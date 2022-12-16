Read full article on original website
Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31
Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
Concerns over Carlos Correa's physical forces Giants to postpone his introduction, sources tell AP
Concerns over the former Astros star's physical are at the center of Tuesday's postponement, sources told the Associated Press.
'NFL Sunday Ticket' fight appears to have new front-runner
Google's YouTube has reportedly emerged as the front-runner to acquire rights to the NFL's "Sunday Ticket" service after years of it being with DirecTV.
WTOP
Steelers expect QB Kenny Pickett to start against Raiders
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett should leave the concussion protocol this week, clearing the way for him to start on Saturday against Las Vegas. Pickett did not play in Sunday’s 24-16 victory over Carolina after sustaining his second concussion in two months early in a loss...
WTOP
Panthers remarkably control own playoff destiny even at 5-9
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers need to win three games against teams with non-winning records to capture the NFC South. Well, nothing is simpe when it comes to the Panthers (5-9), who were dominated Sunday at home by the Pittsburgh Steelers, assuring the struggling Carolina franchise its fifth straight losing regular season.
WTOP
Lions finally finding ways to win in December on the road
DETROIT (AP) — These aren’t the games the Detroit Lions win in December. They didn’t trail the New York Jets on Sunday until Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass to C.J. Uzomah with 4:34 left in the game. That put the Jets up 17-13 and set the stage for a typical late-season loss.
WTOP
Giants’ playoff hopes are brighter after win over Commanders
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After weeks of concern the New York Giants were letting the season slip away after a 6-1 start, their dreams of making the playoffs for the first time since 2016 are very much alive. A somewhat unexpected 20-12 prime-time victory over the Washington Commanders...
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. LOS ANGELES RAMS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — LOS ANGELES RAMS: QB John Wolford, OT Bobby Evans, DT Larrell Murchison, DL Aaron Donald, DL Marquise Copeland, LB Travin Howard, CB David Long Jr. GREEN BAY: OT David Bakhtiari, OT Caleb Jones, DL Jonathan Ford, LB Krys Barnes, CB Shemar Jean-Charles.
WTOP
Dream coach Wright, GM Padover get 5-year extensions
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream made long-term commitments to their management team by giving coach Tanisha Wright and general manager Dan Padover five-year contract extensions on Tuesday. The extension carry through the 2027 season. Wright was named AP Coach of the Year following her first season in Atlanta....
WTOP
Athlete money throws wrinkle into recruiting landscape
Ohio State has produced the most first-round draft picks of any school and is about to make its fifth College Football Playoff appearance. Those facts would seem to provide quite the recruiting pitch to any college prospect. Yet athletic director Gene Smith still felt the need to issue a public call this month for fans to support one of three collectives assisting Ohio State athletes in name, image and likeness compensation opportunities.
WTOP
Michael Lorenzen, Tigers finalize $8.5M, 1-year contract
DETROIT (AP) — Right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers finalized their $8.5 million, one-year contract on Tuesday. Lorenzen was 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 18 starts last season with the Los Angeles Angels. Since making his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2015, he is 31-29 with a 4.10 ERA.
WTOP
Dayton hosts Alcorn State following Holmes’ 24-point game
Alcorn State Braves (3-8) at Dayton Flyers (7-5) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -16; over/under is 127. BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts the Alcorn State Braves after Daron Holmes scored 24 points in Dayton’s 66-49 victory against the Wyoming Cowboys. The Flyers are 6-0 on their home court. Dayton scores 65.1...
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Brodeur tops NHL shutout record
1891 — Dr. James Naismith introduces the first game of basketball. Based on 13 rules created by Naismith, the game is tested by 18 students at the School for Christian Workers in Springfield, Massachusetts. Using a soccer ball, two peach baskets and two teams of nine players each, the objective is to throw a round ball into a round basket attached to a balcony 10 feet above the floor.
E. Michigan beats San Jose St. in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Taylor Powell threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns, Samson Evans rushed for a pair of scores and Eastern Michigan defeated San Jose State 41-27 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday. Eastern Michigan (9-4) won a bowl game for the second time in program history. The team last won a bowl game in 1987, beating San Jose State in the California Bowl. “We’re fortunate to get this one,” a teary-eyed Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton said. “I’m super proud of our guys. … They just continue to fight and they believe and they love and care about each other. So, when it all comes together like that, it’s a pretty special moment.” San Jose State (7-5), which entered the game tied with USC for the fewest total turnovers in FBS with six on the season, turned the ball over three times. It was first time this season that the Spartans had multiple turnovers in a game.
WTOP
Gallo, Twins finalize $11M contract as slugger seeks reset
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo finalized their one-year, $11 million contract on Tuesday, giving the slick-fielding, big-swinging corner outfielder a fresh start following a rough 2022 season. The deal was agreed to on Friday. Gallo was at Target Field on Tuesday for introductions and logistics,...
WTOP
Newest MLS franchise to make home debut March 4
NEW YORK (AP) — The newest Major League Soccer expansion franchise will begin its inaugural campaign on the road when St. Louis City SC plays at Austin FC on Feb. 25 before making its home debut in Week 2 of the 2023 season. The league on Tuesday released its...
WTOP
Largest Baseball Contract Packages
NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts worth $300 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money (x-pending):. Player, Club Years Total. Mike Trout,...
Mat Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury for $4 billion
Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy a majority stake of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion, the sides announced Tuesday. The sale is expected to take several weeks to complete. Ishbia — who is chairman, president and chief executive of United Wholesale Mortgage, which bills itself as the nation’s largest mortgage lender — will be subjected to a vetting process by the NBA, and once that is complete, the league’s board of governors will have to approve the sale. The board isn’t scheduled to meet until March, though it could convene virtually if the vetting process is completed beforehand. Forbes recently listed Ishbia’s net worth at $5.1 billion. Ishbia is a former Michigan State player under coach Tom Izzo, and was a member of the Spartans’ NCAA championship team in 2000.
