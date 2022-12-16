City extends gun violence state of emergency days after five were shot at Airbnb owned by city fireman

Read full article on original website
City announces lawsuit against gun companies
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The City of Rochester is taking aim at gun manufacturers. It plans to sue them over the relentless gun violence on our streets. Tuesday afternoon Mayor Malik Evans announced this new public safety initiative against firearm companies. Evans says gun violence is now the leading cause...
Macedon police chief is on unpaid leave
MACEDON, N.Y. — We are working on new information about what happened with the police chief in Macedon. The chief, a former Rochester Police Department commander, is on unpaid leave and there is an investigation by the town. Wayne County sheriff’s deputies wear body cameras. We foiled the sheriff’s...
City Council will vote Tuesday night on whether to approve software to identify officers at risk of misconduct
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Department is looking into buying a new tool that will help it identify officers that may be at risk of police misconduct. It’s called the “Benchmark Analytics First Sign” software. News10NBC talked to one church group that supports the program,...
Bullets hit home of 80-year-old on Weldon Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday night at about 11:30 p.m. Rochester Police responded to the 100 block of Weldon Street for a report of gunshots into a house. When officers got there, they found evidence that gunshots were fired in the area, and a house was struck several times. Several bullets entered the room of a woman in her 80s. She was not hit, and was not injured.
Man shot inside his car on Troup Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was shot on Troup Street early Monday morning. It happened just after midnight near Troup Street Park. Police say a man in his 30s was driving when someone from another car fired a gun at him, hitting the victim in the upper body. The...
Dozens of firefighters fight 3-Alarm fire on Lincoln Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester firefighters were called to a three-alarm fire on Lincoln Avenue on Saturday. Officials say the fire started on the first floor of a building in an office park. The flames extended all the way to the roof, but were contained to the inside of the...
Wayne County woman accused of abusing dog
WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – A Clyde woman is facing charges of animal abuse. The Wayne County Sheriff’s office says a dog belonging to Michelle Diaz, 38, suffered a broken jaw, and that Diaz never sought medical help. The dog was unable to eat for four days because of his injury, and Diaz knew it, according to deputies.
“This is the largest Ponzi scheme ever prosecuted in the Western New York district …”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester man will spend the next 22 years behind bars for defrauding hundreds of investors out of more than $115 million dollars. “This is the largest Ponzi scheme ever prosecuted in the Western New York district, with over 1,000 victims, and over $100 million dollars in fraud,” FBI agent out of Buffalo, Darren Cox said.
Man shot overnight following attempted robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is now recovering at Strong Hospital after being shot just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Brooks Avenue. Police say they believe that an attempted robbery led up to the shooting. The victim is a 32-year-old city man who was shot at least once in the upper body. His injuries are non-life-threatening.
Gov. Hochul vetoes a bill to allow some Monroe County sheriff’s deputies to retire after 25 years
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that would have allowed certain Monroe County sheriff’s deputies to retire after 25 years of service. The Monroe County Legislature, County Executive Adam Bello, and Sheriff Todd Baxter supported the measure. The New York State Legislature approved it. It...
RPD needs public’s help identifying man who may have information on shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police are looking for a man whom they believe may have information about a shooting earlier month. That shooting on Dec. 3rd on Monroe Avenue left the victim with life-altering injuries, according to police. They have release two photos of the man they are hoping to...
UPDATE: Three arrested in armed robbery at Verizon on Lyell Avenue
GATES, N.Y. Three Rochester men have been arrested for allegedly stealing $25,000 in electronics from the Verizon Wireless store on Lyell Avenue. Around 3 p.m. Saturday, officers say that the men entered the store and pointed guns at employees and customers. The suspects fled shortly after. No one was injured during the armed robbery.
Town hall meeting on Monday will discuss turning RG&E into a public utility
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Metro Justice will host a second town hall to discuss turning RG&E into a public utility company. The meeting is from 6-8 p.m. on Monday at the Gleason Auditorium of the Rochester Public Library on South Avenue. Members of the Rochester City Council are expected to...
“… Light will automatically drive away the darkness. That’s the message of Hanukkah”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The first day of Hanukkah was on Sunday. Celebrations took place across Monroe County, including one of the biggest menorahs in Rochester. People gathered in Rochester Sunday night, to light the first lantern on the 20 foot menorah that will sit in Washington Square Park for the Jewish holiday. Chabad of Rochester says Hanukkah is the only Jewish tradition that’s shared publicly, others are done privately at home.
Save Rochester prepares for anti-violence toy and food drive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Young volunteers with Save Rochester spent Saturday helping the less fortunate. They wrapped Christmas presents for the families of homicide victims and rang bells at Lori’s Natural Foods to secure food donations. Their efforts are a response to some kids in the community making bad choices, just like the two kids arrested this week for racist vandalism and arson in Perinton.
Health professionals and Black churches partner to address rising suicide rates
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – University of Rochester Medical Center has a new partnership with predominantly Black churches called HAVEN-CONNECT. The focus of this project is for URMC mental health professionals to collaborate with leaders at Black churches to provide mentorship for Black youth in an attempt to address rising suicide rates among that demographic.
Good Question: What’s next for the Spirit of Rochester?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about a piece of history floating on the Genesee River. Once, the Spirit of Rochester was the place to be, a busy tourist attraction with room for more than 500 people onboard. Now, the boat has transformed from a popular lunch and dinner cruise to an empty vessel. The Spirit of Rochester is a ghost of a bygone era but it’s still raising some questions.
Local events honoring Hanukkah
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Hanukkah began on Sunday, December 18 and runs through Monday, December 26. Here is a list of celebrations around the Rochester area to honor the Jewish holiday. The Parade, with Car Menorahs, Hanukkah Flags and police and fire truck escort, will begin at 3:00 p.m. (lineup...
Rochester’s gas prices fall for another week as gas tax relief could end soon
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The average gas price in Rochester has dropped for the fifth week in a row but it’s not dropping as much as the national average. Local gas prices ended the week at $3.57 per gallon, a 7 cent drop from the previous week. In the weeks before that, prices dropped by 6 cents, 2 cents, 6 cents, then 2 cents. Rochester has seen a trend of falling gas prices since mid-June, after prices hit an all-time record of $4.99 per gallon.
First Alert Forecast: Calm weather now, but a Yellow Alert is posted for Friday and Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists continue to track a developing storm that is now located over the Pacific Northwest of the United States. This storm will move east and intensify rapidly by the middle of the week. Latest computer modeling data shows that this will turn out to be a large, powerful storm that will move through the Central Great Lakes producing blizzard-like conditions near Chicago by Thursday and Friday. Initially, Rochester will be on the warm side of the storm which will bring some mixed precipitation for us Thursday and early Friday. But as a cold front passes later Friday and a rapid drop in the temperature is expected with the potential for a flash freeze and a change to snow late Friday. In addition, strong winds will likely develop for Western New York on Friday night and Saturday. The combination of wind and bitter cold will make for some very harsh conditions heading into Christmas weekend.
