FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
Concerns over Carlos Correa's physical forces Giants to postpone his introduction, sources tell AP
Concerns over the former Astros star's physical are at the center of Tuesday's postponement, sources told the Associated Press.
Houston Astros Sign Star Outfielder
Star free agent outfielder Michael Brantley has agreed to a new contract with the Houston Astros, according to multiple reports on Sunday. Brantley, who will be playing in his age 36 season in 2023, has played in Houston since 2019 after spending his first 10 Major League seasons with the Cleveland Indians, who have now been renamed as the Cleveland Guardians.
WTOP
Gallo, Twins finalize $11M contract as slugger seeks reset
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo finalized their one-year, $11 million contract on Tuesday, giving the slick-fielding, big-swinging corner outfielder a fresh start following a rough 2022 season. The deal was agreed to on Friday. Gallo was at Target Field on Tuesday for introductions and logistics,...
WTOP
Michael Lorenzen, Tigers finalize $8.5M, 1-year contract
DETROIT (AP) — Right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers finalized their $8.5 million, one-year contract on Tuesday. Lorenzen was 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 18 starts last season with the Los Angeles Angels. Since making his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2015, he is 31-29 with a 4.10 ERA.
WTOP
Largest Baseball Contract Packages
NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts worth $300 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money (x-pending):. Player, Club Years Total. Mike Trout,...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WTOP
Guardians name Rigo Beltrán bullpen coach, replacing Sweeney
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has brought up Rigo Beltrán to be the AL Central champions’ new bullpen coach, replacing Brian Sweeney, who was recently named Kansas City’s pitching coach. Beltrán spent the past four seasons as the pitching coach for Triple-A Columbus...
WTOP
Dream coach Wright, GM Padover get 5-year extensions
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream made long-term commitments to their management team by giving coach Tanisha Wright and general manager Dan Padover five-year contract extensions on Tuesday. The extension carry through the 2027 season. Wright was named AP Coach of the Year following her first season in Atlanta....
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. LOS ANGELES RAMS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — LOS ANGELES RAMS: QB John Wolford, OT Bobby Evans, DT Larrell Murchison, DL Aaron Donald, DL Marquise Copeland, LB Travin Howard, CB David Long Jr. GREEN BAY: OT David Bakhtiari, OT Caleb Jones, DL Jonathan Ford, LB Krys Barnes, CB Shemar Jean-Charles.
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Brodeur tops NHL shutout record
1891 — Dr. James Naismith introduces the first game of basketball. Based on 13 rules created by Naismith, the game is tested by 18 students at the School for Christian Workers in Springfield, Massachusetts. Using a soccer ball, two peach baskets and two teams of nine players each, the objective is to throw a round ball into a round basket attached to a balcony 10 feet above the floor.
WTOP
Newest MLS franchise to make home debut March 4
NEW YORK (AP) — The newest Major League Soccer expansion franchise will begin its inaugural campaign on the road when St. Louis City SC plays at Austin FC on Feb. 25 before making its home debut in Week 2 of the 2023 season. The league on Tuesday released its...
