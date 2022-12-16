Read full article on original website
Volunteers help repair Jefferson Parish homes damaged by tornado
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Families in Jefferson Parish are still picking up the pieces from tornados that touched down in the Westbank Wednesday. These victims are now facing dropping temperatures as they scramble to secure their homes. On Monday, a volunteer group known as Team Rubicon began helping by...
St. Charles Parish residents affected by tornado says that home insurance is only making their lives harder
St. Charles Parish was hit by a devastating tornado on Wendesday, and homeowners are saying that home insurance is only making their lives worse. Marshelia Smith lives in Killona and had her home destroyed by the tornado. However, she says home insurance will only cover two weeks of hotel stay.
Temporary shelter and blue tarp installation being offered to Jefferson Parish tornado victims
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish government and GOHSEP are partnering to offer temporary housing in the form of travel trailers located in Bayou Segnette State Park to Jefferson Parish residents affected by Wednesday's tornadoes. They are also offering blue tarp installation to people with damaged rooves. In...
Terrebonne General Employees Gathered Hundreds of Toys for the Annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Toy Drive
Terrebonne General Health System employees gathered toys for hundreds of children in our community by participating in the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots toy drive, a program to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. The primary goal of Marine Toys for Tots is to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children through the gift of a new toy. The toys, books, and other gifts collected and distributed during Christmas offer these children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime.
Marrero couple loses home of 57 years in tornado, now staying in Jefferson Parish temporary trailer
NEW ORLEANS — Families in Jefferson Parish who can't stay in their homes after Wednesday's tornadoes started moving into temporary travel trailers in Bayou Segnette State Park Sunday. Robert Sanchez and his wife, June Olano Sanchez, lost their Marrero home of 57 years in the tornado. "It happened just...
NOPD, other officers grant awesome 'surprise' to New Orleans kids
NEW ORLEANS — Forty-five kids were treated to a shopping spree at the Walmart in Algiers on Tuesday. The Black Organization of Police hosted the shop with a cop event, which is celebrating its second year. Officers from the New Orleans Police Department, Louisiana State Police and other agencies...
Jefferson Parish urges residents not to run water during freeze; here's why
The National Weather Service is predicting a “hard freeze and dangerous wind chill” on the way for south Louisiana the likes of which have not been seen in years.
'I feel human again': Mobile units offer hot showers, washer and dryer
Magee is his name, and the only name he uses, because he says no one needs a last name when they’re living on the street. Although Magee was raised in the 9th Ward, life was never the same after Hurricane Katrina wiped out his neighborhood. In the chaotic aftermath of the storm he was whisked away to Houston, and by the time he returned to New Orleans, his family home had been demolished and his entire block was leveled. His relatives were scattered, and his job repairing truck tires was long gone.
New Orleans Fire Department urges heating safety ahead of bitter cold
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Metro area is preparing for bitter cold and dangerously low temperatures this weekend. The arctic blast has yet to make its way to the area, and the Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office has already responded to three deadly house fires statewide. The New Orleans...
Local business owners create a fun but safe place to keep New Orleans teenagers off the streets
Crime in younger generations seems to be increasing at a fast rate for the Big Easy. Da Hookah Joynt owner Ryan Montague and his cousin Keith Carroll have come together to create a safe but fun space for teenagers in New Orleans. "I hit Keith up a few months ago...
180 year old church destroyed in Algiers following tornado
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For 180 years, St. Mark Baptist Church stood on Wiltz Lane as a beacon of faith in the Algiers. But in a matter of seconds Wednesday night, the building was flattened by an EF-2 tornado. “My deacon called me and said ‘Pastor you’re not going to...
Local leaders, law enforcement help to supply toys for kids
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Local leaders and law enforcement decided to come together over the weekend, to provide a toy drive to hundreds of families in need this holiday season. Louisiana State Police, in partnership with Bridge Agency Inc., hosted their 6th Annual “Christmas Toy Drive Giveaway” at...
Louisiana family seeks justice five years after family member’s death
Latisha Marie Vital passed away five years ago, and her family still has not been told the cause of her death.
Louisiana Fire Marshal shares generator safety tips ahead of freezing weather
As Louisiana residents prepare for freezing temperatures, the State Fire Marshal’s Office is encouraging all residents to keep safety in mind when utilizing portable generators. The following generator safety tips are simple but effective in saving lives:. Do not place generators inside any structure, including garages, carports and sheds.
Family claims babysitter beat and burned toddler, in critical condition
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)–A Baton Rouge family is in pain as their toddler fights for his life. A grandmother says her one-year-old grandchild was horribly abused. According to family members, TyShawn, nearly two years of age, has been in the hospital for a few days and is now in critical condition. His grandmother, Shelia Parker, […]
Who is Michelle Woodfork? New Orleans' interim police chief a 31-year veteran of force
Michelle Woodfork is set to take over as interim New Orleans police chief on Thursday, the first woman ever to do so, after a three-decade career that almost ended in 2017 when a drunk driver plowed into a crowd on the Krewe of Endymion parade route. Woodfork was a New...
One of eight suspects in armed robbery transferred to Assumption Parish
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the booking of an 18-year-old man on armed robbery charges after he was previously arrested in Jefferson Parish on a weapons charge related to the investigation. Norman Daniel Escalate-Guidel of Terrytown has been accused of entering the Cane Row truck stop and casino on...
Beauty store theft leaves employee ‘critically injured’; 2 individuals sought
3 people in La. killed in house fires in a little more than 24 hours. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is warning the public after three people were killed in house fires. Woman found guilty of poisoning her boyfriend sentenced to life in prison. Updated: 6 hours ago.
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
Cleco will not shutoff power during freezing weather
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Northshore residents are urged to prepare for cold weather this weekend. Cleco announced Tuesday that they have suspended shutoffs ahead of the expected dangerous cold this weekend. Cleco has offered the following tips to help customers conserve energy:. • Set your thermostat no higher...
