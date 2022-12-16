ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles Parish, LA

Terrebonne General Employees Gathered Hundreds of Toys for the Annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Toy Drive

Terrebonne General Health System employees gathered toys for hundreds of children in our community by participating in the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots toy drive, a program to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. The primary goal of Marine Toys for Tots is to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children through the gift of a new toy. The toys, books, and other gifts collected and distributed during Christmas offer these children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime.
HOUMA, LA
NOPD, other officers grant awesome 'surprise' to New Orleans kids

NEW ORLEANS — Forty-five kids were treated to a shopping spree at the Walmart in Algiers on Tuesday. The Black Organization of Police hosted the shop with a cop event, which is celebrating its second year. Officers from the New Orleans Police Department, Louisiana State Police and other agencies...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
'I feel human again': Mobile units offer hot showers, washer and dryer

Magee is his name, and the only name he uses, because he says no one needs a last name when they’re living on the street. Although Magee was raised in the 9th Ward, life was never the same after Hurricane Katrina wiped out his neighborhood. In the chaotic aftermath of the storm he was whisked away to Houston, and by the time he returned to New Orleans, his family home had been demolished and his entire block was leveled. His relatives were scattered, and his job repairing truck tires was long gone.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
180 year old church destroyed in Algiers following tornado

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For 180 years, St. Mark Baptist Church stood on Wiltz Lane as a beacon of faith in the Algiers. But in a matter of seconds Wednesday night, the building was flattened by an EF-2 tornado. “My deacon called me and said ‘Pastor you’re not going to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Local leaders, law enforcement help to supply toys for kids

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Local leaders and law enforcement decided to come together over the weekend, to provide a toy drive to hundreds of families in need this holiday season. Louisiana State Police, in partnership with Bridge Agency Inc., hosted their 6th Annual “Christmas Toy Drive Giveaway” at...
LOUISIANA STATE
One of eight suspects in armed robbery transferred to Assumption Parish

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the booking of an 18-year-old man on armed robbery charges after he was previously arrested in Jefferson Parish on a weapons charge related to the investigation. Norman Daniel Escalate-Guidel of Terrytown has been accused of entering the Cane Row truck stop and casino on...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana

A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
Cleco will not shutoff power during freezing weather

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Northshore residents are urged to prepare for cold weather this weekend. Cleco announced Tuesday that they have suspended shutoffs ahead of the expected dangerous cold this weekend. Cleco has offered the following tips to help customers conserve energy:. • Set your thermostat no higher...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA

