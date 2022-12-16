ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
11Alive

DeKalb detention officer fired and arrested for stealing from Walmart

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A detention officer at the DeKalb Jail was fired on the job after he was arrested on shoplifting charges by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office. According to the office, the 38-year-old, from Lawrenceville, Georgia, was stealing merchandise from a Walmart store in Gwinnett County "on several occasions." He was taken into custody at the DeKalb Sheriff's Office before being transported to the Gwinnett County Jail.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Suspected gang member arrested after threats to kill police

A suspected gang member was arrested after reportedly threatening to kill police who were searching for a missing child. Courtney Nashay Tinsley, 19, is charged with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, obstruction of officers and marijuana possession, according to jail documents. The incident occurred on Dec. 16, when investigators with the...
PALMETTO, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

No bond for man accused of killing Gwinnett correctional officer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of killing a Gwinnett County correctional officer appeared before Gwinnett County Magistrate Judge Albert Norton Sunday morning. 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir will continue to be held without bond, unless a Gwinnett County Superior Court judge decides to grant it to him. Abdulkadir...
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

Man wrecks car after chase in Bibb County

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 4:15 p.m.:. According to the Georgia State Patrol, at around 11 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper from GSP's Perry post tried to stop a car on Watson Boulevard near Tom Chapman Boulevard in Houston County. The driver, later identified as 33 -year-old Christopher Rodriguez, didn't stop, and a high-speed chase ensued.
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest made in deadly Stone Mountain tavern shooting, police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Police say they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man in parking lot of a popular Stone Mountain-area tavern on Monday. Officers were called out around 7 p.m. to Will Henry's Tavern located at 1228 Rockbridge Road after a report of a shooting. Police say officers found 39-year-old Jerome Johnson suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Johnson was rushed to an area hospital, but did not survive his injuries.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
Clayton News Daily

Jonesboro man pleads guilty to federal hate crimes

ATLANTA — Larry Edward Foxworth has pleaded guilty in federal court to shooting into multiple Clayton County convenience stores to kill those inside based upon their race and ethnicity. “Foxworth used a firearm to commit a heinous hate crime that traumatized his victims as well as the communities who...
JONESBORO, GA
WJBF

Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy