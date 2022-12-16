Read full article on original website
Related
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for December 19, 2022
Shane Diehl, 34, Kinard, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tierra Brown, 30, Marianna, Florida: Dealing in stolen property: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Denis Diaz Gonzalez, 25, Panama City, Florida: Felony driving under the influence, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license: Florida Highway Patrol.
wtvy.com
Dothan man indicted in shooting where victim was left alongside a street
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County Grand Jury has indicted Dialan Beard in the shooting of a man whose body was discovered along a Dothan roadway. Beard, 18, is one of four who police charged in the July death of Garbriel Johnson, an Ashford resident. Also charged with Capital...
wfxl.com
Police: Identity sought for 2 men wanted for shoplifting at Bainbridge Walmart
Bainbridge Public Safety would like your help in identifying these two individuals pictured here in reference to a felony shoplifting that occurred at Walmart in Bainbridge on the evening on Monday, December 19, 2022. The two were last seen leaving Walmart in a burgundy 2002-2007 year model Jeep Liberty. The...
WALB 10
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting, sheriff’s office gives update
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a Colquitt County man who was shot to death on Saturday says they are praying for the family of the woman arrested as a suspect in his death. WALB spoke with Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigator Lieutenant Ronald Jordan. He says they...
WALB 10
11 people were arrested in a contraband ring at Dougherty Co. Jail. Here’s what they’re charged with.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Eleven people were recently charged in connection to a contraband ring that was dismantled at the Dougherty County Jail. Matdrick Giddens was determined to be the ring leader, according to the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation into Giddens’ contraband organization started in June 2022....
wfxl.com
Woman in custody for the shooting death of Colquitt County man
A shooting in Colquitt County claimed the life of a man Saturday afternoon. Colquitt County 911 received a call for service at a home in the 100 block of B. Allman Road, in southeastern Colquitt County just before 12:45 p.m. Saturday. Units from the Berlin Police Department, Colquitt County Sheriff's...
Albany police want help in finding theft, fraud suspects
ALBANY – The Albany Police Department is asking the public and other law enforcement agencies to help locate two suspects wanted in separate criminal cases. In one of those incidents, Kevione Robinson is accused of transferring money from a co-worker’s cellphone to his cash app account when he borrowed the phone.
Bainbridge man gets maximum sentence on gun charges
ALBANY – A South Georgia resident with a violent criminal history found in possession of numerous stolen firearms and who released his dog to attack deputies before he fled arrest was sentenced to the maximum prison term allowed under law. James Currin, 45, of Bainbridge was sentenced to serve...
Four law enforcement officers, seven others face charges in probe of contraband distribution at Dougherty County Jail
ALBANY — A six-month investigation into contraband distribution at the Dougherty County Jail and movement of some of that material has resulted in the arrest of 11 individuals, including four law enforcement officers. The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests on Monday, and Sheriff Kevin Sproul said that...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. EMS gets Narcan grant extension amid spike in Albany fentanyl cases
Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. Family mourns after man is killed...
WALB 10
Arrest altercation between man, GSP draws social media ire
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A traffic stop that turned into an arrest altercation between the man charged and a Georgia State Patrol (GSP) trooper is drawing fire on social media. The incident happened on Dec. 14. The GSP trooper pulled over a man, later identified as Zachary Williams, on Court...
mypanhandle.com
Tar spills on road in Jackson Co. during traffic crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A semi-tractor crash in Jackson County injured one person and closed the northbound lanes of Highway 231 Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened around 5:30 PM on U.S. Highway 231 and Lakepoint Road. State troopers said a 28-year-old Marianna man...
WALB 10
APD: 4 suspects wanted in car theft
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying four men involved in a car theft. On Dec. 16, police said four men stole a 2001 red Olds Mobile Alero. The incident happened in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue. APD...
YAHOO!
Investigators in Tallahassee, Gadsden grapple with crime across county lines
For the past two years, homicide investigators in Tallahassee have been faced with what they say is a growing problem: crime coming across county lines as out-of-town suspects and groups settle disagreements with gunfire in the capital city. Investigators say an October shooting on Pensacola Street, which left one man...
fosterfollynews.net
Patrick Todd Cannon of Marianna, Florida Arrested as Florida Career Offender by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on December 13, 2022
On Monday, Dec. 12, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Patrick Todd Cannon, a Florida Career Offender, for Failing to Register in compliance with the Career Offender Act. Cannon has multiple prior felony convictions including Forgery, Grand Theft, Robbery, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Methamphetamine. On Tuesday,...
WALB 10
Woman arrested in fatal Moultrie shooting
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon, according to Verlyn Brock, Colquitt County coroner. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the Southeast part of the county, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Chad McCollum was shot in...
wtvy.com
Dothan woman dead after single-vehicle crash
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A late morning wreck on Tuesday in Houston County claimed the life of a Dothan woman. According to information released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), at around 10:45 a.m. on December 20, a 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara left the roadway on Willie Varnum Road around 6 miles northwest of Cottonwood. The vehicle struck a power pole, overturned, and then struck a tree.
UPDATE: Missing 20-year-old man of Leon County found safe
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Sunday night that a Purple Alert was issued for a missing man.
WCTV
Thomasville man at center of massive manhunt, sentenced in deputy shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A Thomas County man accused of shooting two deputies earlier this year and prompting a six-day manhunt was sentenced Friday. Tyler Henderson stood in a Thomas County courtroom Friday afternoon as the judge announced he’ll spend the next 50 years in prison and another 35 on probation.
Comments / 1