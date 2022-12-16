ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Arthur Saginian | The Line in the Sand

Well, Hilmar Rosenast (letters, Nov. 8), imagine the two of us are at the beach, facing each other, separated by a “line in the sand.” I deal in reality and rational thought and you deal in… well… whatever need it is that Catholicism (or having faith and believing in anything) satisfies in you. If you can be absolutely honest with yourself (when you know that no one’s watching — not even your God) I think you may find that to be the case, and pointing out that “famous people” have turned only proves that even they somehow found themselves in your predicament — what, famous people can’t have frailties? So, I think that concludes our brief, but “interesting” interlude from our respective journeys in life.
Long-time Santa Clarita physician joins Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care

Dr. James Weagley, a long-time Santa Clarita family medicine physician, has joined Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care. Weagley was formerly affiliated a physician/owner with The Doctors’s Office, a medical office practice located in Santa Clarita that he owned. “We are pleased delighted to have Dr. Weagley join our Primary...
SCV Holiday Lights

For many of us, a trip out to view the holiday light displays is a must-do this time of year. And, if possible, those displays just keep getting more amazing every season. From meditative luminarias to good old-fashioned wooden reindeer, to blowup, light and music extravaganzas that can probably be seen from space, there is something for everyone, and everything for some. Here we offer you the best of that, with a few insights and updates.
Ring in the New Year 2023

The New Year is almost here. Celebrate New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in SoCal style. This year New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, which means the New Year’s weekend will be extended through Jan. 2. New Year’s Eve. The New Year is...
LAPD K9 unit involved in Canyon Country collision

A vehicle collision involving a Los Angeles Police Department Bomb Detection K9 unit occurred in Canyon Country on Tuesday afternoon, resulting in one transport, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. The vehicle collision occurred at the Whites Canyon Road and Soledad...
Church of Latter-day Saints to distribute free food

A semi-truck filled with pallets of food will be making a trip down from the Latter-day Saints Church Humanitarian Aid Center in Salt Lake City to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Saugus on Tuesday. “They have a huge humanitarian relief center and we donate food all...
Deputies engaged in slow-speed pursuit through Newhall

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies engaged in a slow-speed pursuit down Railroad Avenue in Newhall on Monday as they attempted to pull over a suspected drunk driver, according to law enforcement radio traffic. Deputies described the vehicle as swerving in and out of lanes, at approximately 30 mph...
Head-on collision occurs in Newhall

A head-on collision occurred near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Drayton Street in Newhall at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to Martin Rangel, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The crash involved two vehicles — a silver four-door SUV and a silver four-door sedan...
19-year-old dies in apparent accident at construction site

Medical examiners Monday identified a 19-year-old man who died in what’s believed to be an accident at a construction site in the early morning hours. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed that Preston Bolder, 19, of Valencia, was pronounced dead at 3:23 a.m. Monday. Santa Clarita Valley...
