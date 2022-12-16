Read full article on original website
A DeKalb County detention officer was fired from his job “moments” before he was arrested at the sheriff’s office on shoplifting charges out of Gwinnett County, officials said.
Newton County brothers sentenced after assault, false confession, prosecutors say
A pair of Newton County brothers was sentenced to prison last week after one of the men assaulted and fired a gun at a woman, and the other entered a false confession on his behalf, prosecutors said Monday.
Clayton Sheriff’s Office fires employees after jail detainee dies
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office has fired some of its employees following an investigation of the death of a 38-year...
DeKalb detention officer fired and arrested for stealing from Walmart
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A detention officer at the DeKalb Jail was fired on the job after he was arrested on shoplifting charges by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office. According to the office, the 38-year-old, from Lawrenceville, Georgia, was stealing merchandise from a Walmart store in Gwinnett County "on several occasions." He was taken into custody at the DeKalb Sheriff's Office before being transported to the Gwinnett County Jail.
Family members turn in second suspect in July homicide, armed robbery
SOUTH FULTON — South Fulton Police said a second suspect in a July homicide and armed robbery was turned in by his family members on Saturday. On July 26, two men allegedly committed an armed robbery at the Family Dollar store at 4837 Roosevelt Highway in South Fulton. Police...
DeKalb jury awards $160 million verdict after Underground Atlanta shooting deaths
A DeKalb County jury has awarded a $160 million verdict to the families of two men killed at an Underground Atlanta rap ...
Jail phone calls revealed in court against alleged YSL member
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News heard for the first time Tuesday the jail phone calls in the case tied to rapper Young Thug. The calls are between a co-defendant charged with murder and the mother of his child. Prosecutors say they show he was trying to hide evidence from police.
Suspected gang member arrested after threats to kill police
A suspected gang member was arrested after reportedly threatening to kill police who were searching for a missing child. Courtney Nashay Tinsley, 19, is charged with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, obstruction of officers and marijuana possession, according to jail documents. The incident occurred on Dec. 16, when investigators with the...
No bond for man accused of killing Gwinnett correctional officer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of killing a Gwinnett County correctional officer appeared before Gwinnett County Magistrate Judge Albert Norton Sunday morning. 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir will continue to be held without bond, unless a Gwinnett County Superior Court judge decides to grant it to him. Abdulkadir...
Clayton County police searching for missing baby boy
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are searching for a missing baby boy. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, officers responded to Kylie Court in Riverdale regarding a missing person call. During their investigation, officers learned that 7-month-old Jonha Harrison’s mother believed that a person named Josh was the father...
People in Clayton County are up in arms over special ordinance
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — People are planning to flood a Clayton County board of commissioners meeting because they are upset with a specific ordinance that decides who represents you. Many people in Clayton County say the proposed ordinance is unconstitutional in that it supersedes state law. They plan to...
Man wrecks car after chase in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 4:15 p.m.:. According to the Georgia State Patrol, at around 11 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper from GSP's Perry post tried to stop a car on Watson Boulevard near Tom Chapman Boulevard in Houston County. The driver, later identified as 33 -year-old Christopher Rodriguez, didn't stop, and a high-speed chase ensued.
Man arrested for shooting friend in the head during argument, deputies say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Paulding County arrested a man accused of shooting his friend in the head during an argument. Police said 47-year-old David Ayers May is charged with the murder of 38-year-old Dane Michael Patrick Kellum. Investigators said Kellum was at a gathering at May's home on...
Fulton County Jail inmates transferred to Atlanta City Jail due to overcrowding
ATLANTA - The long talked about transfer of inmates from the overcrowded Fulton County Jail to the Atlanta City Jail has started. The first wave, all women, moved Sunday with heightened security. Atlanta City Council members were briefed on Sunday about the contract signed between Sheriff Pat Labat and Mayor...
Arrest made in deadly Stone Mountain tavern shooting, police say
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Police say they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man in parking lot of a popular Stone Mountain-area tavern on Monday. Officers were called out around 7 p.m. to Will Henry's Tavern located at 1228 Rockbridge Road after a report of a shooting. Police say officers found 39-year-old Jerome Johnson suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Johnson was rushed to an area hospital, but did not survive his injuries.
Jonesboro man pleads guilty to federal hate crimes
ATLANTA — Larry Edward Foxworth has pleaded guilty in federal court to shooting into multiple Clayton County convenience stores to kill those inside based upon their race and ethnicity. “Foxworth used a firearm to commit a heinous hate crime that traumatized his victims as well as the communities who...
Confiscating loads of guns at funerals 'it's getting very bad' says Atlanta funeral director
In the 40 years that Willie Watkins has had his funeral home business in Atlanta, he’s seen plenty, good and not so good. As Atlanta police and others wrestle with how to deal with the increase in gun violence, Watkins says “it’s getting very bad.”
Sheriff’s Office warns public about burglars targeting one area in Forsyth County
Photo by(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is asking for help in catching burglars responsible for what it calls “an unusual trend” in the south end of the county.
Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
Clayton Commission considering naming Victor Hill pick as interim sheriff
The Clayton County Commission is considering naming an interim sheriff who is backed by the office’s former leader: fede...
