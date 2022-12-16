Read full article on original website
I was left speechless after anonymous hero left huge delivery on my doorstep – it will help so many this Christmas
FAMILIES across the country will be struggling on the run up to Christmas this year, especially in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis and rising price costs. But an anonymous hero has been helping out locals by delivering baskets and baskets of food completely free of charge. One person took...
People ‘eating pet food and heating meals with candles’ due to cost of living crisis
People are eating pet food and trying to heat meals using candles as a result of the cost of living crisis, a community food project manager has said.UK inflation has reached a 41-year high, with the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks soaring by 16.4 per cent in the year to October, in what has been the biggest rise since 1977.Added to soaring energy bills, households are being forced to make difficult choices between heating and eating - and it is claimed some have resorted to more extreme measures. “I’m still shocked by the fact that we have people...
Children with no food at home 'crying at school and stealing from breakfast clubs'
Children are crying at school and stealing from breakfast clubs due to hunger, an MP has told the Commons. Zarah Sultana, Labour MP for Coventry South, is calling for free school meals for all primary school children, and she read out heartbreaking accounts that highlighted how bleak the situation has become for some.
This Christmas I’m visiting my parents. I worry one of them shows hoarding-style behaviour
One of my parents shows hoarding-style behaviour. Is there anything I can do to help and support them?. This Christmas, I’m heading back to my parents’ house. I am close to them and love them very much. I have just found out from one of my parents that the other has bought another freezer. My parents have several freezers in their house already, all filled to the point you can’t really open them easily. It is a small terrace house, and it’s just my parents living there.
BBC
Essex mother 'may go hungry' to save money to feed children
A single mother-of-four says she is having to consider whether or not to feed herself some nights so she has enough to feed her children, despite government energy subsidies saving £900 a year for a "typical" household. BBC Politics East has been looking at how price rises are hitting people and businesses.
“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Mum who gave birth to nine babies is finally allowed out of hospital
A mum has been allowed to return home after giving birth to nine children. Halima Cissé, 27, spent 19 months in hospital in Morocco after welcoming the world’s first documented nonuplets. The mum was flown to Morocco for specialist care where they received medical support at the Ain...
I refused to switch plane seats — so a mom let her kid crawl on top of me
A long-haul flight isn’t fun at the best of times — but waking up to a child crawling all over you is bound to make it a little worse. A TikTok user who documents her travels under the username @DiaryOfASoloTraveller recalled a recent flight which left her speechless — and reignited a fierce debate over the etiquette surrounding families traveling together. In the now-viral, 45-second clip, the woman explains she had just settled in her window seat for the six-hour flight when a woman asked her if she’d like the aisle seat instead. “It’s always OK to ask … but I said ‘Oh,...
A Woman, Financially Well-Off and Jobless, Sent Her Family a Bill After Helping Them Clean Their Home
In general, boundaries are the limits we set on our behavior and expectations to protect ourselves and others. Having them makes us feel safe and secure and allows us to avoid conflict. But when it comes to family relationships, as you're about to read, healthy boundaries and expectations are especially important. That's because they help us to define our roles and responsibilities within the family and to avoid crossing into each other's territory.
Son Abandons Holiday Plans with Parents After Being Told to 'Move His Car' by Mother
Is there ever a circumstance where it's okay to treat your children as less than?. The holidays are meant to bring people together, but the irony is that they can often be something that causes enough conflict and drama to tear families apart in the worst of circumstances.
Man mortified when perfume he gives daughter as gift is actually feminine hygiene spray
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My grandfather was the most wonderful man in the world, but he was a horrible gift giver. Even though he made you feel like he looked into your soul and really knew you, he was clueless when it came to what people may want as a gift.
Mother says 'I booked a first-class plane seat for my child and was shouted at by furious passengers'
A mother who booked a first-class aircraft ticket for her toddler claims she provoked fury from fellow passengers despite her child behaving well on the journey. The mother's choice to fly with her toddler followed heated online arguments about whether parents should travel with children at all, let alone in first class. The unnamed mom booked the ticket, sure that her three-year-old would be OK.
‘It’s coming for everyone, like coronavirus’: The town sinking into poverty – and the people fighting back
On a cold, wintry day in Oldham, anguish and hardship seem to be behind every door that Stephen Flowers and his team knock at. There is the man who has spent three months sleeping on his floor because he cannot afford to replace his broken bed. There is the mother already fretting over how she will feed – never mind buy presents for – her children during the Christmas holidays. And there are the two pensioners who answer their door in hats and scarves. Are they getting ready to go out? No, love, they’re just terrified of putting the heating...
Ungrateful child throws gift away not knowing $100 was enclosed, parents ask giver to get him something else
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I don’t like to think of times when I was completely enraged with a family member, but I can’t help thinking about my cousin Courtney and her son, Everett, without my blood pressure rising.
The Woman Who Birthed 69 Children
Joseph F. Smith's FamilyPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Whether ads, television, or films are concerned, all depictions of a family showing two or more children are seen as complete. But have you ever wondered how many kids are too many kids? We have, and because of that, we stumbled upon an astonishing story of a Russian woman who boasts of having 69 children in her lifetime. Can you believe it? She is a Guinness world record holder.
Upworthy
Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home
Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
After man finds friend frozen solid, doctors were surprised by the unexpected
The human body is a phenomenal thing. When Jean Hilliard, then 19 years old, was returning home from a night out in 1980, her automobile skidded on a patch of ice and went into a ditch. She knew she would have to walk to get assistance because her wheels were totally buried in the snow.
Her neighbor gets mad because she won't sell her belongings to help pay for medication
Some pills coming out of a pill bottlePhoto byOlga DeLawrence/UnsplashonUnsplash. If you can't afford your medications you might have to ask someone for help, especially if the medications are important to take regularly. But, if you need help it may not be the best idea to try and guilt trip someone into paying for it.
Christmas gift exchange leaves woman furious when she receives a $3 present after spending $50
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My parents were friends with a couple who had exquisite taste. They only bought themselves the best of everything. However, when they bought gifts for anyone outside the family, they bought only the cheapest gifts money could buy.
Mother Refuses to 'Punish' 6-Year-Old Son After He Stands Up to School Bully
Should a child ever be punished for defending themselves against an aggressor?. While childhood is meant to be spent being carefree and learning how to navigate the world, the unfortunate reality is it's not at all uncommon for children to experience bullying, whether at the hands of their schoolmates, or even family members.
