NOLA.com
Food service worker was paid to smuggle phones, drugs, contraband into jail, sheriff says
A contract food service worker at the Assumption Parish jail was given "financial inducements" to smuggle cellphones, drugs and other contraband into the Napoleonville area facility, authorities said. Brittany McBride Dandridge, 34, of Donaldsonville, was arrested Wednesday on four counts of taking contraband into a penal facility, Sheriff Leland Falcon...
WDSU
Deadline missed, teen accused of paralyzing a man may not be tried as an adult
NEW ORLEANS — A teen accused of paralyzing a man during an armed robbery in New Orleans may not be tried as an adult as the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office previously wanted. The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office confirmed that they were planning to try Cruz Matute as...
NOLA.com
Marrero man hid cameras to secretly record woman, girl changing clothes, JPSO says
A Marrero man was arrested and accused of using hidden cameras to record a woman and a juvenile girl while they were changing clothes, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. Brandon Nguyen, 40, was booked Tuesday with five counts of video voyeurism, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
Shooting on Chef Menteur Highway, man hospitalized
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in the 6000 block Chef Menteur highway.
WDSU
Death penalty group to defend suspect in Covington homicide case
NEW ORLEANS — A lawyer specializing in capital murder cases is now defending the man accused of killing a priest and a church worker in St. Tammany Parish. Kerry Cuccia, with the Capitol Defense Project of Louisiana, has been assigned the case to defend Antonio Tyson. Tyson was arrested...
Louisiana Felon Indicted for Possession of a Firearm Against Federal Laws
Louisiana Felon Indicted for Possession of a Firearm Against Federal Laws. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on Monday, December 19, 2022, that Jerome Shaquille Wilson, alias “Rome,” age 27, a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, was indicted on December 15, 2022, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Federal laws prevent those who have been convicted of certain offenses from carrying firearms.
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for three seen 'prowling' Tangipahoa apartment complex
HAMMOND - Sheriff's deputies are searching for three people caught on video walking around a Tangipahoa apartment complex and attempting to break into vehicles. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the three people seen walking through The Creeks Apartments shortly before 5 a.m. on Dec. 12. They can be seen on the video parking near the back of the complex and walking around checking car door handles before returning to their car and leaving.
an17.com
Franklinton man pleads guilty to multiple charges
COVINGTON - District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on November 17, 2022, Zarius J. Brown, age 35, from Franklinton, Louisiana, pleaded guilty as charged before Judge Raymond Childress, to aggravated assault on a peace officer with a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things and aggravated criminal damage to property. He was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison, without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
NOLA.com
Two youths wounded in St. Roch shooting, police say
Two juvenile males collapsed in St. Roch after being wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning, New Orleans police said. The shooting occurred at around 3:57 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Roman and Music streets, police said. The youths were walking down North Roman Street toward Franklin Avenue when an assailant in a dark-hued SUV opened fire on occupants of a blue Hyundai. The two youths were shot in the crossfire and went to a hospital, police said.
NOLA.com
Death penalty lawyers will represent man accused in brutal Covington double homicide
A legal defense team that only represents clients in death penalty cases will represent Antonio Tyson, who is accused of killing a retired priest at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington and a church associate, whose burned bodies were found behind a business. Tyson has been booked with two counts...
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison on Multiple Charges Including Carjacking and Weapons Charges
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison on Multiple Charges Including Carjacking and Weapons Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – Devin Weaver of New Orleans, Louisiana was sentenced to 168 months in prison for carjacking, brandishing a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The sentence was handed down on December 14, 2022, and resulted from a two-day trial that ended in Weaver’s conviction on all counts. The investigation into Weaver’s crimes was conducted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program designed to reduce violent crime and gun violence in communities.
Two men, woman wanted accused of Gentilly armed robbery
According to the NOPD, the incident happened at a gas station in the 4500 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
One of eight suspects in armed robbery transferred to Assumption Parish
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the booking of an 18-year-old man on armed robbery charges after he was previously arrested in Jefferson Parish on a weapons charge related to the investigation. Norman Daniel Escalate-Guidel of Terrytown has been accused of entering the Cane Row truck stop and casino on...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Suspect arrested on drug charges near Belle Rose
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Paincourtville man on felony drug charges in connection with a traffic stop on Hwy. 1 near Belle Rose, south of Donaldsonville. According to deputies, 41-year-old Cory Michael Gros reportedly was observed committing a traffic violation. His vehicle allegedly continued for...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Suspects in Connection with the Theft of Over $1,000 in Merchandise
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Suspects in Connection with the Theft of Over $1,000 in Merchandise. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about two female suspects in relation to the theft of over $1,000 worth of clothing and electronics from a Walmart in Prairieville, Louisiana. Authorities indicated that the suspects may be charged with felony theft and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously.
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation. Narcotics agents in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana recently dismantled a large fentanyl trafficking operation, which involved three operational locations in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including two minors, and the seizure of 2.8 pounds of fentanyl, 1220 pressed fentanyl pills, half a pound of heroin, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 dosage units of Xanax, 16 grams of marijuana, and various firearms. More arrest warrants are expected in the case.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police make arrest of a stolen vehicle from New Orleans
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a man Tuesday morning during a traffic stop after learning the car was stolen from New Orleans. A police officer conducted a traffic stop around 4 a.m. after observing a car make an illegal U-Turn at the intersection of North Monroe Street and I-10.
wgno.com
NOPD searching for picky porch pirate suspect
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a suspect who is accused of stealing a package from someone’s porch — but not until he checked the contents of the box. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate deadly shooting in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder in Mid-City Wednesday night. NOPD responded to the intersection of South Carrollton and Tulane avenues around 8 p.m., where a man was found shot inside a car. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he...
fox8live.com
Woman found shot, killed in Motel 6 room in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman found dead in a Motel 6 room. The shooting was first reported around 1:30 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 20 at the Motel 6 located at 4200 Old Gentilly Road. Police were originally called out...
