4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
WINKNEWS.com
NWS confirms recent cold front brought EF-0 tornado to North Port
Last week’s string of strong storms ahead of a cold front resulted in a weak tornado in North Port, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado made a touchdown on Thursday at around 3:15 p.m. in the Heron Creek community as an EF-0 with winds of 85 miles per hour. A few homes were damaged, but no one was hurt.
Mysuncoast.com
Watch: Surveillance video shows EF-0 tornado hitting home in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in North Port last week as severe weather moved through the Suncoast. The touchdown occurred on Dec. 15 in the Herron Creek development. Winds from the storm reached 85 MPH and surveillance video from a home in the area appears to show circular rotation as the storm hits the lanai of a home, tearing down trees and turning over furniture. The home’s pool cage was also torn to shreds.
Mysuncoast.com
Bring an umbrella: Today is a First Alert Weather Day
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the arrival of late-day showers and possible thunderstorms. Most of the day will be nice with a partly sunny sky. The majority of rain will start in the late afternoon. Some of the afternoon and evening storms...
Mysuncoast.com
Myakka River State Park reopens Monday months after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka River State Park reopened it’s gates on Monday, after being shut down in late September because of Hurricane Ian. The flooding and damage from the storm, including significant tree damage, forced the temporary closure of the park. On Monday, park visitors including the Shively family, enjoyed the reopening, taking in the beauty of the park and the wildlife.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Crash on I-75 NB in Nokomis
NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - A serious crash is causing backups on northbound I-75 in Nokomis. The crash occurred at milemarker 198 in the northbound lanes. Expect significant backups as crews work to clear the scene.
Mysuncoast.com
The Lead: Venice Theatre seeks to rebuild following Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian caused significant devastation in the Suncoast. One of the many structures severely damaged by the Category 4 storm was the Venice Theatre. The theatre, which has been apart of the community for decades, had its roof torn off. The City of Venice posted photos of the devastation as the winds died down. Employees, volunteers and friends of the theatre immediately got to work cleaning up the debris. Executive Producing Director Murray Chase sat down with The Lead Podcast to help talk about the aftermath and what the future holds in store. Listen here if player doesn’t load.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Venice debris field at Wellfield Park closed
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced that its debris management site at Wellfield Park is closed. The city’s debris collection contractor, Crowder Gulf, has finished all Hurricane Ian debris collection and has restored and closed the debris management site located off Pinebrook Road. In total,...
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested for illegally dumping Hurricane Ian debris in Rotonda West
A man was arrested Monday afternoon in Englewood East after deputies say he illegally dumped Hurricane Ian debris on a street in Rotonda West. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Joshua Allan Dove was arrested after deputies went to a home on Leisure Place in Rotonda West in response to an illegal dumping complaint. A 450-cubic-foot pile of waste building materials, furniture and miscellaneous household trash had been dumped in front of the home. Amid the waste, deputies found an expired credit card belonging to a woman who lives on Jennifer Drive in Rotonda West.
Mysuncoast.com
Road reopens after rollover crash at Beneva and Fruitville
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are responding to a two vehicle rollover crash. The crash occurred Tuesday morning at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Beneva. There are non-life threatening injuries. Eastbound Fruitville is closed at Beneva. Please find an alternate route as crews work to clear the scene.
Man dies after crashing truck off US-41 bridge into Caloosahatchee River
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Caloosahatchee Bridge was shut down after a car crash sends a car off the bridge and into the river. According to Fort Myers Police, three cars were involved in a crash, sending one of them into the river. The Fort Myers police closed southbound...
Boats piling up along Charlotte County seawall after breaking loose during Ian
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Nasty boats sit stacked against the seawall in Charlotte County. They broke loose during Ian and are now eyesores crashed up by city parks. “Can’t be any good for the water, certainly not good for the scenery; it’s ugly,” Jim Salzenstein said.
Mysuncoast.com
Bicyclist killed in Osprey crash
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 61-year-old bicyclist was killed Monday evening when he was hit by a pickup truck on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the bicyclist was traveling south on U.S. 41, south of Bay Acres Avenue in the outside lane. A pickup truck driven by a 61-year-old Osprey man was behind the bicycle.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice South Jetty walkway reopens after weather clears
VENICE Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has reopened the South Jetty walkway Friday morning after it was closed because of high winds during Thursday’s storm. Humphris Park, at 2000 Tarpon Center Dr., remained open for parking and access to Jetty Jacks concessions.
NWS confirms tornado touched down in St. Pete
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An EF1 tornado touched down in southern Pinellas County Thursday amid a round of severe storms that pummeled much of the Tampa Bay area, the NWS confirmed in a preliminary report to News Channel 8. The weather service said the EF1 Tornado reached wind speeds of approximately 100 mph and […]
Multiple agencies rush to fire off of Summerlin Road
Iona McGregor Fire District says a homeowner was not at home at the time of the fire however a dog was inside and did not survive.
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA offers aid to houseboat owners affected by Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Houseboat residents affected by Hurricane Ian are now eligible to apply for assistance from FEMA. Since the hurricane, Sarasota Police’s marine unit has seen an increase in derelict boats. Officer Michael Skinner of the Sarasota Police Department Marine Patrol stated, “Our number one goal is...
wfla.com
Driver on life support after crashing into Florida river
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — The driver who crashed into the Caloosahatchee River Saturday morning is on life support, according to a report by NBC affiliate WBBH. WBBH said the driver’s family confirmed that he suffered serious brain injuries in the traffic incident on the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Venice announces holiday schedule
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice City Hall and other City facilities will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, for the observance of the Christmas holiday. Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will be collected as usual on both days. Residents are reminded to have their items to the curb by 7 a.m.
‘Scariest thing I’ve ever been through’: St. Pete neighborhood dealing with aftermath of EF1 tornado
It's now confirmed that an EF1 tornado did touch down in St. Pete on Thursday afternoon.
