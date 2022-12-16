Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Talks New Approach to Roster Building This Offseason

He’s done an incredible job of filling out the roster in efficient ways.

Angels general manager Perry Minasian deserves a ton of credit for his approach to building the Halos’ roster this offseason.

He strategically got ahead of the crazy starting pitcher market, and turned Tyler Anderson’s three-year, $39 million pact into the steal of the offseason .

He then perused the trade market, and added two solid depth pieces on expiring contracts in Gio Urshela and Hunter Renfroe , for just four minor league pitchers.

And then, he beefed up the bullpen, with a bunch of minor league signings and one low-risk Major League one .

It’s been a much different approach than the one Angels fans are used to, but it’s turned into a very pleasant surprise. Minasian spoke about this new roster building approach on the MLB Network

"That’s something we’ve talked about all offseason," Minasian said. "Really concentrating on the middle of our roster, and thickening the middle of our roster. Obviously you try and improve the floor with certain things also, we’ve been very active in minor league free agency. But with that being said, I know everybody loves the splash, right? We love sitting up here and talking about the big deal and this All-Star player. But baseball’s different. You need a lot of players. You have to withstand injuries. And I’ve failed in that aspect over the last couple years. I have not put together a club that’s good enough to withstand a couple injuries to our players and hopefully this year, with the additions we’ve made, versatility is becoming a positive for us. We have a lot of players that can do a lot of different things."

Their new players should fit in perfectly , complementing the top of the lineup with Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon . The Angels have been a prime example that, in baseball, superstars can’t carry you to a championship, so it’s important to have solid options all the way through the lineup. The Angels should look much better in 2023, and they may not even be done building the roster yet .