wfxl.com
Albany man wanted after allegedly sending himself money on cashapp from a coworker's phone
Albany police need help from the community to locate a wanted man. Police say that 22-year-old Kevione Robinson is wanted for criminal trespass and financial transaction card fraud. According to officers, Robinson is wanted for transferring money to his cashapp from a co-worker's phone when he asked to use it....
wfxl.com
Police: Identity sought for 2 men wanted for shoplifting at Bainbridge Walmart
Bainbridge Public Safety would like your help in identifying these two individuals pictured here in reference to a felony shoplifting that occurred at Walmart in Bainbridge on the evening on Monday, December 19, 2022. The two were last seen leaving Walmart in a burgundy 2002-2007 year model Jeep Liberty. The...
WALB 10
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting, sheriff’s office gives update
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a Colquitt County man who was shot to death on Saturday says they are praying for the family of the woman arrested as a suspect in his death. WALB spoke with Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigator Lieutenant Ronald Jordan. He says they...
wfxl.com
Police: Albany man wanted for theft
The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Police say that 52-year-old Byron Gray is wanted for theft by receiving stolen property. Gray's last known address is in the 700 block of East Town, in Albany. Police say that he...
Albany police want help in finding theft, fraud suspects
ALBANY – The Albany Police Department is asking the public and other law enforcement agencies to help locate two suspects wanted in separate criminal cases. In one of those incidents, Kevione Robinson is accused of transferring money from a co-worker’s cellphone to his cash app account when he borrowed the phone.
wfxl.com
Man sentenced to life for the 2020 murder of Sheddrick Hardy in Grady County
A man has been sentenced following a guilty plea for 2020 murder in Grady County. Tyreke Dresean Adams, charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, home invasion, burglary in the first degree, robbery, and possession of firearm during commission of a felony pled guilty on December 12 in Grady County Superior Court.
WALB 10
APD: 4 suspects wanted in car theft
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying four men involved in a car theft. On Dec. 16, police said four men stole a 2001 red Olds Mobile Alero. The incident happened in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue. APD...
wfxl.com
Woman in custody for the shooting death of Colquitt County man
A shooting in Colquitt County claimed the life of a man Saturday afternoon. Colquitt County 911 received a call for service at a home in the 100 block of B. Allman Road, in southeastern Colquitt County just before 12:45 p.m. Saturday. Units from the Berlin Police Department, Colquitt County Sheriff's...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. EMS gets Narcan grant extension amid spike in Albany fentanyl cases
WALB 10
Arrest altercation between man, GSP draws social media ire
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A traffic stop that turned into an arrest altercation between the man charged and a Georgia State Patrol (GSP) trooper is drawing fire on social media. The incident happened on Dec. 14. The GSP trooper pulled over a man, later identified as Zachary Williams, on Court...
wfxl.com
One in custody after woman stabbed at Albany convenience store
A woman is recovering and a man has been detained after a stabbing at an Albany convenience store. Albany police responded with lights and sirens to Devi's Convenience Store, located in the 1400 block of Palmyra Road, just after 4 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim...
Four law enforcement officers, seven others face charges in probe of contraband distribution at Dougherty County Jail
ALBANY — A six-month investigation into contraband distribution at the Dougherty County Jail and movement of some of that material has resulted in the arrest of 11 individuals, including four law enforcement officers. The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests on Monday, and Sheriff Kevin Sproul said that...
WALB 10
Woman arrested in fatal Moultrie shooting
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon, according to Verlyn Brock, Colquitt County coroner. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the Southeast part of the county, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Chad McCollum was shot in...
wfxl.com
Police: 22 shell casings recovered in alley after Cherry Avenue apartment shot at
No injuries were reported after an Albany home was shot up early Thursday morning. Albany police responded to an apartment in the 500 block of Cherry Avenue in reference to an aggravated assault. Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who told police that she was in bed sleeping when...
WALB 10
No one injured after fire destroys Sumter Co. family’s trailer
PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - No one was injured after a fire tore through a trailer home Monday morning, according to Sumter County Fire Rescue. Fire units responded around 11 a.m. to a trailer on fire on Youngs Mill Road. The fire had already taken over half of the structure by the time the first firefighters arrived, according to a Facebook post.
wfxl.com
Headphones stolen, store glass door broken in Albany Dollar General burglary
Dougherty County police are investigating after a burglary at the Dollar General Thursday morning. Police arrived to the store located in the 5700 block of Newton Road around 8:15 a.m. and cleared the building. Officials say that approximately sixty dollars worth of gaming head phones were taken and there was...
WALB 10
Thomasville man at center of massive manhunt, sentenced in deputy shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A Thomas County man accused of shooting two deputies earlier this year and prompting a six-day manhunt was sentenced Friday. Tyler Henderson stood in a Thomas County courtroom Friday afternoon as the judge announced he’ll spend the next 50 years in prison and another 35 on probation.
WALB 10
Tifton enforcing additional safety measures at Fulwood Park after shooting incident
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - City officials in Tifton are increasing its safety measures at Fulwood Park due to a recent incident where two unknown men shot at a Tifton school teacher’s passenger side window. The report explained the victim simply came to the park to walk her dog while...
WALB 10
11 people charged in Dougherty Co. Jail drug conspiracy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Eleven people, including five former Dougherty County Jail employees, have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to smuggle drugs into the jail. Four former correction officers and a former nurse at the jail are charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics, conspiracy to take contraband into the jail, use of a communication device to commit a felony, and the RICO act of racketeering.
wfxl.com
Officer patrols lead to discovery of body near hotel in Bainbridge
A body was found near a hotel in Bainbridge Friday morning. On Friday, December 16, at approximately 1:20 a.m., Bainbridge Public Safety officers were patrolling the area around the American Inn & Suites, off West Shotwell Street, when a body was discovered. Bainbridge Public Safety, with the assistance of the...
