight when a woman asked her if she’d like the aisle seat instead. “It’s always OK to ask … but I said ‘Oh,...
Abby Joseph

A Woman, Financially Well-Off and Jobless, Sent Her Family a Bill After Helping Them Clean Their Home

In general, boundaries are the limits we set on our behavior and expectations to protect ourselves and others. Having them makes us feel safe and secure and allows us to avoid conflict. But when it comes to family relationships, as you're about to read, healthy boundaries and expectations are especially important. That's because they help us to define our roles and responsibilities within the family and to avoid crossing into each other's territory.
Shams

Mother says 'I booked a first-class plane seat for my child and was shouted at by furious passengers'

A mother who booked a first-class aircraft ticket for her toddler claims she provoked fury from fellow passengers despite her child behaving well on the journey. The mother's choice to fly with her toddler followed heated online arguments about whether parents should travel with children at all, let alone in first class. The unnamed mom booked the ticket, sure that her three-year-old would be OK.
The Independent

‘It’s coming for everyone, like coronavirus’: The town sinking into poverty – and the people fighting back

On a cold, wintry day in Oldham, anguish and hardship seem to be behind every door that Stephen Flowers and his team knock at. There is the man who has spent three months sleeping on his floor because he cannot afford to replace his broken bed. There is the mother already fretting over how she will feed – never mind buy presents for – her children during the Christmas holidays. And there are the two pensioners who answer their door in hats and scarves. Are they getting ready to go out? No, love, they’re just terrified of putting the heating...
Jules

The Woman Who Birthed 69 Children

Joseph F. Smith's FamilyPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Whether ads, television, or films are concerned, all depictions of a family showing two or more children are seen as complete. But have you ever wondered how many kids are too many kids? We have, and because of that, we stumbled upon an astonishing story of a Russian woman who boasts of having 69 children in her lifetime. Can you believe it? She is a Guinness world record holder.
Upworthy

Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home

Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.

Comments / 0

Community Policy