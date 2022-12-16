ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
techaiapp.com

Three MIT seniors win 2024 Schwarzman Scholarships | MIT News

Three MIT seniors — Sara V. Fernandez, Amanda Hu, and Brigette Wang — have been named 2024 Schwarzman Scholars and will join the program’s eighth cohort, consisting of 151 scholars from 36 countries. The students were selected from a pool of over 3,000 applicants. Schwarzman Scholars pursue...

Comments / 0

Community Policy