Albany, GA

wfxl.com

Police: Identity sought for 2 men wanted for shoplifting at Bainbridge Walmart

Bainbridge Public Safety would like your help in identifying these two individuals pictured here in reference to a felony shoplifting that occurred at Walmart in Bainbridge on the evening on Monday, December 19, 2022. The two were last seen leaving Walmart in a burgundy 2002-2007 year model Jeep Liberty. The...
wfxl.com

Police: Albany man wanted for theft

The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Police say that 52-year-old Byron Gray is wanted for theft by receiving stolen property. Gray's last known address is in the 700 block of East Town, in Albany. Police say that he...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany police want help in finding theft, fraud suspects

ALBANY – The Albany Police Department is asking the public and other law enforcement agencies to help locate two suspects wanted in separate criminal cases. In one of those incidents, Kevione Robinson is accused of transferring money from a co-worker’s cellphone to his cash app account when he borrowed the phone.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Man sentenced to life for the 2020 murder of Sheddrick Hardy in Grady County

A man has been sentenced following a guilty plea for 2020 murder in Grady County. Tyreke Dresean Adams, charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, home invasion, burglary in the first degree, robbery, and possession of firearm during commission of a felony pled guilty on December 12 in Grady County Superior Court.
GRADY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

APD: 4 suspects wanted in car theft

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying four men involved in a car theft. On Dec. 16, police said four men stole a 2001 red Olds Mobile Alero. The incident happened in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue. APD...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Woman in custody for the shooting death of Colquitt County man

A shooting in Colquitt County claimed the life of a man Saturday afternoon. Colquitt County 911 received a call for service at a home in the 100 block of B. Allman Road, in southeastern Colquitt County just before 12:45 p.m. Saturday. Units from the Berlin Police Department, Colquitt County Sheriff's...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Arrest altercation between man, GSP draws social media ire

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A traffic stop that turned into an arrest altercation between the man charged and a Georgia State Patrol (GSP) trooper is drawing fire on social media. The incident happened on Dec. 14. The GSP trooper pulled over a man, later identified as Zachary Williams, on Court...
BLAKELY, GA
wfxl.com

One in custody after woman stabbed at Albany convenience store

A woman is recovering and a man has been detained after a stabbing at an Albany convenience store. Albany police responded with lights and sirens to Devi's Convenience Store, located in the 1400 block of Palmyra Road, just after 4 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Four law enforcement officers, seven others face charges in probe of contraband distribution at Dougherty County Jail

ALBANY — A six-month investigation into contraband distribution at the Dougherty County Jail and movement of some of that material has resulted in the arrest of 11 individuals, including four law enforcement officers. The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests on Monday, and Sheriff Kevin Sproul said that...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Woman arrested in fatal Moultrie shooting

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon, according to Verlyn Brock, Colquitt County coroner. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the Southeast part of the county, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Chad McCollum was shot in...
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

No one injured after fire destroys Sumter Co. family’s trailer

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - No one was injured after a fire tore through a trailer home Monday morning, according to Sumter County Fire Rescue. Fire units responded around 11 a.m. to a trailer on fire on Youngs Mill Road. The fire had already taken over half of the structure by the time the first firefighters arrived, according to a Facebook post.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

11 people charged in Dougherty Co. Jail drug conspiracy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Eleven people, including five former Dougherty County Jail employees, have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to smuggle drugs into the jail. Four former correction officers and a former nurse at the jail are charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics, conspiracy to take contraband into the jail, use of a communication device to commit a felony, and the RICO act of racketeering.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Officer patrols lead to discovery of body near hotel in Bainbridge

A body was found near a hotel in Bainbridge Friday morning. On Friday, December 16, at approximately 1:20 a.m., Bainbridge Public Safety officers were patrolling the area around the American Inn & Suites, off West Shotwell Street, when a body was discovered. Bainbridge Public Safety, with the assistance of the...
BAINBRIDGE, GA

Comments / 0

