‘What did I do?’: Activist arrested at Aaron Dean’s sentencing after family accosted

The judge presiding over former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean’s sentencing Friday ordered a community activist’s arrest after the man questioned why he was unexpectedly called up to be sworn in.

Dean’s defense lawyers called Manuel Mata to be sworn in right after Dean’s mother had testified about a group of people she didn’t know yelling at her and her family as they were going to their cars Thursday.

She indicated it was a tense, “very bad” situation that concerned her, and that she felt safe only because there were officers nearby. Dean had just been convicted of a lesser charge of manslaughter for killing Atatiana Jefferson at her home in 2019.

Dean’s mother wasn’t able to answer the lawyer’s questions about what the people yelled because of a prosecutor’s objections. The testimony indicated that Jefferson’s family wasn’t involved.

Donna Dean, Aaron Dean’s mother, gives testimony during the sentencing phase of her son’s trial at Tarrant County’s 396th District Court on Friday, December 16, 2022, in Fort Worth. Dean was found guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson in 2019. Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com

Star-Telegram video from Thursday showed a group chanting “No justice, no peace” at Dean’s family or supporters as they walked to their cars. One man yelled “Y’all hear that? That’s Fort Worth telling y’all how they feel about your (expletive) brother.” Mata appeared to be in the crowd but it is unclear whether he was the one yelling.

Video on Thursday shows a group yelling at Aaron Dean’s family as they were leaving the courtroom, including a man who appears to be activist Manuel Mata wearing a beanie hat in this screenshot. Steve Wilson

After the defense lawyer called Mata to testify Friday, saying he had “graced us with his presence” in the courtroom, Mata stood up and appeared confused.

Judge George Gallagher recited the oath to him.

“I don’t know what this is about?” Mata told the judge. “I don’t understand what is going on.”

“I am swearing you in as a witness,” Gallagher responded.

“Under what authority, sir?”

The judge asked the jury to leave the room, then asked Mata whether he was going to take the oath. Mata said he had a question. The judge asked him again if he would take the oath.

“No.”

Gallagher then said he was revoking Mata’s bond on a previous charge. Three officers handcuffed him.

“What’s going on? What did I do?” Mata said. “I need my lawyer present, sir.”

“I don’t have no knowledge of this case and I just want to know who is asking me to be sworn in? The DA, the defense, the judge, who is asking it?”

As he was led out a back courtroom door, he told the officers, “You don’t have to be aggressive with me, dude.”

It is unclear why the defense wanted Mata sworn in to testify. Sworn witnesses are not allowed to be present in the courtroom and are not allowed to speak publicly about the case or talk to other witnesses. Reporters in the courtroom said they had not seen Mata doing anything inappropriate in the room Friday.

Court records show Mata, 42, was arrested in October on charges of interference with public duties, trespassing and resisting arrest.

Mata has described himself as a citizen journalist, according to a story by the political news organization The Texan in August. He has regularly recorded interactions between law enforcement and the public.

He has also been removed from Fort Worth and Tarrant County government meetings for trying to record proceedings.

Earlier Friday, Gallagher ordered Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and City Council member Chris Nettles to appear in early January at a contempt of court hearing after they made comments following the jury’s verdict Thursday.