BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Taylor Powell threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns, Samson Evans rushed for a pair of scores and Eastern Michigan defeated San Jose State 41-27 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday. Eastern Michigan (9-4) won a bowl game for the second time in program history. The team last won a bowl game in 1987, beating San Jose State in the California Bowl. “We’re fortunate to get this one,” a teary-eyed Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton said. “I’m super proud of our guys. … They just continue to fight and they believe and they love and care about each other. So, when it all comes together like that, it’s a pretty special moment.” San Jose State (7-5), which entered the game tied with USC for the fewest total turnovers in FBS with six on the season, turned the ball over three times. It was first time this season that the Spartans had multiple turnovers in a game.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO