Star free agent outfielder Michael Brantley has agreed to a new contract with the Houston Astros, according to multiple reports on Sunday. Brantley, who will be playing in his age 36 season in 2023, has played in Houston since 2019 after spending his first 10 Major League seasons with the Cleveland Indians, who have now been renamed as the Cleveland Guardians.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO